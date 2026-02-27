Daniel Ferrer, Anne-Laure Rigeade, Monica Latham, Frédérique Amselle, Catherine Rovera (eds), Virginia Woolf’s Reading Notebooks 14 and 46

Virginia Woolf’s reading notebooks published and presented in this volume (used for the preparation of “Phases of Fiction”, one of her most original works, and for several essays and reviews) provide a stimulating demonstration of practical intertextuality in progress.

Virginia Woolf’s reading notes offer a fascinating insight into her mind at work, reading “with a pen and notebook, seriously”, engaging in a lively dialogue with the literary tradition, receptive to the books she is reading and preparing at the same time the critical work that she intends to produce. The two notebooks published and presented in this volume, notebooks XIV and XLVI (according to Brenda Silver’s classification) were used for the preparation of “Phases of Fiction”, one of her most original works, and for several essays and reviews. They include quotations, comments on the spur of the moment, and tentative planning for the writing in progress. This edition situates the notes in the immediate context of Woolf’s writing project and in the general context of her relationship to the authors being read. It provides a full transcription of each note and whenever possible quotes the passage in the source from which it derives, and identifies the place where it has been used. It offers a stimulating demonstration of practical intertextuality in progress.



Table of Contents

Introduction: Reading with pen and notebook

Editing the Notebooks

Reading Notebooks 14 and 46

‘Phases of Fiction’

Layout and contents of the notebooks

Conventions for this edition

Transcription of Notebook 14

Notes on Sidney Lee, Principles of Biography

Notes on Harold Nicolson, Some People

Notes on Ann Radcliffe, The Mysteries of Udolpho

Notes on Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey

Notes on Charles Dickens, Bleak House

Notes on John Ruskin, Præterita

Notes on The Letters of Philip Dormer Stanhope, Earl of Chesterfield

Notes on Lord Chesterfield’s Characters

Notes on review of Matrix by Dorothy Wellesley

Notes on Charles Dickens, Bleak House

Notes on George Eliot, Silas Marner

Notes on Henry James, What Maisie Knew

Notes on Marcel Proust, The Guermantes Way

Notes on Feodor Dostoevsky, The Possessed

Notes on Thomas Love Peacock, Crotchet Castle

Notes on Tristram Shandy

Notes on Herman Melville, Moby Dick

Notes on the novel

Notes on Florence Emily Hardy, The Early Life of Thomas Hardy

Notes for ‘Phases of Fiction’

Notes on Marcel Proust, Swann’s Way

Transcription of Notebook 46

Notes on The Letters of Philip Dormer Stanhope, Earl of Chesterfield

Notes on life in fiction

Notes on Ann Radcliffe, The Mysteries of Udolpho

Notes on George Meredith, The Ordeal of Richard Feverel

Notes on George Meredith, Beauchamp’s Career

Notes on George Meredith, The Adventures of Harry Richmond

Notes on George Meredith, The Egoist, A Comedy in Narrative

Notes on The Letters of George Meredith

Notes on Laurence Sterne’s Letters

Notes on Wilbur L. Cross, The Life and Times of Laurence Sterne

Notes on Laurence Sterne, A Sentimental Journey

Notes on Charles Dickens, Bleak House

Notes on Frances Burney’s Diary and Other Writings

Notes on Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

Notes on Feodor Dostoevsky, The Possessed

Notes on Charles Hughes, Mrs. Piozzi’s Thraliana

Notes on Hester Lynch Piozzi, Anecdotes of the Late Samuel Johnson

Notes on Lady Dudley’s obituary

Notes on Anthony Trollope, The Small House at Allington

Table of correspondence to Brenda R. Silver

Virginia Woolf’s Reading Notebooks

Colour facsimiles of selected notebook pages