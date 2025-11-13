3rd International Conference on Lyric Theory and Comparative Poetics (Salamanca, Espagne)
The 3rd Conference on Lyric Theory and Comparative Poetics will welcome paper proposals developed within the following thematic sections:
Theory | Cognition | Hibrid Forms | Rythm | Space | Time | Intertextuality | Comparative Poetics | Translation | Creation-Research | Politics & Poetics
SUBMISSION OF PROPOSALS
Proposals should include the following information:
· Name and surname(s)
· Institutional e-mail address
· Institutional affiliation
· Title of the proposal
· Section(s) to which the proposal could belong (propose one or two)
· Language of the contribution: Spanish or English
· Abstract (300 to 500 words excluding references), including 3 to 5 theoretical references
· Bibliographical note (200 to 400 words)
· Submission deadline: 10.02.2026.
· Registration deadline: 22.04.2026.
· Proposals to be submitted through the following form: SUBMISSION