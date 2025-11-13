3rd International Conference on Lyric Theory and Comparative Poetics (Salamanca, Espagne)

The 3rd Conference on Lyric Theory and Comparative Poetics will welcome paper proposals developed within the following thematic sections:

Theory | Cognition | Hibrid Forms | Rythm | Space | Time | Intertextuality | Comparative Poetics | Translation | Creation-Research | Politics & Poetics

Call for Papers

SUBMISSION OF PROPOSALS

Proposals should include the following information:

· Name and surname(s)

· Institutional e-mail address

· Institutional affiliation

· Title of the proposal

· Section(s) to which the proposal could belong (propose one or two)

· Language of the contribution: Spanish or English

· Abstract (300 to 500 words excluding references), including 3 to 5 theoretical references

· Bibliographical note (200 to 400 words)

· Submission deadline: 10.02.2026.

· Registration deadline: 22.04.2026.

· Proposals to be submitted through the following form: SUBMISSION