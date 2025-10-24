Brecht de Groote, Lieve Jooken, Sonja Lavaert, Guy Rooryck (eds), Metamorphoses. Tracing the Translator in the Long Eighteenth Century, 1660–1830

This collection of case studies reconsiders the cultural (in)visibility of translators in the long eighteenth century, and offers methods to study its evolution and to retrace their presence.





Translators are crucial to the constitution, dissemination, and adaptation of literatures, cultures, and ideas. However, their presence in the historical record often proves difficult to recognise or retrace. This volume places front and centre this key problem for historians of translation, as well as for historians of literature, culture, and ideas. It sheds new light on the much-debated (in)visibility of historical translators by investigating in what contexts and through what strategies translators sought to render themselves either (in)visible, and how critics and scholars can now trace these efforts. When and how does the visible metamorphose into the invisible, and vice versa?

The volume focuses on the long eighteenth century, a period which witnesses a metamorphosis in literature and culture that tells powerfully on translators. From relatively visible cultural actors, they are reduced to enforced invisibility as cultural products stabilised their meanings around singular authors. Tracing this shift across a swathe of products and practices, the book conducts its investigations across a range of genres, ranging from radical politics over philosophy to opera; taking in languages and cultures across Western Europe.

Chapters employ case studies to develop methodological and theoretical models that will empower scholars of translation history to recover translators, both from the direct evidence of their work and from the networks and tools that supported them.

Table of contents

Brecht De Groote & Lieve Jooken

Introduction. Modelling A Long History of Translation

Yen-Mai Tran-Gervat

Don Quichotte en ses métamorphoses. Sur les traces des traducteurs anglais et français du « long dix-huitième siècle »

Raphaël Ingelbien

Framing Voltaire. English Translations of French Shakespeare Criticism and the Emergence of a National Aesthetics in the Eighteenth Century

Merel Weyaert

‘Provided With Remarks and Corrections’. The Translator in Their Annotations in the Late Eighteenth-Century Dutch Republic

Livio Marcalemi

‘If my Translation Sounds Here and There Quite Un-German…’. The Translator’s Visibility in Opera Libretti at the German-Speaking Courts around 1700

David Gibbons

Translating Travel in Post-Restoration Milan. Chateaubriand’s Itinerario da Parigi a Gerusalemme

Patrick Leech

Translation and Methodological Nationalism. Tracing Translators in Late Eighteenth-Century Radicalism

Erica J. Mannucci & Rosa Mucignat

The Many Lives of Fénelon. Transformations of a Revolutionary Play in France and Italy

Patrick Leech

Sylvie-Kleiman-Lafon

The Translator’s Notes. Antoine Lasalle’s Interventions in his Translation of Francis Bacon’s Complete Works (1799–1803)

Luisa Simonuti

The Philosophical Cabinet of an Unexpected Translator. John Locke

Thomas Van Binsbergen

Inside the ‘Babel of Naturalism’. Spinoza’s Tractatus Theologico-Politicus in Translation

