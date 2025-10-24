Pseudo-coordination with motion verbs in the Romance Languages. One doctoral researcher, Research Training Group Dimensions of Constructional Space (Friedrich-Alexander-Univ., Erlangen-Nürnberg)

The DFG-funded Research Training Group Dimensions of Constructional Space at the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg is seeking to appoint

1 doctoral researcher for project 13: Pseudo-coordination with motion verbs in the Romance Languages: a CxG-Perspective

The PhD researchers will be employed on a 65% basis on an E13 scale (which amounts to a starting salary of about €3000 per month before tax) for three years, starting as soon as possible.

More details about the Projects 2025 and the Research Questions can be found here.

Deadline for application is 21 November 2025.

Selection criteria

MA in linguistics or a related discipline

previous academic experience relevant to the project

ability to work independently and as part of a team

(very good) knowledge in at least two Romance languages

fluency in English as all group activities will be conducted in English



We particularly encourage applications from women and minority candidates.

Application procedure

Informal enquiries and applications for the positions should be submitted by email to project-cxgram@fau.de. The subject line should have the following format: Application PhD project no. 13

Applications should be in English and should contain the following:

an academic CV;

a cover letter explaining how you meet the recruitment criteria

an academic writing sample in English (e.g. MA dissertation, essay, or a review of the literature relevant to the project);

MA diploma

details (name, affiliation, email, and relationship to you) of 2-3 academic referees.

The interviews will be conducted via Zoom.