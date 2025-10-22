Prix du master/ Master’s Prize Award/ Yves Navarre

Please see below for the English version

L’association des Amis d’Yves Navarre décernera en décembre 2026 son prix de Master consacré à l’œuvre d’Yves Navarre (1940-1994).

Doté de 1000 euros, il couronnera un mémoire rédigé en anglais ou en français, soutenu dans une université française ou étrangère en 2026.

L’association s’attache avant tout à faire connaitre et à promouvoir l’œuvre d’Yves Navarre en France comme à l’étranger. Écrivain majeur qui se vit décerner le Prix Goncourt en 1980 pour Le Jardin d’acclimatation et le Prix Amic de l’Académie française en 1992 pour l’ensemble de son oeuvre, Yves Navarre, comme tant d’autres avant lui, fut ensuite trop vite oublié.

L’étudiant.e qui souhaiterait s’engager dans une recherche portant sur l’œuvre, sa réception, la vie d’Yves Navarre peut consulter le site de l’association. L’œuvre intégrale de l’auteur est en cours de réédition, cinq tomes sont déjà parus, et les sept colloques internationaux lui ayant été consacrés depuis 2014 ont donné lieu à la publication de sept volumes des Cahiers d’Yves Navarre.

Les dossiers de candidature, entièrement dématérialisés, doivent comprendre :

- Le mémoire

- Un résumé (5000 signes maximum)

- La note attribuée au mémoire certifiée administrativement

- Un CV d’une page maximum

- La copie d’un document administratif attestant le niveau d’études atteint par le·la candidat·e.

Les dossiers sont à transmettre avant le 15 oct. 2026 à :

brigitte.louichon@umontpellier.fr

sylvie.lannegrand@universityofgalway.ie

Pour toute information complémentaire, n’hésitez pas à contacter l’association :

contact@amis-yvesnavarre.org

https://www.amis-yvesnavarre.org/

—

The Association des Amis d’Yves Navarre will award its Prize for a Master thesis devoted to the work of Yves Navarre (1940-1994).

The prize of 1000 euros will be awarded for a thesis written in English or in French, defended in a university in France or abroad in 2026.

The Association strives to promote the work of Yves Navarre both France and abroad. Navarre is a major French writer who was awarded the Prix Goncourt in 1980 for his novel Le Jardin d’acclimatation and the Prix Amic de l’Académie française in 1992 for his entire work. Like many before him, he was then forgotten far too quickly.

Students who intend to undertake a research project on Navarre’s writing, life, or reception of his work may consult the Association des Amis d’Yves Navarre website. The complete works of the writer are currently being republished (5 volumes have been issued to date) and 7 international symposia devoted to Navarre since 2014 have resulted in the publication of 7 volumes of the Cahiers d’Yves Navarre.

Applications are to be sent by email only and must include:

- the Master thesis

- a summary of no more than 5000 characters

- the mark or grade obtained for the thesis

- a CV (no more than one page in length)

- a copy of an official document bearing testimony of the level of study of the candidate.

Application files must be sent by October 15th, 2026 to:

brigitte.louichon@umontpellier.fr

sylvie.lannegrand@universityofgalway.ie

For additional information please contact the Association at the following address:

contact@amis-yvesnavarre.org

https://www.amis-yvesnavarre.org/