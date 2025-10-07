Agenda
Événements & colloques
Exploring Ancient Pharmacology. Drugs, Words, and Practices (Bologne, Italie)

We are pleased to announce the upcoming conference “Exploring Ancient Pharmacology. Drugs, Words, and Practices”, to be held 24–26 November 2025 at the University of Bologna and online. The event will bring together scholars in classics, ancient medicine, archaeology, and paleopathology to explore the following topics: texts on pharmacology; words for pharmacology; remedies, economy, and society; tools and techniques; paleopathology and contemporary reconstructions.
All researchers and students with an interest in the history of medicine are warmly invited to attend!

Programme:

November 24, 2025  

14:30–15:00 Welcome and Introduction  

Session 1: Pharmacological Texts 1  

Chair: Caterina Manco  

15:00–15:35 Pilar Pérez Cañizares (Universität  Wien): Therapeutic Strategies and Pharmacological Practice  in the Hippocratic Treatise De internis affectionibus

15:35–16:10 Nicola Reggiani (Università di Parma): The Transmission of Pharmacological Knowledge in  Greek Papyri  

16:10–16:40 Coffee Break  

16:40–17:15 Francesco Serratì (ENS, Paris): Fumigazione e fomentazione nei testi medici greci su  papiro  

17:15–17:50 Alessia Guardasole (UMR Orient &  Méditerranée, Paris): Galen’s Nosology in His Pharmacological Works  

17:50–18:00 General Discussion  

November 25, 2025  

Session 2: Pharmacological Texts 2  

Chair: Valentina Giuffra  

09:30–10:05 Anna Magnaldi (Sapienza Università di  Roma): Nec pudeat: rimedi ripugnanti e dolorosi nel Liber  Medicinalis  

10:05–10:40 Giuseppe Trovato (Università degli  Studi di Messina): Prime osservazioni sui Physica di Teodoro Prisciano  

10:40–11:10 Coffee Break  

Session 3: Tools and Techniques  

Chair: John Wilkins  

11:10–11:45 Mª Ángeles Alonso Alonso (UNED,  Madrid): Strumenti e attrezzi della farmacologia all’epoca romana: terminologia, tipologia e rappresentazione  iconografica  

11:45–12:20 Isabella Bonati (Universidade de  Lisboa): ‘Cast (the Ingredients) into the Pot’: A Journey  Between Receptaria on Papyrus and Material Culture  

12:20–12:30 General Discussion  

12:30–14:30 Lunch Break  

Session 4: The Words of Pharmacology  

Chair: Alessia Guardasole  

14:30–15:05 Anna Monte (Università degli Studi di Udine): Ophthalmic Recipes on Papyrus: Remedies,  Ingredients, and Vocabulary  

15:05–15:40 Natalia Kulikova (Jagiellonian  University, Krakow): The Term Misy in Celsus’ De medicina: its Meaning  and Linguistic Equivalents in Dictionaries and  Translations of the Treatise  

15:40–16:15 Coffee Break  

16:15–16:50 John Wilkins (University of Exeter, emeritus): What is the ουk σιnα (Substance) of a Drug? Galen’s Answer  

Session 5: Drugs and Society

Chair: Alessia Guardasole  

16:50–17:25 Jurgen R. Gatt (University of Malta): Challenging Hippocratic Prescriptions: The Role of the Patient in Ancient Pharmacology  

17:25–17:35 General Discussion  

20:00 Conference Dinner  

November 26, 2025  

Session 6: Drugs and Economy  

Chair: Martina Dattilo  

09:30–10:05 Dario Nappo (Università degli Studi  di Napoli Federico II):  Medicine is no Luxury. The Economic Meaning of Ancient Spice Trade  

Session 7: Paleopathology and Contemporary Reconstructions  

Chair: Martina Dattilo  

10:05–10:40 Valentina Giuffra (Università di Pisa): Paleopathology and Ancient Pharmacology:  Therapeutic Evidence from Ancient Human Remains  

10:40–11:10 Coffee Break  

11:10–11:45 Manuela Marai (Center for Hellenic  Studies, Harvard University): Galen and the Science of Compounding Remedies  

11:45–12:20 Andrew Koh (Yale University): Navigating Scylla and Charybdis: Advancing Ancient Pharmacology through Transdisciplinarity  

12:20–12:45 General Discussion and Closing  Remarks