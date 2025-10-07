Exploring Ancient Pharmacology. Drugs, Words, and Practices (Bologne, Italie)

We are pleased to announce the upcoming conference “Exploring Ancient Pharmacology. Drugs, Words, and Practices”, to be held 24–26 November 2025 at the University of Bologna and online. The event will bring together scholars in classics, ancient medicine, archaeology, and paleopathology to explore the following topics: texts on pharmacology; words for pharmacology; remedies, economy, and society; tools and techniques; paleopathology and contemporary reconstructions.

All researchers and students with an interest in the history of medicine are warmly invited to attend!

Programme:

November 24, 2025

14:30–15:00 Welcome and Introduction

Session 1: Pharmacological Texts 1

Chair: Caterina Manco

15:00–15:35 Pilar Pérez Cañizares (Universität Wien): Therapeutic Strategies and Pharmacological Practice in the Hippocratic Treatise De internis affectionibus

15:35–16:10 Nicola Reggiani (Università di Parma): The Transmission of Pharmacological Knowledge in Greek Papyri

16:10–16:40 Coffee Break

16:40–17:15 Francesco Serratì (ENS, Paris): Fumigazione e fomentazione nei testi medici greci su papiro

17:15–17:50 Alessia Guardasole (UMR Orient & Méditerranée, Paris): Galen’s Nosology in His Pharmacological Works

17:50–18:00 General Discussion

November 25, 2025

Session 2: Pharmacological Texts 2

Chair: Valentina Giuffra

09:30–10:05 Anna Magnaldi (Sapienza Università di Roma): Nec pudeat: rimedi ripugnanti e dolorosi nel Liber Medicinalis

10:05–10:40 Giuseppe Trovato (Università degli Studi di Messina): Prime osservazioni sui Physica di Teodoro Prisciano

10:40–11:10 Coffee Break

Session 3: Tools and Techniques

Chair: John Wilkins

11:10–11:45 Mª Ángeles Alonso Alonso (UNED, Madrid): Strumenti e attrezzi della farmacologia all’epoca romana: terminologia, tipologia e rappresentazione iconografica

11:45–12:20 Isabella Bonati (Universidade de Lisboa): ‘Cast (the Ingredients) into the Pot’: A Journey Between Receptaria on Papyrus and Material Culture

12:20–12:30 General Discussion

12:30–14:30 Lunch Break

Session 4: The Words of Pharmacology

Chair: Alessia Guardasole

14:30–15:05 Anna Monte (Università degli Studi di Udine): Ophthalmic Recipes on Papyrus: Remedies, Ingredients, and Vocabulary

15:05–15:40 Natalia Kulikova (Jagiellonian University, Krakow): The Term Misy in Celsus’ De medicina: its Meaning and Linguistic Equivalents in Dictionaries and Translations of the Treatise

15:40–16:15 Coffee Break

16:15–16:50 John Wilkins (University of Exeter, emeritus): What is the ουk σιnα (Substance) of a Drug? Galen’s Answer

Session 5: Drugs and Society

Chair: Alessia Guardasole

16:50–17:25 Jurgen R. Gatt (University of Malta): Challenging Hippocratic Prescriptions: The Role of the Patient in Ancient Pharmacology

17:25–17:35 General Discussion

20:00 Conference Dinner

November 26, 2025

Session 6: Drugs and Economy

Chair: Martina Dattilo

09:30–10:05 Dario Nappo (Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II): Medicine is no Luxury. The Economic Meaning of Ancient Spice Trade

Session 7: Paleopathology and Contemporary Reconstructions

Chair: Martina Dattilo

10:05–10:40 Valentina Giuffra (Università di Pisa): Paleopathology and Ancient Pharmacology: Therapeutic Evidence from Ancient Human Remains

10:40–11:10 Coffee Break

11:10–11:45 Manuela Marai (Center for Hellenic Studies, Harvard University): Galen and the Science of Compounding Remedies

11:45–12:20 Andrew Koh (Yale University): Navigating Scylla and Charybdis: Advancing Ancient Pharmacology through Transdisciplinarity

12:20–12:45 General Discussion and Closing Remarks