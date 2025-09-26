Orientalismes au féminin (Clermont-Ferrand)

APPEL À COMMUNICATIONS

Colloque international « Orientalismes au féminin »

Date prévisionnelle : 19 et 20 novembre 2026

Lieu : Maison des Sciences Humaines de Clermont-Ferrand

Comité d’organisation : Yvan Daniel, Oriane Chevalier

Si L’Orientalisme d’Edward W. Said marque un tournant crucial dans les études postcoloniales en 1978, on doit remarquer dans cet ouvrage marquant une lacune : les femmes mentionnées peuvent se compter sur les doigts d’une main. Plus tard, dans une publication qui prétend répondre aux travaux du célèbre comparatiste américain, le Dictionnaire des orientalistes de langue française, on ne compte que 3% de femmes. Cette sous-représentation des femmes, qu’elles soient autrices, scientifiques ou voyageuses, parfois tout ensemble, invite à reconsidérer les questionnements, les approches et les corpus. Il est sans doute temps, en effet, de se demander si les façons d’appréhender et de construire l’Orient « au féminin » témoignent des mêmes représentations et des mêmes rapports que ce qui a d’abord été dégagé de corpus très majoritairement masculins.

Les significations du terme « orientalisme » doivent ici être précisées. Si, depuis les travaux d’Edward W. Said, l’« orientalisme » peut fréquemment désigner de façon critique la démarche qui consiste à mettre en place cet « Orient créé par l’Occident » qu’il a défini et analysé dans une perspective postcoloniale, en traitant plus spécialement du Proche-Orient et du Moyen-Orient, le terme renvoie aussi à ces sens originels, dans deux autres directions majeures. Il est utilisé, dans l’histoire des littératures et des arts, pour nommer un courant apparu en Europe occidentale, au moins depuis le XVIIIe siècle, et qui consiste à représenter et à mettre en scène les pays du Proche et du Moyen Orient, puis de l’Asie centrale et orientale, à travers différentes médiations et créations artistiques (en littérature, peinture, musique, architecture, etc.). On remarque alors que l’extension géographique du terme n’a cessé de s’élargir, pour désigner désormais, de façon à la fois commode et trop vague, tous les espaces situés à l’orient de l’Europe, du Proche-Orient à l’Asie orientale et à l’Asie du Sud-Est. Ce mot a servi dans le même temps à nommer un ensemble de disciplines, d’activités et de publications propres aux sciences humaines, ayant pour objet les pays dits « orientaux ». Il appelle alors cette fois le plus souvent une précision en fonction des aires géoculturelles et linguistiques concernées (on parle d’indologue, de sinologue, de japonologue, de coréologue, par exemple). Ces différentes acceptions ont souvent tendances à se croiser ou à se superposer, sous différentes configurations, dans les faits et les textes. Mais ce qui est d’emblée visible, c’est que les femmes ont longtemps peiné à s’inscrire dans toutes ces nuances de l’orientalisme. D’abord en raison de la complexité des rapports de domination que suppose leur position, à la fois dominante dans les espaces colonisés et dominée dans les sociétés colonisatrices, puis parce qu’elles ont bien souvent été longtemps écartées des milieux littéraires et artistiques comme des cercles académiques. Même si cet « orientalisme au féminin » a longtemps été déprécié, on pourrait citer et on souhaite (re)découvrir les femmes qui ont joué un rôle d’« orientaliste », autrices, traductrices, médiatrices, œuvrant activement à faire connaître les cultures et littératures dites « orientales » auprès du public occidental, en produisant des œuvres littéraires et artistiques, ou des études et des travaux savants, au moins depuis le XIXe siècle.

Ce colloque vise ainsi à réévaluer les apports des femmes à l’orientalisme, dans tous les sens de ce terme. Il ne s’agit cependant pas d’adopter une lecture féministe essentialisante de leurs œuvres, car elles témoignent d’une grande diversité de positionnements. De nombreuses femmes intériorisent sans doute le système patriarcal et colonial sans le remettre en question, pour adopter une posture impériale vis-à-vis des populations colonisées. D’autres, au contraire, adoptent un female gaze dans leur œuvre littéraire ou artistique, subvertissant la focalisation de l’orientalisme institutionnel, parfois même en questionnant la présence et les activités coloniales. D’autres choisissent par exemple de se mettre en scène, dans leur œuvre et dans la presse, en s’appropriant une identité prétendue « orientale », ce jeu identitaire allant de la simple persona jusqu’au passing, consistant à se faire passer pour l’Autre. Il convient d’interroger ces postures et impostures, qui peuvent parfois revêtir une dimension émancipatrice ou subversive. La question pourra aussi être élargie aux femmes eurasiennes et aux processus d’« auto-orientalisme », de reverse Orientalism ou encore d’occidentalisme.

Pour appréhender ces différents enjeux, les contributions pourront s’inscrire dans un ou plusieurs des axes suivants, sans exhaustivité :

- Places, statuts et positionnements des femmes dans les différents « orientalismes » ;

- Rapports de domination et émancipation des femmes orientalistes (en contexte colonial et/ou post-colonial) ;

- Rôles des femmes dans les circulations culturelles entre Orient et Occident (journalistes, traductrices, médiatrices, collectionneuses, dramaturges…) ;

- Rôles des femmes dans l’élaboration des savoirs de l’orientalisme, notamment en contextes académiques et universitaires ;

- Les femmes artistes orientalistes, leurs œuvres qualifiées d’« orientalistes », leurs représentations de l’Orient et leurs découvertes des arts « orientaux » (peinture, sculpture, musique, danse…) ;

- Les voyageuses orientalistes et les exploratrices (récits de voyage, littératures viatiques, écritures ethnographiques…) ;

- Étude comparée des orientalismes au féminin ;

- Le regard féminin dans la littérature et les arts orientalistes féminins ;

- Postures et impostures des femmes orientalistes (persona, mise en scène de soi, passing, jeux identitaires…).

- Femmes eurasiennes et orientalismes (auto-orientalisme, reverse Orientalism, Occidentalisme…).

—

Propositions de communication :

Les propositions de communication devront parvenir au plus tard le vendredi 30 janvier 2026 aux adresses suivantes :

yvan.daniel@uca.fr

oriane.chevalier@doctorant.uca.fr

Elles devront contenir, dans un seul document attaché sous Word :

- Coordonnées numériques et postales ;

- Institution de rattachement ;

- Brève bio-bibliographie ;

- Titre de la communication ;

- Résumé et intentions du projet de communication.

Les propositions recevront une réponse en mars 2026.

Le colloque est organisé par le CELIS, Centre d’Étude des Littératures et de Sociopoétique, équipe Écritures et Interactions sociales, axe Décentrements. Il au lieu à la Maison des Sciences Humaines de Clermont-Ferrand, les 19 et 20 novembre 2026. Les frais d’hébergement (jusqu’à 2 nuitées) seront pris en charge par le CELIS. Les frais de transport seront pris en charge par les participants.

Une publication des actes de ces journées est prévue.

—

CALL FOR PAPERS

International Conference “Orientalisms in the Feminine”

Provisional date: November 19 and 20, 2026

Location: Maison des Sciences Humaines, Clermont-Ferrand

Organizing committee: Yvan Daniel, Oriane Chevalier

Project:

While Edward W. Said's Orientalism marked a crucial turning point in postcolonial studies in 1978, it is worth noting a significant gap in this seminal work: the women mentioned can be counted on one hand. Later, in a publication that purports to respond to the work of the famous American comparatist, the Dictionnaire des orientalistes de langue française [Dictionary of French-speaking Orientalists], only 3% of the entries are women. This underrepresentation of women, whether they be authors, scientists, or travelers, or sometimes all three, invites us to reconsider the questions, approaches, and corpus. It is undoubtedly time to ask whether the ways of understanding and constructing the “feminine” Orient reflect the same representations and relationships as those initially identified in a predominantly male corpus.

The meanings of the term “Orientalism” must be clarified here. Since the work of Edward W. Said, “Orientalism” has often been used critically to refer to the process of establishing the “Orient created by the West” that he defined and analysed from a postcolonial perspective, focusing specifically on the Near and Middle East. However, the term also refers to its original meanings in two other major ways. It is used in the history of literature and the arts to refer to a movement that emerged in Western Europe, at least since the 18th century, which consists of representing and portraying the countries of the Near and Middle East, and later Central and East Asia, through various artistic media and creations (in literature, painting, music, architecture, etc.). It is noticeable that the geographical scope of the term has continued to expand, and now refers, in a convenient but overly vague manner, to all areas east of Europe, from the Middle East to East Asia and South-East Asia. At the same time, the same word has been used to refer to a set of disciplines, activities and publications specific to the humanities, focusing on so-called “Eastern” countries. In this case, it most often requires clarification based on the geocultural and linguistic areas concerned (we speak of Indologists, Sinologists, Japanologists and Koreologists, for example). These different meanings often tend to intersect or overlap in various configurations, both in practice and in texts. But what is immediately apparent is that women have long struggled to find their place in all these nuances of Orientalism. Firstly, because of the complexity of the power relations implied by their position, both dominant in colonised areas and dominated in colonising societies, and secondly because they have often been excluded from literary and artistic circles and academic circles for a long time. Firstly, because of the complexity of the power relations implied by their position, which was both dominant in colonised areas and dominated in colonising societies, and secondly because they were often excluded from literary and artistic circles and academic circles for a long time. Although this “feminine Orientalism” has long been disparaged, we could cite and wish to (re)discover the women who have played the role of “Orientalists”, authors, translators and mediators, actively working to raise awareness of so-called “Oriental” cultures and literatures among Western audiences by producing literary and artistic works, or studies and scholarly works, since at least the 19th century.

This symposium therefore aims to reassess women's contributions to Orientalism, in every sense of the term. However, this does not mean adopting an essentialist feminist reading of their works, as they reflect a wide variety of positions. Many women undoubtedly internalise the patriarchal and colonial system without questioning it, adopting an imperial stance towards colonised populations. Others, on the contrary, adopt a female gaze in their literary or artistic work, subverting the focus of institutional Orientalism, sometimes even questioning the colonial presence and activities. Others choose, for example, to portray themselves in their work and in the press by appropriating a supposedly “Oriental” identity, this identity game ranging from simple persona to passing, which consists of pretending to be the Other. It is worth questioning these positions and impostures, which can sometimes take on an emancipatory or subversive dimension. The question can also be extended to Eurasian women and the processes of “self-Orientalism”, reverse Orientalism and Westernism.

To address these various issues, contributions may focus on one or more of the following areas, without limitation:

- The place, status and position of women in different forms of “Orientalism”;

- Relationships of domination and emancipation of Orientalist women (in colonial and/or post-colonial contexts);

- The roles of women in cultural exchanges between the East and the West (journalists, translators, mediators, collectors, playwrights, etc.);

- The roles of women in the development of Orientalist knowledge, particularly in academic and university contexts;

- Orientalist women artists, their works described as “Orientalist”, their representations of the Orient and their discoveries of “Oriental” arts (painting, sculpture, music, dance, etc.);

- Orientalist female travellers and explorers (travelogues, travel literature, ethnographic writings, etc.);

- Comparative study of female Orientalism;

- The female gaze in Orientalist literature and arts;

- Postures and impostures of female Orientalists (persona, self-staging, passing, identity games, etc.);

- Eurasian women and Orientalism (self-Orientalism, reverse Orientalism, Westernism, etc.).

Proposals for papers:

Proposals for papers must be submitted by Friday, 30 January 2026 at the latest, to the following addresses:

yvan.daniel@uca.fr

oriane.chevalier@doctorant.uca.fr

They must be submitted in a single Word document attachment containing:

- Contact details and postal address;

- Affiliated institution;

- Brief bio-bibliography;

- Title of the paper;

- Abstract and outline of the proposed paper.

Proposals will receive a response in March 2026.

The conference is organised by CELIS, Centre for the Study of Literature and Sociopoetics, Writing and Social Interactions team, Decentring research area. It will take place at the Maison des Sciences Humaines in Clermont-Ferrand on 19 and 20 November 2026. Accommodation costs (up to two nights) will be covered by CELIS. Transport costs will be covered by participants.

A publication is planned.