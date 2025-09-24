Literary Politics and Geopolitics (on line)

Today’s global political situation is characterised by wars, increasingly overt imperialist ambitions and rivalries, power struggles, and hegemonic conflicts over new spheres of influence. Colonial dependencies have also been revived, often manifesting as access to raw materials and licences for their unhindered extraction. The idea of a ‘new world order’ based on globalisation, which was promoted until recently, has given way to a new combination of isolationism and imperialism. The ideal of free world trade, itself anything but innocent, has been replaced by global war economies. Not only are ‘rogue states’ of various hues ignoring international law, which was supposed to guarantee precisely this kind of order and freedom, but the very powers that have always acted as its advocates are also aggressively delegitimising and actively suspending it.

This brings us to the inevitable, and perhaps somewhat naïve, question: What role can literature play in this – admittedly painted in somewhat dystopian terms – situation? Can it (still) serve as a register, a medium for recording and processing global conditions and interactions? Or do these ultimately transcend the scope of literature? Is it possible to record conditions in such a way that they can be perceived as changeable? Can the achievements of political novels be simply scaled up to a global framework? To put it bluntly: In our project, we assume that there is such a thing as contemporary political literature – but is there also such a thing as geopolitical literature?

The decision to use the term ‘geopolitics’ already implies several assumptions that we would also like to put up for debate. In terms of conceptual history, the term ‘geopolitics’ is considered highly problematic and ideological. It stands for a view of politics in which national states appear as ‘biological entities’ whose behaviour and development are defined and determined by their position in and relationship to space (Werber 2014, 13). The history of the theory and concept of geopolitics is closely linked to 19th-century nationalism,imperialism, and biologism, as well as the ongoing impact of these issues in the 20th century. The current resurgence of interest in the theoretical-political construct of geopolitics (which has been evident for a few years now) can be seen as a judgement on our present, regardless of the validity of individual analyses.

However, we would like to interpret the term ‘geopolitics’ in a slightly different way, namely, as an indicator of a problem. It signals to us that the traditional understanding of politics is not (or no longer) fit for purpose. The term ‘geopolitics’ indicates that we can only think about politics today if we also consider its global framework. In short, national and local politics no longer exist in isolation, because both can only ever be viewed in the context of the global landscape, whether we like it or not. Our hypothesis, however, is that literature may be able to help here. On this point, regarding the history of theory, the traditional concept of ‘politics’ has recently been called into question and redefined by the concept of ‘the political’. The decision about what is considered political and what is considered apolitical must then be regarded as a highly political question itself. Literature played a pivotal role in reframing ‘politics’ within the horizon of a broader concept of ‘the political’. The problem of geopolitics can perhaps be seen as a similarly far-reaching and necessary questioning of classical politics (those of the nation state). Today, the concept of geopolitics can be seen as the ultimate intensification of the attempt to objectify politics and detach it from society, from individuals and collectives.‘Geopolitics’ is often seen as a code word for the experience and the feeling of powerlessness that individuals face when confronted with political issues in a global context. Can literature help us to reopen that area which is named (and sometimes immunised and sealed off by the term) ‘geopolitics’ to democratic intervention? Can literature provide alternative ways of thinking about global politics to those offered by ‘geopolitics’? Can there be a global politics of literature that suspends and disempowers the prevailing ‘geopolitics’?

Proposals may focus on, but are not limited to, the following suggestions:

Genre affinities: Some literary genres have embraced geopolitical relations as the driving force behind their plots. John le Carré is a prime example, as are spy novels more broadly. Are there any recurring narrative structures that we can identify?

Literary politics of states: We know that certain states have often used cinema as an instrument of soft power to disseminate their vision of international relations and their so-called values. But has literature been subject to similar instrumentalisation?

Positions of authors: What role do writers play in geopolitical relations? How do they convey their perception of the world and international relations through their work and attitudes? Which international networks connect national literary fields? And to what end?

Which geopolitical turning points in the history of the 20th and 21st centuries can we identify as particularly productive for literary interventions?

Given the complicity of maps with imperialist visions, what is the value of reading fiction through the lens of mapping in times of a geopolitical redivision of global territory?

Literary reinvention of ‘geopolitics’: Did 20th- and 21st-century literature propose an alternative geopolitical order? If so, in what forms? What dynamics did they follow and what ideals did they embody? How does it think about boundaries and crossing them? How does it represent them?



This workshop is part of the Horizon Europe project “The Cartography of the Political Novel in Europe.” It will take place online. Presentations will last about 20 minutes.

Submission Instructions

Proposals should be written in English and not exceed 450 words. They should be accompanied by a brief biographical note and submitted by 31 October 2025 at the following email address: caponeu@zfl-berlin.org.

After the Workshop

We plan to publish the input presentations as working papers on the CAPONEU platform. Workshop participants will also be invited to submit individual text portraits, i.e. short presentations of one political novel each that illustrate a selected problem of the workshop. In this way, participants will make an important contribution to the Map of the Political Novels in Europe, a digital repository compiled by the CAPONEU Consortium.