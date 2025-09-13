"Decadence in Translations: Translating for, and in French and British Periodicals, 1880-1914. Corpora, Translators, and Translational Aesthetics". Contrat doctoral de 48 mois en cotutelle entre l'Univ. Bourgogne Europe et the Univ. of Glasgow

DECADOCS is a pioneering research and training programme enabled by the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions Doctoral Networks (MSCA-DN) aimed at reinterpreting the concept of decadence. Traditionally associated with decline, decadence will be explored through new perspectives, focusing on sustainability, transnationalism, and sensoriality. The programme offers tailored intersectoral training in collaboration with museums, archives, galleries, and other partners, reinforcing its scientific and social impact.

‘Decadence in Translations: Translating for, and in French and British Periodicals, 1880-1914. Corpora, Translators, and Translational Aesthetics’