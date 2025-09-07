Les dossiers du Grihl, n° 16-1 | 2025 : "Fabrique des archives, fabrique des institutions,Moyen Âge-XIXe s." (dir. Thomas Brunner, Laurence Buchholzer et Juliette Deloye)
Thomas Brunner, Laurence Buchholzer et Juliette Deloye La fabrique des archives et des institutions (Moyen Âge-xixe siècle) [Texte intégral]
Étienne Ménager Destins de chartriers : la famille de Brosse au miroir de ses archives (xiiie-xxie siècles) [Texte intégral] Seigneurial archives and noble memory: the archival trajectories of the Brosse Family (13th–21st centuries)
Yoann Guillet Le collège d’Annecy au miroir de ses archives (xviie-xviiie siècles) [Texte intégral]
Marie Rigaudeau Une fondation de « papier » : le processus d’institutionnalisation des Filles-Madame par les administrateurs de l’Hôtel-Dieu de Paris (xviie-xviiie siècles) [Texte intégral] A paper charity: the Filles-Madame’s institutionalization process by the charitable administrators of the Hôtel-Dieu of Paris (17th-18th centuries)
Jérôme Loiseau Les gens des trois États et leurs archives : réinvention et innovation institutionnelles en Bourgogne, Bretagne et Languedoc (xviie-xviiie siècle) [Texte intégral] Provincial Estates and their archives: institutional reinvention and innovation in Burgundy, Brittany and Languedoc (17th-18th centuries)
Isabelle Coquillard L’« organe des sentiments de la Faculté ». Les Registres-Commentaires de la Faculté de médecine de Paris au xviiie siècle [Texte intégral] The « organe des sentiments de la Faculté ». The Registres-Commentaires of the Paris Faculty of medicine in the 18th century
Juliette Deloye Postface. Écrits, archives, institutions [Texte intégral]