Jennifer Boum Make, Decolonial Care. Reimagining Caregiving in the French Caribbean

Decolonial Care examine les liens entre les héritages du colonialisme et les dynamiques du soin telles qu’elles se sont développées dans les Antilles. À travers une diversité de supports – romans, récits graphiques, discours curatoriaux –, cet ouvrage explore quatre contextes clés où se croisent soin et colonialité : les rôles de genre centrés sur le soin, le travail domestique, la préservation de la vie humaine, non-humaine et de l’environnement, ainsi que la pratique curatoriale envisagée comme forme de soin.

L’ouvrage soutient que repenser le soin dans le contexte des Antilles implique de confronter des pratiques délétères héritées de la domination coloniale, marquées par une négligence envers les vies humaines, non-humaines et les milieux de vie. En croisant les études postcoloniales et les études sur le care, Decolonial Care met en lumière la manière dont le soin et le non-soin ont été façonnés historiquement par le colonialisme, et montre comment les récits et représentations issus des Antilles contribuent à développer des approches décoloniales du soin, respectueuses de la vie humaine, non-humaine, et de l'environnement.

—

Table des matières :

Introduction 1

1. Curating Silences 27

2. Voices of the BUMIDOM, or the Colonial Legacy of Care Work 57

3. Inhabiting the Land after Environmental Damage 89

4. Rebellious Care, or Deconstructing the Myth of the Poto-mitan Woman 119

Coda 145

Acknowledgments 161

Notes 165

References 187

Notes on Cover Art 201

—

Retours critiques :

"Thoroughly researched, convincingly theorized, and audaciously argued, Decolonial Care is a much-needed interdisciplinary exploration of the uncharted intersection of care and colonialism. Jennifer Boum Make's thought-provoking call to rethink decoloniality and care in the French Caribbean through race, gender, class, enslavement, colonialism, migration, and chlordecone poisoning is a tour de force and an act of care." ~Anny-Dominique Curtius, author of Suzanne Césaire: Archéologie littéraire et artistique d’une mémoire empêchée [Suzanne Césaire: Literary and Artistic Archeology of a Hindered Memory]

"In this outstanding, provocative book, Jennifer Boum Make dares to shed light on the entrenched colonial histories and imaginaries of uncaring that continue to shape received ideas and practices of care and caregiving today. By way of deeply researched and attentive readings of literature from the French Caribbean, Decolonial Care is a major contribution to interdisciplinary studies on care, gender, and sexuality, and the environmental humanities." ~John Patrick Walsh, author of Migration and Refuge: An Eco-Archive of Haitian Literature