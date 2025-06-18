Essais, n°23 : "Humanité et animalité à l'épreuve de la guerre" (dir. Jodie Lou Bessonnet & Manon Dubouilh)
Essais, n°23 : "Humanité et animalité à l'épreuve de la guerre".
Études réunies par Jodie Lou Bessonnet, avec la collaboration de Manon Dubouilh
Jodie Lou Bessonnet Humanité et animalité à l’épreuve de la guerre
Avant-propos [Texte intégral] Humanity and animality put to the test by war
Foreword
Perspectives historiques, sociologiques et anthropologiques
Davye Cesbron Prisonnier de la Grande Guerre en Allemagne, entre animal domestique et bête sauvage à dompter [Texte intégral] Prisoner of the Great War in Germany, between domestic animal and wild beast to tame
Noémie Haché-Chiasson Une « race de cochon ». Métaphores et représentations animalières de l’ennemi masculin et féminin dans la revue satirique française La Baïonnette (1915-1918)[Texte intégral] A ‘race of pigs’. Metaphors and animal representations of the male and female enemy in the French satirical magazine La Baïonnette (1915-1918)
Katerina Seraïdari Comment la guerre redéfinit le continuum entre l’homme et l’animal : la guerre gréco-turque (1919-1922) et ses réfugiés [Texte intégral] How war redefines the continuum between man and animal: the Greco-Turkish war (1919-1922) and its refugees
Perspectives littéraires
Jean-Arnaud Libong L’Afrique, la bête et la guerre : du processus d’animalisation à l’usage de la chair à canon dans La Saison des prunes de Patrice Nganang [Texte intégral] Africa, the beast and war: from the process of animalisation to the use of cannon fodder in Patrice Nganang's The Plum Season
Audrey Ogès Le bestiaire de La main coupée de Blaise Cendrars : relations secrètes entre humains et animaux sur le front [Texte intégral] The bestiary of Blaise Cendrars' La main coupée: secret relations between humans and animals on the front line
Chloé Morille Une ombre animale au tableau de la sauvagerie humaine dans le roman graphique Le Rapport de Brodeck de Manu Larcenet [Texte intégral] An animal shadow in the picture of human savagery in the graphic novel Brodeck’s Reportby Manu Larcenet
Traductions critiques
Manon Crélot Les « animaux-soldats » de la Première Guerre mondiale dans les manuels de lecture nazis : la propagande au prisme de l’animal [Texte intégral] The ‘animal soldiers’ of the First World War in Nazi reading manuals: propaganda through the prism of the animal
Aurore Ducellier, Jeanne Mousnier-Lompré et Blanche Turck Le bestiaire des prisons franquistes. Quelques traductions collectives de poèmes carcéraux [Texte intégral] The bestiary of Franco's prisons. Some collective translations of prison poems
Entretien
Jodie Lou Bessonnet et Manon Dubouilh On a besoin d’approches croisées pour lire entre les lignes, améliorer notre connaissance des sujets animaux
Entretien avec Éric Baratay [Texte intégral] We need cross-disciplinary approaches to read between the lines, to improve our knowledge of animal subjects
Interview with Éric Baratay