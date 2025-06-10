Programme ERC TranslAtWar | Un contrat postdoctoral en littérature comparée

L’ERC TranslAtWar recrute un postdoctorant pour analyser les pratiques de traduction en temps de guerre.

Poste à pourvoir : Postdoctorat "La traduction littéraire aux Pays-Bas sous l’occupation allemande (1940-1945)"

Lieu : Nantes Université

Durée : Contrat de 2 ans à partir de Septembre 2025

Date limite de candidature : 18 Juillet 2025

Ce poste offre une opportunité unique d’intégrer une équipe internationale et d’explorer le rôle des écrivains-traducteurs et des pratiques de traduction en contexte de guerre.

Détails et candidature sur Euraxess : https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/jobs/349505

--

The ERC TranslAtWar project is hiring a postdoctoral researchers to analyze translation practices during wartime.

Position available: Postdoc "Literary translation in the Netherlands during the German Occupation (1940-1945)"

Location: Nantes Université

Duration: 2-year contract, starting in September 2025

Application deadline: July 18, 2025

This position offers a unique opportunity to join an international research team and explore the role of writer-translators and translation practices in wartime.

Full details and application on Euraxess: https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/jobs/349505