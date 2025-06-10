Programme ERC TranslAtWar | Un contrat postdoctoral en littérature comparée
L’ERC TranslAtWar recrute un postdoctorant pour analyser les pratiques de traduction en temps de guerre.
Poste à pourvoir : Postdoctorat "La traduction littéraire aux Pays-Bas sous l’occupation allemande (1940-1945)"
Lieu : Nantes Université
Durée : Contrat de 2 ans à partir de Septembre 2025
Date limite de candidature : 18 Juillet 2025
Ce poste offre une opportunité unique d’intégrer une équipe internationale et d’explorer le rôle des écrivains-traducteurs et des pratiques de traduction en contexte de guerre.
Détails et candidature sur Euraxess : https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/jobs/349505
--
The ERC TranslAtWar project is hiring a postdoctoral researchers to analyze translation practices during wartime.
Position available: Postdoc "Literary translation in the Netherlands during the German Occupation (1940-1945)"
Location: Nantes Université
Duration: 2-year contract, starting in September 2025
Application deadline: July 18, 2025
This position offers a unique opportunity to join an international research team and explore the role of writer-translators and translation practices in wartime.
Full details and application on Euraxess: https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/jobs/349505