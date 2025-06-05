University Tutor – Spanish and French Language (Maynooth Univ., Irlande)

The Role

Maynooth University is committed to a strategy in which the primary University goals of excellent research and scholarship and outstanding education are interlinked and equally valued. The University Tutor plays an important role in the delivery of many of the University’s academic programmes and is appointed for the primary purpose of contributing to teaching within a clear and established teaching programme by providing tuition and/or demonstrations to groups of, usually undergraduate students, in specific aspects of the programme. The University Tutor assists and supports students to further develop their understanding of key course topics and to draw out key learning points from course materials. The University Tutor will be jointly appointed to the Spanish and Latin American Studies section and French and Francophone Studies section of the School of Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures. The appointee will be expected to contribute to the teaching programme in both languages.

Principal Duties

The University Tutor will be required to undertake to the satisfaction of the designated Head of School, such duties as may be specified by the University within the number of hours of contracted work. Thes duties may include, but are not limited to.

Administrative and other duties:

This will include:

• To teach students, including language classes, translation classes, aural comprehension classes, conversation classes, tutorials, and to provide supervision as required;

• To carry out all necessary preparation on topics in order to be able to prepare learning materials, guide discussion, impart knowledge and answer queries arising from students, set homework and/or assessment exercises;

• To supervise, assist and give guidance to students, where required;

• To coordinate modules and liaise with students about any issues related to modules; To prepare teaching materials, including additional resources for self-study and online quizzes and other materials;

• To contribute to the preparation, implementation and marking of examinations and other forms of assessment, including oral and aural examinations;

• To contribute to marking, under supervision, of coursework, written examination and other forms of assessment;

• To monitor student progress and provide feedback to students, highlighting to the Module Coordinator/Year Coordinator any concerns about student performance;

• To attend meetings and participate with other staff in the development of alternative teaching and learning strategies, including the design and delivery of modules or designated teaching within the subject area;

• To be responsible for all equipment used and ensure that all health and safety procedures are followed, taking action to maintain a safe environment and raising any concerns with the Subject Leader and/or Head of School;

• To maintain his/her/their area of expertise through engaging in Continuous Professional Developent and exercising a high standard of teaching;

• To ensure appropriate course/programme administration and handling of data is carried out in a timely and appropriate manner.

The duties and responsibilities outlined here are general and standard requirements. From time to time, the University Tutor may also be asked to carry out other duties in accordance with specific needs and requirements of the School.

The ideal candidate will have:

Essential

• A minimum of an honours degree in a relevant discipline;

• Experience of, and commitment to, working in an interdisciplinary setting;

• Excellent teaching, administrative, organisational, teamwork and communication skills;

• High level of proficiency in Spanish and French, suitable for teaching at university level.

• Experience in developing instructional material and employing teaching technology and media;

• Experience in communicative and intercultural language teaching in an academic setting;

• The pedagogical skills necessary to teach mixed-ability groups;

• Experience in designing, conducting and grading written, oral, and aural language assessments;

• The ability to contribute to the assurance and enhancement of teaching quality.

Desirable

• A relevant postgraduate qualification (e.g., MA, PG Diploma, PG Certificate, etc.) in Spanish and/or French;

• Previous experience of language teaching in the Irish higher education sector;

• Previous experience in teaching language teaching methods,

• Ability to engage in curriculum development.

Application Procedure

Closing Date:

23:30hrs (local Irish time) on Sunday, 29th June 2025

Please note all applications must be made via our Online Recruitment Portal at the following link:

https://www.maynoothuniversity.ie/human-resources/vacancies

Applications must be submitted by the closing date and time specified above. Any applications which

are still in progress at the closing time on the specified closing date will be cancelled automatically by

the system.

Late applications will not be accepted.

Maynooth University is an equal opportunities employer

The position is subject to the Statutes of the University