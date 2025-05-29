Sylvie Kleiman-Lafon, Antoine Lasalle, traducteur de Francis Bacon

Antoine Lasalle, traducteur de Francis Bacon: Politiques de la science sous la Révolution et l'Empire

Sylvie Kleiman-Lafon

Through the portrait of the philosopher and translator Antoine Lasalle, this book aims to shed light on the circulation and reception of Baconian philosophy in France at the end of the eighteenth century and during the first half of the following century. It also shows how this ambitious translation project came into existence.

À travers le portrait du philosophe et traducteur Antoine Lasalle, ce livre vise à éclairer la circulation et la réception de la philosophie baconienne en France à la fin du XVIIIe siècle et durant la première moitié du siècle suivant. Il montre également comment cet ambitieux projet de traduction a vu le jour.

Sylvie Kleiman-Lafon is currently a Professor of eighteenth-century literary studies in the English department of Paris-Nanterre University. Her research focuses on British literature of the long eighteenth century, its relations with philosophy and the sciences. She also works on the circulation of ideas and literary works through translation between Great Britain and France, with a special interest in the role of translators.

The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.