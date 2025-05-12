University assistant predoctoral (Wien/Vienne)

At the University of Vienna more than 10,000 personalities work together towards answering the big questions of the future. Around 7,500 of them do research and teaching, around 2,900 work in administration and organisation. We are looking for a/an

University assistant predoctoral

45 Faculty of Philological and Cultural Studies

Job vacancy starting: 06/15/2025 | Working hours: 30.00 | Classification CBA: §48 VwGr. B1 Grundstufe (praedoc)

Limited contract until: 06/14/2028

Job ID: 3916

More than 7,500 academics at the University of Vienna thrive on continuous exploration and curiosity and help us better understand our world. Does this sound like you? Then join our accomplished team!



Your personal sphere of influence:

As a pre-doc university assistant at the Department of Romance Studies, you will be involved in research and teaching activities in the team of Prof. Dr. Jörg Türschmann. The focus of research and teaching is on Francophone and/or Spanish-language literature and media studies. In addition to the transnational relationships of literature and media in Spanish- and French-speaking countries, a particular research focus is on serial narration in literature, film, television and the internet.

The employment duration is 3 years. Initially limited to 1.5 years, the employment relationship is automatically extended to 3 years if the employer does not terminate it within the first 12 months by submitting a non-extension declaration. With appropriate work progress, an extension to a total maximum of 4 years is possible.



Your future tasks:

You actively participate in research, teaching & administration, which means:

• You are involved in research projects and in scientific studies, in particular in publication projects.

• We expect you to finalize your dissertation agreement within 12-18 months.

• You work on your dissertation and its completion.

• You independently teach courses in accordance within the scope of provisions of the collective agreement.

• You take on administrative tasks in research and teaching.

• You contribute to the organization of conferences, conventions, and symposia.



This is part of your personality:

Completed master's/diploma/teaching degree in Romance Philology or Comparative literature with a focus on Spanish and/or French-language literature and media.

A profound knowledge of Spanish and/or French is essential.

Good knowledge of English is desirable.

Other requirements areStrong academic research, writing and presentation skills

An overview of research methods relevant to the subject

Media literacy and IT skills

We are looking for a team player with experience in project management and strong communication skills.

What we offer:

Work-life balance: Our employees enjoy flexible working hours and can partially work remotely.

Inspiring working atmosphere: You are a part of an international academic team in a healthy and fair working environment.

Good public transport connections: Your workplace is easily accessible by public transport.

Internal further training & Coaching: Opportunity to deepen your skills on an ongoing basis. There are over 600 courses to choose from – free of charge.

Fair salary: The basic salary of EUR 3714,80 (on a full-time basis) increases if we can credit professional experience.

Equal opportunities for everyone: We look forward to diverse personalities in the team!

It is that easy to apply:

With your scientific curriculum vitae / letter of intent

With your summary of research interests / ideas for a prospective doctoral project proposal (max. 3 p.)

Master Degree / Diploma

Via our job portal/ Apply now - button

If you have any content questions, please contact:

Jörg Türschmann

joerg.tuerschmann@univie.ac.at

We look forward to new personalities in our team!

The University of Vienna has an anti-discriminatory employment policy and attaches great importance to equal opportunities, the advancement of women and diversity. We lay special emphasis on increasing the number of women in senior and in academic positions among the academic and general university staff and therefore expressly encourage qualified women to apply. Given equal qualifications, preference will be given to female candidates.

Data protection

​Application deadline: 19.05.2025



