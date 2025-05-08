The Philosophy and Influence of Gilles Deleuze (Culture and Dialogue)

This international, peer-reviewed journal seeks to encourage and promote research in non-western and cross-cultural philosophy. This may include scholarship typically identified, defined or characterised as comparative philosophy, intercultural philosophy or global philosophy. In addition, the journal offers opportunities to publish research that explores or analyses relations between philosophy, culture and dialogue. In this way Culture and Dialogue provides a forum for scholars in many subfields of philosophical studies.

2025 marks the centenary of Gilles Deleuze (1925-95), self-styled 'pure metaphysician', and one of the most prolific and influential of recent French philosophers. The journal invites submissions that involve interpretations, analyses or evaluations of concepts and themes developed in his writings. The journal also seeks research on the cultural impact of his thought. Contributions may involve any of the following areas:

• Particular concepts and innovations characteristic of his thinking

• His studies in the history of philosophy - Hume, Spinoza, Leibniz, Kant, Nietzsche, Bergson and Foucault

• Deleuze's writings on the arts - cinema, Proust, the painter Francis Bacon and literature

• His collaboration with Felix Guattari

• The influence of his thought on diverse disciplines and domains, from anthropology and architecture to film studies and musicology

• Deleuze's concept of philosophy, and his modes of philosophising - 'What is Philosophy?' (1991)

• Deleuze and dialogue - is writing more conducive to philosophising than discussion or conversation?

• Deleuze and non-western philosophy.