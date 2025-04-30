Quand les enfants voyagent. Histoires, expériences et représentations des enfants voyageurs (Angers)

Quand les enfants voyagent : Histoires, expériences et représentations des enfants voyageurs

26-27 mars 2026

Université d’Angers

Organisé par Anne-Florence Quaireau (CIRPaLL, UA) et Tom Williams (CIRPaLL, UA)

Avec le soutien du CIRPaLL, de l’Académie des jeunes chercheurs en Pays de la Loire (PULSAR),

de la Société d’Etude de la Littérature de Voyage Anglophone (SELVA), de TEMOS et d’EnJeux

Conférencier plénier : Gábor Gelléri (Aberystwyth University)

Pour une histoire du voyage des enfants

Si les enfants voyageurs foisonnent dans la fiction, des Aventures de Télémaque (1699) à L’Ile au trésor (1883), leurs homologues non fictifs semblent à première vue plus rares. Dans son Manuel du voyageur, ou Recueil de dialogues (1799), Madame de Genlis, pourtant, prend bien en considération ces voyageurs souvent invisibilisés, en incluant un dialogue pour « une femme, ayant avec elle de petits enfans (sic), et arrivant dans une auberge » (Dialogue XVIII). Des recherches récentes attestent par ailleurs l’existence d’enfants voyageurs, qui accompagnent leurs parents touristes (Grenby, 2024), colons (Pomfret, 2015), explorateurs (Jarzebowski, 2016), militaires (Huxford, 2022) ou missionnaires (Morrison, 2024). En outre, de nombreux enfants ont également voyagé sans leurs parents, que ce soit dans le cadre de leurs études (écoles résidentielles, voyages scolaires, séjours linguistiques), de leur travail (en tant qu’apprentis, compagnons du devoir ou mousses), ou de projets caritatifs ou politiques tels que les orphan trains aux États-Unis ou les treni della felicità en Italie. Enfin, des enfants ont été déplacés en masse dans le cadre de projets de colonisation (Lashua, 2023, Boucher, 2014), de décolonisation (Denéchère, 2024), ou encore dans le contexte de conflits en tant qu’évacués ou réfugiés (Baron 2019 ; Zahra 2011). Bien que l'histoire de ces migrations et exils involontaires d'enfants ait fait l’objet de travaux (Hobson Faure, Pignot et Rivière 2022), leur expérience de ces mobilités reste méconnue.

La reconstitution de cette histoire, ainsi que de l’expérience de ces enfants voyageurs, présente de nombreux défis. Si certains témoignages directs nous sont parvenus sous la forme de lettres, journaux, dessins ou, dans un contexte contemporain, d’entretiens, la plupart des informations disponibles proviennent de sources produites par des adultes. Il peut s’agir de la perspective d’une tierce personne ou de celle, rétrospective, de l’adulte qu’ils sont devenus, comme dans le cas de Dervla Murphy qui, dans Wheels Within Wheels: The Making of a Traveller (1979), revient sur son enfance et ses premiers voyages. Ce colloque constitue ainsi tout d’abord une invitation à un travail d’archives et de recherche de documents et d’objets témoignant du voyage des enfants, dans une démarche de (re)découverte qui pourrait être rapprochée de celle qui se produisit dans les années 1980 pour les femmes voyageuses, dont l’existence même était mise en doute, jusqu’à ce que les féministes de la deuxième vague ne mettent au jour des centaines de récits et manuscrits. Des biais similaires ont mené la recherche à négliger les enfants, jusqu’aux années 1970 et à l’émergence des childhood studies. De plus, si des travaux précieux ont été réalisés sur les voyages de jeunes adultes, des aristocrates du Grand Tour (Verhoeven, 2017) aux étudiants voyageurs de l'après-guerre (Richard Ivan Jobs, 2017) et aux étudiants Erasmus (Cicchelli, 2012), l'histoire des plus jeunes demeure moins connue.

Enfin, bien que les enfants ne soient pas invisibles dans l'histoire du tourisme de masse (colonies de vacances, parcs d’attractions), d'importantes transformations ont eu lieu dans la façon dont on conçoit le voyage et les enfants, comme en témoigne la publication récente de nombreux guides pour voyager avec des enfants, comme celui de Lonely Planet, Travel with Children (2015). Ce sont les modalités, très variées, du voyage non fictif des enfants, et ses représentations, par eux-mêmes et par d’autres, que ce colloque, dans une approche interdisciplinaire, se propose d’explorer, en se penchant sur ces mobilités volontaires, si tant est qu’elles puissent l’être pour un enfant.

Récits de voyage d’enfants : une impossibilité ?

Dans le récit de voyage, genre traditionnellement associé aux hommes, qu’ils aient été explorateurs, navigateurs, scientifiques, ou écrivains, l’enfant semble briller par son absence. Si à partir du XIXe siècle les femmes ont progressivement pénétré un marché éditorial jusque-là dominé par les hommes, les enfants en restent globalement exclus. Selon son âge, l’enfant n’est pas toujours capable de relater son expérience lui-même, ce qui peut expliquer, avant même la prise en compte d’autres considérations éditoriales, un corpus restreint. Néanmoins, la découverte récente d’un récit de voyage d’un Robert Louis Stevenson âgé de 8 ans, « Travels in Perthshire » (1859), consigné par sa mère, constitue un encouragement à poursuivre ce travail d’archives, en allant même au-delà des juvenilia. A la question de l’alphabétisation de ces jeunes voyageurs s’ajoute celle du statut littéraire de leurs textes. Les études viatiques ont montré depuis cinquante ans que le récit de voyage, loin d’être un simple document, devait être considéré comme un monument au sens foucaldien (Viviès 1999, 44-45). Comment le penser pour les enfants, dont l’agentivité et l’auctorialité peuvent être mises en question ?

En outre, comment la tension entre faits et fiction, entre le référentiel et l’imaginaire, au cœur du récit de voyage se déploie-t-elle dans le cas des enfants ? D’autres débats centraux aux études viatiques sont ainsi mis en lumière par leur considération dans le cas d’enfants, telle la confrontation du voyageur à l’inconnu et aux limites de sa langue pour exprimer ce qui est littéralement inédit, ou inouï dans son pays. Comment cela se manifeste-t-il pour un enfant voyageur qui, selon son âge, peut avoir une maîtrise partielle de sa langue, ainsi qu’un système de références culturelles plus souple ou bien peut-être au contraire plus rigide ?

La question de l’existence même de témoignages d’enfants a des ramifications sociales et politiques : quels enfants voyagent, quels enfants laissent une trace de leur expérience viatique, et pour quelles raisons ? L’identité de ces enfants, en termes de genre, de classe sociale, et de nationalité, influe sur les moyens de transport et la matérialité du voyage, tout autant que sur leur capacité à appréhender et à documenter cette expérience.

L’enfance étant une construction culturelle dont la définition varie selon l’époque et l’aire géographique, aucune limite d’âge stricte n’est fixée dans le cadre du colloque, mais les communications s’attacheront à contextualiser leur objet d’étude et à exposer son ancrage dans une période de vie conçue distinctement de l’âge adulte.

Ce colloque interdisciplinaire invite les participants à mettre en lumière les voyages non fictionnels des enfants, toutes aires culturelles et époques confondues. Parmi les différentes pistes qu’on pourra envisager :

· Formation/déformation. On pourra explorer la relation du voyage au rite de passage dans de nombreuses cultures, mais aussi la mettre en question. Si le voyage, à la fois en tant que dispositif et en tant que motif, est traditionnellement associé à une démarche pédagogique, voire heuristique, il peut aussi être le lieu de la dissolution de repères. Ou encore, s’il peut être l’occasion pour le jeune voyageur de se forger une identité, il peut aussi être y être façonné, et perdre ainsi son agentivité individuelle. On pourra aussi s’intéresser à la façon dont le voyage des enfants est théorisé, notamment dans les « arts de voyager » (ars apodemica), et aux débats concernant le profil du voyageur idéal.

· Identité individuelle/nationale. On pourra s’interroger sur la dimension politique, voire idéologique du voyage des enfants. Culturellement associé à l’avenir, l’enfant est souvent considéré au-delà de son identité propre comme prolongement de la cellule familiale, voire nationale. On pourra ainsi étudier les voyages scolaires et pédagogiques, ou ceux réalisés dans un contexte colonial ou impérial. Qu’il voyage à l’intérieur des frontières, ou qu’il les traverse, l’enfant se sépare du foyer et de ses limites identitaires pour parfois en épouser d’autres. La confrontation à l’altérité pourra ainsi également constituer une porte d’entrée fructueuse dans le sujet.

· L’individu/le groupe. L’étude de la relation de l’enfant à la cellule familiale, au groupe social, et dans le cadre du voyage aux accompagnateurs selon le contexte, pourra permettre de questionner la place de l’individu et de l’individualité dans le voyage. Quel est le degré d’agentivité de ces enfants voyageurs : dans quelle mesure participent-ils à l’élaboration du voyage, ses conditions, son tracé, son récit ? Comment le voyage est-il élaboré et vécu, dans le cas où plusieurs enfants voyagent ensemble ? Se posera également le cas échéant la question de l’écriture et de la co-création.

· Innocence/expérience. A partir du XVIIIe siècle, dans le sillage de Locke et de Rousseau, l’enfant est culturellement perçu comme innocent. Le voyage étant fortement associé à l’expérience, participe-t-il d’une perte d’innocence, d’un éveil, qu’il soit de nature sexuelle, politique, identitaire…, ou au contraire permet-il à l’enfant, dans une vision rousseauiste, d’échapper, dans le cas de voyages dans la nature par exemple, à l’influence corruptrice de la société ?

· Vulnérabilité/danger. On pourra s’attacher à la façon dont la vulnérabilité physique et psychologique des enfants est abordée dans le contexte du voyage, a fortiori aux XVIIIe et XIXe siècles lorsque la mortalité des enfants était particulièrement élevée, et les voyages plus dangereux.

· Genre. On pourra analyser la dimension genrée du voyage des enfants, en interrogeant la tradition du voyage comme école de la masculinité, et les possibilités offertes aux jeunes filles.

· Culture matérielle. On pourra étudier la matérialité du voyage des enfants, en se demandant si l’enfant est un voyageur comme les autres, et étudier la construction de l’enfant voyageur à travers les objets qui l’accompagnent ou les modes de transport particuliers qu’il emprunte, ainsi que les vêtements qu’il porte. Cette culture matérielle se prolonge également dans les objets et souvenirs rapportés lors du voyage.

· Culture visuelle. Les représentations visuelles d’enfants voyageurs (dessins, photographies, publicités, documents personnels et publics), qu’elles soient de leur main ou non, pourront également faire l’objet de propositions, ainsi que les productions visuelles réalisées par les enfants lors de leur voyage.

· Réflexions méthodologiques. On pourra également proposer une réflexion méthodologique sur les outils, les enjeux et les défis de la recherche sur les voyages des enfants, qu’il s’agisse de problèmes pratiques liés à la localisation et l’exploitation d’archives, de considérations éthiques, comme dans le cas d’entretiens menés avec des enfants, ou encore de la prise en compte de biais anachroniques.

Les langues du colloque seront le français et l’anglais.

Les propositions de communications en anglais ou en français, d’une longueur de 300 mots, accompagnées d’une brève biobibliographie, sont à envoyer avant le 12 septembre 2025 à anne-florence.quaireau@univ-angers.fr et tom.williams@univ-angers.fr.

Comité scientifique

Katell Brestic (CIRPaLL, Université d’Angers)

Yves Denéchère (TEMOS, EnJeux, Université d’Angers)

Anne-Florence Quaireau (CIRPaLL, Université d’Angers)

Sylvie Requemora (CRLV, CIELAM, Aix-Marseille Université)

Anne Rouhette (SELVA, CELIS, Université Clermont-Auvergne)

Tom Williams (CIRPaLL, Université d’Angers)

Children on the Move:

Histories, Experiences and Representations of Child Travellers

26-27 March 2026

University of Angers

Organised by Anne-Florence Quaireau (CIRPaLL, UA) and Tom Williams (CIRPaLL, UA)

Supported by CIRPaLL, the Académie des jeunes chercheurs en Pays de la Loire (PULSAR)

the Société d’Etude de la Littérature de Voyage Anglophone (SELVA), TEMOS, and EnJeux

Keynote speaker: Gábor Gelléri (Aberystwyth University)

Towards a history of children’s travel

While there are abundant examples of children travelling in fiction, from Les Aventures de Télémaque (1699) to Treasure Island (1883), their non-fictional counterparts might seem, at first sight, to be less common. In her Manuel du voyageur, ou Recueil de dialogues (1799), Madame de Genlis does, however, acknowledge these often invisible travellers, including a dialogue for “a woman, having with her little children, and arriving at an inn” (Dialogue XVIII). Recent research also attests to the existence of children accompanying their parents as tourists (Grenby, 2024), settlers (Pomfret, 2015), explorers (Jarzebowski, 2016), soldiers (Huxford, 2022) or missionaries (Morrison, 2024). In addition, many children have also travelled without their parents, whether for their studies (residential schools, school trips, language immersion), for work (as apprentices or sailors), or as part of charitable or political projects such as orphan trains in the USA or treni della felicità in Italy. Finally, children have been displaced en masse as part of projects of colonial settlement (Lashua, 2023, Boucher, 2014), decolonisation (Denéchère, 2024) or in the context of conflict as evacuees or refugees (Baron 2019; Zahra 2011). Although the history of these involuntary child migrations and exiles has been the subject of research (Hobson Faure, Pignot and Rivière 2022), their experiences of these journeys remain little known.

Reconstructing this history, as well as the experiences of these child travellers, presents many challenges. While some first-hand testimonies exist in the form of letters, diaries, drawings or, in a contemporary context, interviews, most of the information available comes from sources produced by adults, either from the perspective of another person or, retrospectively, from their own position as adults – as in the case of Dervla Murphy who, in Wheels Within Wheels: The Making of a Traveller (1979), looked back on her childhood and early travels. This conference is therefore first an invitation to uncover archives, documents and objects related to children's travels, in a process of (re)discovery that could be likened to that which took place in the 1980s for women travellers, whose very existence was in doubt until second-wave feminists unearthed hundreds of accounts and manuscripts. Similar biases led researchers to neglect children’s experiences until the 1970s and the emergence of childhood studies. Moreover, while valuable work has been done on the travels of young adults, from the aristocrats of the Grand Tour (Verhoeven, 2017) to post-war student travellers (Richard Ivan Jobs, 2017) and Erasmus students (Cicchelli, 2012), the history of younger children remains less well known.

Finally, even though children are by no means invisible in the history of mass tourism (holiday camps, theme parks), there have been major changes in the way we think about travel and children, as shown by the recent publication of numerous guides for travelling with children, such as Lonely Planet's Travel with Children (2015). By examining these voluntary forms of travel (if indeed they can be voluntary for a child – and the question of agency will be central to the conference), this interdisciplinary conference aims to explore this wide variety of non-fictional children’s journeys and how they are portrayed by the children themselves as well as by others.

Children’s travel writing: an impossibility?

At first sight, children seem to be completely absent from travel writing, a genre traditionally considered as the realm of men, whether they were explorers, navigators, scientists or writers. And although, from the nineteenth century onwards, women gradually broke into a publishing market hitherto dominated by men, children remain largely excluded. Depending on their age, children are not always capable of relating their experiences themselves, which may account for the paucity of sources, other editorial considerations notwithstanding. Nevertheless, the recent discovery of a travel account by an eight-year-old Robert Louis Stevenson, “Travels in Perthshire” (1859), written in the hand of his mother, is an encouragement to continue this archival work, going even beyond juvenilia. The question of the literacy of these young travellers is compounded by that of the literary status of their texts. Over the past fifty years, studies of travel writing have shown that the travelogue, far from being a simple document, should be considered as a monument in the Foucauldian sense (Viviès 1999, 44-45). How does this play out in the case of children, whose agency and authorship may both be called into question?

Moreover, how does the tension between fact and fiction, between the real and the imaginary, at the heart of travel writing unfold in the case of children? Considering children’s travel writing may shed new light on other much-debated tensions in travel writing studies, such as the traveller’s confrontation with the unknown and with the limits of their language in describing things they have never heard of or read about before. What happens when that traveller is a child, who, depending on their age, may have only a partial command of their language, as well as a more flexible, or perhaps, on the contrary, a more rigid system of cultural references?

The question of the very existence of children's testimonies has social and political ramifications: which children travel, which children leave a trace of their travel experience, and for what reasons? The identity of these children, in terms of gender, social class and nationality, influences the means of transport and the organisation of the journey, as much as their ability to apprehend and document this experience.

As childhood is a cultural construct whose definition varies from one time, place or culture to another, no strict age limit has been set for the purposes of the conference, but the papers will endeavour to contextualise their object of study.

This interdisciplinary conference invites participants to shed light on children's non-fictional journeys, across all cultural areas and eras. Among the various avenues to be explored are:

· Education and miseducation. The relationship between travel and rites of passage in many cultures could be explored or called into question. While travel is traditionally associated with a pedagogical or even heuristic approach, it can also be the place where one loses one’s bearings. Moreover, while travel can be an opportunity for the young to forge their own identity, they can also be shaped by it, thereby losing their individual agency. Papers could also explore the way in which children's travel has been theorised, particularly in travel advice literature (ars apodemica) and in debates concerning the profile of the ideal traveller.

· Individual and national identities. Papers could also examine the political, even ideological, dimension of children's journeys. Associated with the future, children are often considered beyond their own identity, as an extension of the family or even the national unit. School and educational trips, or those undertaken in a colonial or imperial context, could be examined. Moreover, whether travelling within or across borders, children leave their homes and the familiarity of their environment, sometimes embracing new identities in the process. Thus, the interaction with the unfamiliar and otherness could also be a fruitful entry point into the subject.

· The individual and the group. The study of the child's relationship with the family unit, the social group, and with the accompanying adults depending on the context, will enable us to question the place of the individual and individuality in the trip: how is the trip planned and experienced, in the case of several children travelling together? The question of writing and co-creation may also arise. Finally, what is the degree of agency of these child travellers: to what extent do they participate in the planning of the journey, its conditions, its route, its narrative?

· Innocence and experience. From the eighteenth century onwards, in the wake of Locke and Rousseau, children have been culturally perceived as innocent. Since travel is strongly associated with experience, does it lead to a loss of innocence or an awakening, whether of a sexual, political or identity-related nature? Or, on the contrary, does it allow the child, from a Rousseauian perspective, to escape the corrupting influence of society, in the case of journeys into nature, for example?

· Vulnerability and danger. Papers could explore how the physical and psychological vulnerability of children is addressed in the context of travel, especially in the 18th and 19th centuries when child mortality was particularly high and travel more dangerous.

· Gender. The gendered dimension of children's travel could also be analysed, questioning the tradition of travel as a rite of masculinity, and the opportunities – or lack thereof – offered to girls.

· Material culture. Papers could address the materiality of children's travel, asking whether children differ from other travellers, and studying the construction of the child traveller through the objects that accompany them or the particular modes of transport they use, as well as the clothes they wear. This material culture also extends to the objects and souvenirs brought back from the trip.

· Visual culture. The visual representations of child travellers (drawings, photographs, advertisements, personal and public documents), whether created by children or not, could also be the subject of paper proposals, as well as images created by children on their journeys.

· Methodological considerations. A methodological reflection on the tools, issues and challenges of research into children's travels may also be proposed, including practical problems relating to the location and use of archives, ethical considerations, as in the case of interviews conducted with children, and the need to take anachronistic biases into account.

The languages of the conference will be French and English.

Please send 300-word paper proposals, in English or French, accompanied by a brief biography, to anne-florence.quaireau@univ-angers.fr and tom.williams@univ-angers.fr by 12 September 2025.

Scientific committee

Katell Brestic (CIRPaLL, Université d’Angers)

Yves Denéchère (TEMOS, EnJeux, Université d’Angers)

Anne-Florence Quaireau (CIRPaLL, Université d’Angers)

Sylvie Requemora (CRLV, CIELAM, Aix-Marseille Université)

Anne Rouhette (SELVA, CELIS, Université Clermont-Auvergne)

Tom Williams (CIRPaLL, Université d’Angers)

