Recruitment for a Designated Associate Professor (Term-Limited) or a Designated Lecturer (Term- Limited), Division of Academic Writing Education, Institute of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Nagoya University, Japan

The Institute of Liberal Arts and Sciences (Kyoyo-kyoiku-in), Nagoya University, Japan, is pleased to announce a job opening at the Division of Academic Writing Education for a Designated Associate Professor (Term-Limited) or a Designated Lecturer (Term-Limited), starting from the earliest possible date after October 1, 2025.

The Division of Academic Writing Education supports Nagoya University students aiming to publish their research internationally by helping them improve their logical thinking skills for research writing.

1. Job Description（Immediately after employment）

・In charge of Research Skills courses and other general duties related to academic writing education.

・In charge of tutorial sessions related to academic writing education.

・In charge of Language and Culture Courses (French).

・Responsible for other general duties essential to the smooth functioning of the Academic Writing Education Division.

（Scope of change）

Duties designated by Tokai National Higher Education and Research System.

However, in principle, changes in duties will not be mandated against one's will.

［Work location］

（Immediately after employment）Chikusa Ward, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

（Scope of change）

Work location designated by Tokai National Higher Education and Research System.

However, in principle, changes in work location will not be mandated against one's will.

2-1. Applicants must:

(1) be native speakers of French or bilingual speakers of French and another language (preferably Japanese).

(2) have a professional interest in teaching French as a foreign language.

(3) be specialized in one of the following areas: linguistics, literature, or other areas that are relevant to this position.

(4) be able to teach French academic writing and/or presentation classes for postgraduate students and academic French classes for undergraduate students.

(5) be enthusiastic about applying logical thinking skills to academic writing education.

2-2. In addition to the above, preference will be given to applicants who:

(1) have a Ph.D. or equivalent qualification.

(2) have experience of teaching French as a foreign language.

(3) have knowledge of the Japanese language at the conversational level.

3. The official status of this position will be either Designated Associate Professor (Term-Limited) or Designated Lecturer (Term-Limited), depending on the successful applicant’s qualifications and experience.

4. The teaching load will be eight 90-minute classes per week for undergraduate and postgraduate students, including academic French courses in reading, writing, presentation, and communication.

5. Terms of Employment:

(1) Three years (Renewable to (2) subject to teaching and academic evaluation)

(2) Two years

The maximum period of employment is limited to five years from the start date of the first employment term.

Contract renewal may be considered based on workload, performance, attitude, ability, business status of the corporation, work progress, etc., at the time of contract expiration.

6. Remuneration will be approximately five to nine million yen per annum (including bonuses and before tax), depending on age, qualifications, and experience. Travel expenses necessary for relocation to Nagoya shall be paid by THERS as prescribed in the Tokai National Higher Education and Research System Travel Allowance Rules.

7. Working conditions

1. Deemed work hours per day: 7 hours and 45 minutes (Discretionary work system for professional work)

2. Insurance] : MEXT mutual aid association (short-term premium (Health Insurance) and long-term premium (Pension), Workers’ compensation insurance, and Employment insurance.

3. Holidays : Saturdays, Sundays, national holidays, and summer and the year-end holidays

4. Paid Leave : You are entitled to annual leave, sick leave, and special leave in accordance with the University’s regulations.

5. Passive smoking prevention measures: Smoking is basically prohibited on campus.

Details of the working conditions are determined by the “Tokai National Higher Education and Research System Employee Work Rules”.

https://education.joureikun.jp/thers_ac/act/frame/frame110010928.htm

8. To apply for this position:

1. You are requested to submit application documents in English, with the exception of diplomas, recommendation letters, and other official certificates.[WL8]

2. Convert your complete application documents (1)～(4), (6)～(7) into a single PDF file,

and name your file with: NU ILAS AW (Your Family Name)

3. Upload the PDF file to the following address:

https://nuss.nagoya-u.ac.jp/s/Fmq7fASHfjCyycw

4. Send a confirmation (e.g., a screenshot, showing that your application has been uploaded) to the following email address:

ilas-jinji〔at〕t.mail.nagoya-u.ac.jp (replace〔at〕with @).

Please write in the subject line: NU ILAS AW (Your Family Name) upload

Application deadline:30 June,2025

Application documents include:

(1) Cover letter

(2) Curriculum Vitae (with date of birth and e-mail address).

(3) List of publications*

(4) Statement of Intent concerning your application for this position. This should include your philosophy regarding French education as well as academic writing education at the university level.

(5) Two letters of recommendation*

Two recommendation letters should be directly sent by the referee to ilas-jinji〔at〕t.mail.nagoya-u.ac.jp (replace〔at〕with @).

(Please write in the subject line: "NU ILAS AW (Name of the applicant) Upload")

(6) A photocopy of the diploma (highest and/or last degree earned)

(7) Three published works* and their abstracts in PDF files.

(8) An Applicable Specific Category Determination Form in accordance with the Applicable Specific Category Determination Flowchart.

Refer to “Notes” 7.

* These items need not be translated into English.

9. Related Websites for Information

Nagoya University Institute of Liberal Arts and Sciences

http://www.ilas.nagoya-u.ac.jp/en/index.html

Nagoya University Writing Center (Mei-Writing)

http://meiwriting.ilas.nagoya-u.ac.jp/home.html

For further information regarding this position, please send your questions to the following e-mail address.

Professor Shin NAYATANI

Institute of Liberal Arts and Sciences (Kyoyo-kyoiku-in), Nagoya University

Email: ilas-jinji〔at〕t.mail.nagoya-u.ac.jp (replace〔at〕with @).

Notes:

1. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified for further instructions.

2. In Japan, the academic year begins in April and ends in March.

3. The application documents, including submitted publications, will not normally be returned.

4. Nagoya University is an equal-opportunity employer.

5. Personal information in the application will be used only for the purpose of applicant screening and employment.

6. Interviews with shortlisted candidates will be conducted either in person or online (via Zoom), based on the applicants' circumstances. Any interview-related transportation costs, if applicable, must be covered by the applicant.

7. In November 2021, with the clarification of the scope of control of "deemed exports" under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act ("FEFTA"), a portion of the provision of confidential information must comply with FEFTA. (This includes technology provided by universities and research institutions to their faculty and staff.) As a result of this change, faculty applications will also be subject to FEFTA controls. When applying for this solicitation, you will be required to submit an Applicable Specific Category Determination Form in accordance with the Applicable Specific Category Determination Flowchart. Please download and submit the form below.

https://nuss.nagoya-u.ac.jp/s/cyFTZJYMrEg8Zkw

In addition, faculty members are required to submit a "Confirmation Form" at the time of employment.

8. If evaluations based on achievements (including research achievements, educational achievements, contributions to society, and personal qualities) are deemed to be equal among the applicants, Nagoya University will proactively employ women.