Alexandre Gefen, Oana Panaïté et Cornelia Ruhe (dir.), L’écrivain national par temps de mondialisation / The National Writer in a Global Context

Cet ouvrage bilingue offre des contributions sur l’histoire, la théorie et les pratiques de l’auctorialité littéraire à partir d’un vaste corpus en français, anglais, arabe, italien et roumain qui s’étend de l’Europe et du Canada aux Antilles, au Maghreb, au Mashreq et à l’Afrique. Les quinze chapitres jettent un éclairage nouveau sur Gabriele D’Annunzio, A. M. Klein, Aimé Césaire, Édouard Glissant, Birago Diop, Norman Manea, Minh Tran Huy, Mourad Djebel, Patrick Deville, Frédéric Beigbeder, Gisèle Pineau, Edwidge Danticat, Alain Mabanckou, Hyam Yared, Présence Africaine, Wattapad, Kindle Direct Publishing et Fyctia. La panoplie transdisciplinaire du livre inclut les études postcoloniales et francophones ainsi que des approches transnationales sur le genre, la race, l’ethnicité, la traduction, les médias et les humanités numériques.

This bilingual volume features contributions on the histories, theories, and practices of literary authoriality spanning a vast geo-cultural array from Europe and Canada to the Caribbean, the Maghreb and the Mashriq, and Sub-Saharan Africa and languages such as French, English, Arabic, Italian, and Romanian. Fifteen chapters deliver innovative critical approaches to Gabriele D’Annunzio, A. M. Klein, Aimé Césaire, Édouard Glissant, Birago Diop, Norman Manea, Minh Tran Huy, Mourad Djebel, Patrick Deville, Frédéric Beigbeder, Gisèle Pineau, Edwidge Danticat, Alain Mabanckou, Hyam Yared, Présence Africaine, Wattapad, Kindle Direct Publishing, and Fyctia. The book engages with an array of disciplines including Postcolonial Francophone Studies, Gender and Queer Studies, Jewish Studies, Cultural and Transnational Studies, Critical Race Theory, Translation Studies, Digital, and Media Studies.

Cet ouvrage est dédié à la mémoire de notre collègue, Timo Obergöker

Table des matières

Notes sur les contributeurs / Notes on contributors

1 L’écrivain national par temps de mondialisation / The National Writer in a Global Context

Alexandre Gefen, Oana Panaïté et Cornelia Ruhe

2 Gabriele D’Annunzio, écrivain national de la jeune Italie. Littérature et identité culturelle nationale

Agathe Rabat

3 Poète national ou poète transnational ? La poésie nationale en débat au crépuscule de l’Empire colonial

Sébastien Heiniger

4 Entre l’engagement socio-politique et l’affirmation de la liberté artistique

Le rôle et les fonctions de la littérature dans le discours intellectuel des congrès et festivals d’art noir

Michał Obszyński

5 Écrire des contes. D’un cadre national à une zone de création singulière (Birago Diop, Minh Tran Huy, Mourad Djebel)

Florian Alix

6 Patrick Deville – un écrivain français à la recherche d’une littérature polycentrique et transmondiale

Marina Ortrud Hertrampf

7 (Re)penser la bibliothèque (inter)nationale. Les essais de Frédéric Beigbeder

Laude Ngadi Maïssa

8 Aurélien Bellanger, écrivain national de la Cinquième République

Timo Obergöker

9 L’écriture d’Édouard Glissant. De l’antillanité vers la poétique de la mondialité

Mohamed Lamine Rhimi

10 Inside Gisèle Pineau’s Fictional Laboratories. Reimagining Transnational Solidarity in Times of Environmental Crises

Silvia Baage

11 For a Globalized National Literature. Danticat and Mabanckou as Collage Artists

Michele Kenfack

12 Harki Writing and the Birth of a National Literature Abroad

Brigitte Stepanov

13 L’écrivaine (nationale) et son double. Littérature et désintégration de la nation chez Hyam Yared

Carla Calargé

14 “A Playing of Minor Chords”. National Affiliation and Minority Positions in A.M. Klein’s Poetry and Prose

William Brubacher

15 L’écrivain national en Europe de l’Est après la chute du mur de Berlin. Norman Manea et les intermittences de l’histoire littéraire roumaine

Alexandru Matei et Oana Panaïté

16 The Making of the Author on Self-Publishing Platforms

Oana Sabo



Index

