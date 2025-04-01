Lucia Boldrini, Laura Cernat, Alexandre Gefen, Michael Lackey (éd.), The Routledge Companion to Biofiction

The Routledge Companion to Biofiction provides readers with the history, origins, and evolution of this popular genre. Featuring contributions from leading scholars in the field, this authoritative collection foregrounds analyses of biofiction's core foundations through contemporary debates.

The volume is organized into seven sections: Histories of biofiction; Theoretical reflections on biofiction; Biofiction, national models and (trans)national constructions; Biofiction as political intervention; Biofictional case studies; Activating lives: early modern women; and Authorial reflections. This groundbreaking collection features works that refine our understanding of the genesis and evolution of biofiction; theorize its unique and distinctive modes of signifying; reflect on its value for the future and social justice; chart new approaches for doing biofictional analysis; and offer insights from authors of biofiction into the creative process.

This is the first collection to bring together the two main schools of interpreting biofiction – the Francophone and Anglophone – while also shedding light on biofictions in many languages, from or about many continents, and offering a platform to established and new voices alike. It will be essential reading for students as well as advanced scholars interested in biographical fiction.

Table of contents

List of contributors

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction: negotiating biofiction’s territories

Lucia Boldrini, Laura Cernat, Alexandre Gefen, and Michael Lackey

PART I

Histories of biofiction

2 Before biofiction: writing bioi in ancient Greece and Rome

Nora Goldschmidt

3 The concurrent rise of psychology and biofiction

Michael Lackey

4 Biofiction and ideologies: Columbiads of the eighteenth century

Ina Schabert

PART II

Theoretical reflections on biofiction

5 Person as character

Lucia Boldrini

6 Exofiction: a genre between mediatic and literary practices

Laurent Demanze

7 The writer’s life: from biography to biofiction

Robert Dion

8 Counterfactual biofictions: writing against history

Alison James

9 Death and dying in biofiction

Lorenzo Marchese

10 Biofiction as an art of the possible

Hanna Meretoja

11 Witness to the unattestable

Dominique Rabaté

PART III

Biofiction, national models and (trans)national constructions

12 Italian biofiction

Riccardo Castellana

13 French biofiction in the twenty‑first century

Alexandre Gefen

14 Transnationalism and artist biofictions

Marleen Rensen

15 Prominence on stage: interrogating the reality of the self

Silvia Salino

PART IV

Biofiction as political intervention

16 Biofiction’s biofabulative edges

Vilashini Cooppan

17 Perspectivization in postcolonial biofiction: aesthetics, ethics, and politics of multifocal narrative

Alexandra Effe

18 The cultural work of colonial wives in recent Australian biofictions

Catherine Padmore and Kelly Gardiner

PART V

Biofictional case studies

19 Haunted by Woolfs: ghosts in new Bloomsbury Group biofiction

Todd Avery

20 Virginia Woolf’s poetics of “new biography” and the ethics of Woolf‑entric biofiction

Monica Latham

21 Biofiction and sport

Andreas Gelz

22 Confronting evil through literature: Bolaño, Pron, and fictional biography’s border with biofiction

Katia Ouriachi

23 The Jesus biofiction in the twenty‑first century

Stephanie Russo

PART VI

Activating lives: early modern women

24 Women artists and agency in biographical fiction

Julia Dabbs

25 Beyond the cage of facts: liberating the subject in Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet (2020) and The Marriage Portrait (2022)

Bethany Layne

26 Biofiction’s overlays and hidden underpaintings in Lauren Groff’s Matrix and Maggie O’Farrell’s The Marriage Portrait

Virginia Newhall Rademacher

27 Women and Shakespeare biofiction

Katherine Scheil

PART VII

Authorial reflections

28 What happens to the body is real

Anne Enright, interviewed by Laura Cernat, 31 January 2023

29 From small lives to biofiction

Pierre Michon, Interviewed by Alexandre Gefen, July 2022 (by email)

30 “Strange labyrinth”: cultural politics in biofiction about early modern women authors

Naomi J. Miller

31 Finding the angle, finding the truth

Bárbara Mujica

32 The novel is a fantastic playground

Koen Peeters, interviewed by Laura Cernat, 15 January 2024

Index

Editors

Lucia Boldrini is Professor Emerita of English and Comparative Literature and Director of the Centre for Comparative Literature at Goldsmiths, University of London, UK and Honorary Professor of Comparative Literature at University College London. She has published on comparative and world literature, biofiction, and modernism and the Middle Ages. Her books include Autobiographies of Others: Historical Subjects and Literary Fiction (Routledge, 2012).

Laura Cernat (she/they) is a FWO postdoctoral researcher at KU Leuven, Belgium, who has published on biofiction, autofiction and autotheory, cultural memory, Virginia Woolf, and Lucia Joyce, and organized the 2021 conference Biofiction as World Literature.

Alexandre Gefen is "Directeur de Recherche" (Full Research Professor) at the CNRS Theory and History of Modern Art and Literature Laboratory at Sorbonne Nouvelle University, France. He is the author of numerous articles and essays on culture, contemporary literature, and literary theory.

Michael Lackey is Distinguished McKnight University Professor at the University of Minnesota, USA, where he teaches courses about twentieth- and twenty-first-century intellectual, political, and literary history. His publications include Biofiction: An Introduction (Routledge, 2021) and Biofictional Histories, Mutations, and Forms (Routledge, 2016).