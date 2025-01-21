Lecturer in French (Towson Univ.)

Lecturer in French — CLA-3832L

Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures College of Liberal Arts

The College of Liberal Arts of Towson University invites applications for a 9-month Lecturer position in French in the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures. Preferred start date is August 2025.

Qualifications:

PhD in French or related field is required; secondary specialization in Arabic preferred. ABD candidates will be considered. Near-native proficiency in French required.

Responsibilities:

The lecturer will be assigned an instructional workload of four (4) courses per semester for academic year 2025-2026. Minimal additional service responsibilities

The Department and Program:

The Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures (LLC) currently has 23 full-time faculty members who teach over 350 majors and minors. The department offers courses in 13 languages. Students may major either in Foreign Languages, with a concentration in French, French Secondary Education, Spanish, or Spanish Secondary Education, or in Deaf Studies. The department also offers a minor in nine different languages, including French.

Towson University:

Towson University (www.towson.edu) was founded in 1866, is recognized by U.S. News and World Reports as one of the top public universities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, is Baltimore’s largest university, and is the largest public, comprehensive institution in the University of Maryland System. TU enrolls over 19,000 undergraduates and more than 3,000 graduate students across six academic colleges (business, education, fine arts, health professions, liberal arts, science & mathematics), has of 900 full-time faculty, and offers 65 bachelor’s 42 master’s, and 4 doctoral programs. Our centrally located campus sits on 330 rolling green acres and is 10 miles north of Baltimore, 45 miles north of Washington D.C., and 95 miles south of Philadelphia.

Application Process:

Deadline for receipt of applications is February 20, 2025. Review of applications begins immediately and continues until the position is filled. Materials should include; letter of application, curriculum vitae and sample 200-level syllabus + lesson plan.

Letters of recommendation will be requested from finalists after preliminary interviews.

Click here to apply. Please note that the search number for which you have applied is CLA-3832L

Please be sure to visit the Applicant Data Form to complete a voluntary on-line form. All data collected are for internal, state, and/or federal reporting and will not be used for other purposes.

Salary and Benefits:

Targeted salary range: $52,000-$54,000

Benefits: TU offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes excellent health, life and retirement plans; and tuition remission. To learn more about our benefits, click here for regular faculty/regular lecturer or here for contingent lecturer. TU also offers a variety of great perks and discounts, which can be found here.

Background Check:

A Criminal Background Investigation is required for the hired candidate and the results may impact employment.

Covid-19 Statement:

The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and neighbors has been our top priority and the focus of every one of our decisions since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the University System of Maryland (USM) has strongly encouraged full COVID vaccination and up-to-date booster shots (when eligible) for all faculty, staff, and students at all schools in the USM as both a reasonable and necessary means of protecting our health and safety.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement:

Towson University is an equal opportunity employer and has a strong institutional commitment to diversity, as detailed in “A More Inclusive TU: Advancing Equity and Diversity (2020 – 25).” TU is a national leader in inclusive excellence, the only institution in Maryland with zero achievement gap, and 68% growth in minority enrollment over the past 5 years. We encourage applications from a variety of (dis)abilities, cultural, ethnic, race, sex, gender identity/expressions, national origins, ages, veteran status, color, religious, socio-economic, sexual orientations and belief backgrounds.