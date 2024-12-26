(Re)trouver la trace du théâtral dans le tournant performantiel des arts (de 1950 à nos jours) (revue Déméter)

Déméter #14 - (Re)trouver la trace du théâtral dans le tournant performantiel des arts (de 1950 à nos jours)

Numéro dirigé par Bénédicte Boisson, Laure Fernandez et Nicolas Fourgeaud, pour le projet RELIRE

Déméter #14 - Looking for theater in the performative turn of the arts (1950 to today)

Issue edited by Bénédicte Boisson, Laure Fernandez and Nicolas Fourgeaud, for the RELIRE research project

Depuis l’automne 2023, le projet : « RELIRE : REfaire les Liens, Inverser le REgard (Pratiques, discours et histoires du théâtre, de la performance et des scènes performantielles – 1950-2020) » vise à faire, ou refaire, l’histoire et les généalogies des formes scéniques performantielles. Le présent dossier thématique de la revue Déméter, Théories et pratiques artistiques contemporaines en propose une première étape de réflexion et espère ouvrir de possibles prolongements.

En faisant le choix de considérer les pratiques telles que le « théâtre postdramatique », la « danse performative » ou les « spectacles interartistiques » dans une perspective historique, l’objectif du projet « RELIRE » est de mieux comprendre les liens et influences réciproques entre les différents acteur·rice·s ayant contribué à l’émergence de ces formes. Les contributions du numéro pourront poursuivre ces réflexions, en mettant en question le discours anti-théâtral qui en a généralement accompagné la gestation, en tentant de proposer une historiographie croisée entre théâtre, danse et performance, ou en interrogeant les nouvelles catégories visant à nommer ces formes performantielles. Les contributions pourront être issues aussi bien de l’histoire et de la théorie des arts (arts visuels, théâtre, danse) que des études littéraires.

Mots-clés : histoire ; performance ; anti-théâtral ; dynamiques interartistiques

Soumission de contributions

Les propositions d’articles, en français ou en anglais, doivent être soumises sous forme de résumé de 2000 caractères maximum (espaces comprises). Elles devront contenir un titre, les nom et prénom de l’auteur·rice, son organisme de rattachement et une liste de mots-clés. Les résumés accompagnés d’une notice bio-bibliographique sont à envoyer avant le 31 janvier 2025 à Bénédicte Boisson, Laure Fernandez et Nicolas Fourgeaud aux adresses suivantes :

revues.relire@gmail.com

revue-demeter@univ-lille.fr

Les auteur·ice·s dont la proposition aura été acceptée devront adresser leur article de 30 000 signes (espaces comprises) aux coordinateur.rice.s pour le 15 avril 2025 au plus tard. Ils respecteront les normes suivantes : https://www.peren-revues.fr/demeter/957?file=1.

Deux expertises seront opérées une fois les textes intégraux reçus : une première, par les responsables du numéro et le comité de direction de la revue ; une seconde par deux experts anonymes.

Appel à textes (English below)

Depuis l’automne 2023, le projet : « RELIRE : REfaire les Liens, Inverser le REgard (Pratiques, discours et histoires du théâtre, de la performance et des scènes performantielles – 1950-2020)[1] » vise à faire, ou refaire, l’histoire et les généalogies des formes scéniques performantielles dont le rapprochement généralisé avec la performance tend à gommer la richesse, la diversité et certains de leurs enjeux. Souvent désignées par des formules hybrides comme « théâtre postdramatique[2] », « danse performative[3] », « spectacles interartistiques[4] », « performances scéniques », « art relationnel[5] », ces formes qui s’imposent au tournant des années 1990-2000 paraissent en rupture avec leur champ originel, tout en renouant avec certaines expérimentations des années 1960 et 1970. Leur déploiement entre les disciplines explique qu’elles soient fréquemment qualifiées dans les programmes de salles de “performances”, souvent pour désigner l’écart et l'indétermination plutôt que des qualités propres au performance art. En faisant le choix de considérer ces pratiques dans une perspective historique, l’objectif est de mieux comprendre leurs liens aux formes passées et les influences réciproques entre les différents acteur·rice·s ayant contribué à leur émergence. Cette réflexion appelle des histoires et historiographies croisées entre théâtre, danse et performance.

Trois aspects sont à l’origine de ce projet. Tout d’abord, la performance s’est souvent érigée au cours des années 1960-1970 dans un discours[6] et un climat anti-théâtral[7], ce qui a pu occulter les liens et influences réciproques entre gens de théâtre et artistes issus des arts visuels[8]. Plus largement, l’écriture de l’histoire de l’art s’est faite dans un oubli du théâtre, voire du théâtral[9], tandis que l’histoire du théâtre « performantiel » ne s’est pas vraiment écrite. Soit ce théâtre est inclus dans le vaste ensemble de la performance – et on en trouve donc de rares occurrences dans les ouvrages retraçant l’histoire de cette pratique artistique[10] ; soit des artistes de théâtre assumant cet héritage sont mentionné·e·s dans des histoires du théâtre, mais sans faire une mise en récit ni s’interroger véritablement sur l’histoire spécifique de ces formes qui engagerait un dépassement des approches disciplinaires. C’est ainsi leur généalogie propre qui vient à manquer. La résurgence de formes performantielles au cours des années 1990 peut toutefois aujourd’hui être abordée avec un certain recul, qui permettrait désormais d’en écrire l’histoire et ce faisant, de revenir sur les liens plus anciens entre scène, théâtre et performance.

Ces constats dressés d’abord depuis le champ du théâtre incitent à collaborer avec d’autres disciplines artistiques, où des formes similaires ont pu émerger et où les questionnements en termes esthétiques et historiographies peuvent se rejoindre. Ils nous invitent aussi à reconsidérer les rapports entre des époques de fort déploiement des formes interartistiques et performantielles (années 1960-70/années 1990-2000/période actuelle), à tisser des liens entre des oeuvres et des créateur·rice·s inassignables et donc pas ou mal repéré·e·s, et à se dégager enfin d’une approche moderniste de l’histoire des arts.

S’inscrivant dans la continuité de deux journées d’étude consacrées aux influences du théâtre sur les premières formes de la performance et sur le tournant performantiel des arts (Rennes-2, 2022) d’une part et de plusieurs workshops autour de réflexions visant à constituer des historiographies croisées (Rennes-2, Royal Holloway – University of London, INHA, 2022-2024) d’autre part, ce numéro est pensé selon quatre axes principaux :

1. Poursuivre la documentation des positions anti-théâtrales, qu’elles émanent d’artistes, de critiques ou de théoricien·ne·s. À quels enjeux répondent ces positionnements ? De quels déplacements et stratégies sont-ils révélateurs ? La perspective pourra être celle des études théâtrales et de l’apport des théories de l’intermédialité (Larrue, 2008), de l’histoire de l’art ou de celle d’autres disciplines artistiques.

2. Études de cas / influences du théâtre sur le tournant performantiel des arts, à l’encontre des discours anti-théâtraux. Des analyses de discours, de pratiques, des mises au jour de réseaux de créateur·rice·s, d’influences réciproques sont attendues.

3. Dans la perspective d’éclairer les dynamiques d’interactions entre pratiques, on pourra aussi considérer les réceptions et appropriations des outils du théâtre et de la performance par le champ de la danse depuis un point de vue historique et théorique – il suffira de rappeler l’influence fondamentale des gestes de John Cage puis du happening sur la danse américaine à partir des années 1950, ou le décloisonnement danse/performance chez les chorégraphes français des années 1990 qui puisent à l’histoire de la danse américaine des années 1960 et 1970 (Jérôme Bel, Xavier Le Roy…) tout en se référant parfois au théâtre. Le champ littéraire pourra lui aussi offrir matière à réflexion – voir « l’évolution ontologique[11] de la poésie dans les années 1950 à 1970 qui devient alors performance (vocale, gestuelle), puis le déploiement de la poésie-performance dans les décennies 2000-2020, et, plus largement, d’une « littérature hors du livre[12] ».

4. Nouvelles approches esthétiques et historiennes : les catégorisations visant à nommer les formes performantielles récentes, en ne se contentant pas de les rabattre sur « la performance », pourront faire l’objet d’une étude spécifique (nous pensons par exemple à la notion britannique de live art, et à la Live Art Development Agency (LADA) ou à celle d’Arts vivants privilégiée au Québec). De même, seront bienvenues les approches historiennes tentant de dépasser les champs disciplinaires pour proposer, par exemple, une histoire située des acteur·rice·s et de leurs réseaux (Branden W. Joseph et sa proposition de “minor history” à l’échelle de la scène new-yorkaise du début des années 1960[13]) ou une histoire transnationale (mondiale) des réseaux et transferts culturels, selon les perspectives ouvertes notamment par Béatrice Joyeux Prunel dans son travail d’histoire des avant-gardes[14].

Bibliographie

Banes, Sally, Terpsichore en baskets, post-modern dance, Chiron/Centre national de la danse, (187) 2002.

Boisson, Bénédicte, Fernandez, Laure et Vautrin, Eric, Le cinquième mur. Formes scéniques contemporaines et nouvelles théâtralités, Dijon, Les Presses du réel, 2021.

Bovier, François et Margel, Serge (ed.), Happenings & Events. Tulane Drama Review, vol. 10, nº 2, Hiver 1965, Dijon, Les Presses du réel, 2017.

Després, Aurore, Gestes en éclats. Art, danse, performance, Dijon, Les Presses du réel, 2016.

Féral, Josette, « Performance et théâtralité : le sujet démystifié », dans Théâtralité, écriture et mise en scène, Josette Féral, Jeannette Laillou-Savona et Edward A. Walker (dir.), Montréal, Hurtubise HMH, 1985.

Féral, Josette (dir.), « Entre deux du théâtral et du performatif », Théâtre public, 205, 2012.

Goldberg, RoseLee, La Performance, du futurisme à nos jours, Paris, Thames & Hudson, (1988) 2001, trad. par Christian-Martin Diebold.

Joseph, Branden W., Beyond the Dream Syndicate. Tony Conrad and the Arts after Cage, New York, Zone Books, 2008.

Johnson, Dominic, Critical Live Art. Contemporary Histories of Performance in the UK, London, Routledge, 2013.

Joyeux-Prunel Béatrice, Les Avant-gardes artistiques 1918-1945. Une histoire transnationale, Paris, Folio Histoire, 2017.

Kirby, Michael, Happenings, Boston, E.P Dutton, 1965.

Larrue, Jean-Marc, « Théâtre et intermédialité. Une rencontre tardive », Tangence, 12, 2008. URL: https://id.erudit.org/iderudit/039229ar [consulté le 18 décembre 2024].

Lesage, Marie-Christine (dir.), Registres, n°13 : « Théâtre et interdisciplinarité », 2008.

Pelissero, Marielle, De l’underground à la performance. L’avant-garde contre le théâtre (1963‑1973), Paris, Classiques Garnier, 2023.

Call for papers

Since autumn 2023, the “RELIRE: REfaire les Liens, Inverser le REgard (Pratiques, discourses et histoires du théâtre, de la performance et des scènes performantielles - 1950-2020)[15]” research project has aimed to write, or rewrite, the history and genealogies of performative stage forms, whose widespread association with performance art tends to erase their richness, diversity and some of their issues. Often referred to using hybrid phrases such as “postdramatic theater”[16], “performative dance”[17], “performance theater” or “relational art”[18], these forms, which came to the fore at the turn of the 1990s and 2000s, appear to be at odds with their original field, while at the same time reviving certain experiments from the 1960s and 1970s. Their cross-disciplinary deployment explains why they are frequently referred to in venue programs as “performance pieces”, often to signal their discrepancy and indeterminacy rather than the qualities specific to performance art. By choosing to consider these practices from a historical perspective, we aim to better understand their links to past forms and the reciprocal influences between the different players who contributed to their emergence. This approach calls for cross-histories and cross-historiographies between theater, dance and performance.

Three aspects are at the root of this project. Firstly, in the 1960s-1970s, performance art often embraced an anti-theatrical discourse[19] and climate[20], which may have obscured the reciprocal links and influences between theatre-makers and visual artists[21]. More broadly speaking, art history has been written in such a way as to forget the theater, or even the theatrical[22], while the history of “performative” theater has not really yet been written. Either this type of theater is included in the vast corpus of performance art[23] - and is therefore rarely mentioned in works retracing the history of this artistic practice; or else theater artists acknowledging this legacy are mentioned in histories of the theater, but without any narrative or any real questioning of the specific history of these forms, which would involve going beyond disciplinary approaches. What is thus missing is their own genealogy. However, the resurgence of performative forms in the 1990s can now be approached with a greater sense of perspective, enabling us to write their history and, in so doing, to revisit the older links between stage, theater and performance.

These assessments, made primarily from the vantage point of the field of theater, encourage us to collaborate with other artistic disciplines, where similar forms may have emerged and where issues pertaining to aesthetics and historiography may converge. They also invite us to reconsider the relationships between periods of strong deployment of interartistic and performative forms (1960s-70s / 1990s-2000s / current period), to weave links between works and creators that defy categorization and are therefore not or poorly identified, and finally to free ourselves from a modernist approach to art history.

Following a two-day symposium devoted to the influence of theater on early forms of performance art and on the performative turn in the arts (Rennes 2, 2022), on the one hand, and a number of workshops on cross-historiographies (Rennes 2, Royal Holloway - University of London, INHA, 2022-2024) on the other hand, this issue is conceived along four main lines:

1. To continue documenting anti-theatrical positions, whether taken by artists, critics or theorists. What issues do these positions address? What shifts and strategies do they reveal? The perspective could be rooted in theater studies and the contribution of intermediality theories (Larrue, 2008), art history or other artistic disciplines.

2. Case studies/theatrical influences on the performative turn in the arts, countering anti-theatrical rhetoric.Analyses of discourses, practices, networks of creators and reciprocal influences are expected.

3. With a view to shedding light on the dynamics of interactions between practices, we might also consider the reception and appropriation of the tools of theater and performance art by the field of dance from a historical and theoretical point of view - one need only recall the fundamental influence of John Cage's gestures and then of happenings on American dance from the 1950s onwards - or the decompartmentalization of dance/performance among French choreographers of the 1990s, who drew on the history of 1960s and 1970s American dance (Jérome Bel, Xavier Le Roy...), with occasional references to theater. The literary field may also offer food for thought - see the “ontological evolution”[24] of poetry from the 1950s to 1970s, which then became (vocal, gestural) performance, then the deployment of performance poetry in the decades 2000-2020, and, more broadly, of a “literature outside the book[25]”.

4. New aesthetic and historical approaches: categorizations aimed at naming recent performative forms, and not simply reducing them to “performance art”, could be the subject of a specific study (let us think, for example, of the British notion of live art, and the Live Art Development Agency (LADA), or that of Arts vivants favoured in Quebec). Similarly, we welcome historical approaches that attempt to transcend disciplinary boundaries and offer, for example, a situated history of actors and their networks (Branden W. Joseph and his proposal for a “minor history” on the scale of the New York scene in the early 1960s[26]), or a transnational (global) history of cultural networks and transfers, along the lines opened up by Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel in her work on the history of the avant-garde[27].

Submitting contributions

Proposals for contributions, in French or English (maximum 3,000 characters, accompanied by a short biographical note) should be sent to Bénédicte Boisson, Laure Fernandez and Nicolas Fourgeaud by January 31, 2025, with a view to publication in the journal Demeter (https://www.peren-revues.fr/demeter/) in autumn 2025.

Proposals should be sent to the following address:

revues.relire@gmail.com

revue-demeter@univ-lille.fr

Authors whose proposals have been accepted must send their articles of 30,000 characters (including spaces) to the coordinators by April 15, 2025 at the latest. They must comply with the following standards: https://www.peren-revues.fr/demeter/957?file=1.

Two expert appraisals will be carried out once the full texts have been received: the first by the issue editors and the journal's steering committee; the second by two anonymous experts.

References

Banes, Sally, Terpsichore en baskets, post-modern dance, Chiron/Centre national de la danse, (187) 2002.

Boisson, Bénédicte, Fernandez, Laure et Vautrin, Eric, Le cinquième mur. Formes scéniques contemporaines et nouvelles théâtralités, Dijon, Les Presses du réel, 2021.

Bovier, François et Margel, Serge (ed.), Happenings & Events. Tulane Drama Review, vol. 10, nº 2, Hiver 1965, Dijon, Les Presses du réel, 2017.

Després, Aurore, Gestes en éclats. Art, danse, performance, Dijon, Les Presses du réel, 2016.

Féral, Josette, « Performance et théâtralité : le sujet démystifié », dans Théâtralité, écriture et mise en scène, Josette Féral, Jeannette Laillou-Savona et Edward A. Walker (dir.), Montréal, Hurtubise HMH, 1985.

Féral, Josette (dir.), « Entre deux du théâtral et du performatif », Théâtre public, 205, 2012.

Goldberg, RoseLee, La Performance, du futurisme à nos jours, Paris, Thames & Hudson, (1988) 2001, trad. par Christian-Martin Diebold.

Joseph, Branden W., Beyond the Dream Syndicate. Tony Conrad and the Arts after Cage, New York, Zone Books, 2008.

Johnson, Dominic, Critical Live Art. Contemporary Histories of Performance in the UK, London, Routledge, 2013.

Joyeux-Prunel Béatrice, Les Avant-gardes artistiques 1918-1945. Une histoire transnationale, Paris, Folio Histoire, 2017.

Kirby, Michael, Happenings, Boston, E.P Dutton, 1965.

Larrue, Jean-Marc, « Théâtre et intermédialité. Une rencontre tardive », Tangence, 12, 2008. URL: https://id.erudit.org/iderudit/039229ar [consulté le 18 décembre 2024].

Lesage, Marie-Christine (dir.), Registres, n°13 : « Théâtre et interdisciplinarité », 2008.

Pelissero, Marielle, De l’underground à la performance. L’avant-garde contre le théâtre (1963‑1973), Paris, Classiques Garnier, 2023.



[1] https://sites-recherche.univ-rennes2.fr/arts-pratiques-poetiques/articles/relire-refaire-les-liens-inverser-le-regard/

[2] Hans-Thies Lehmann, Le Théâtre postdramatique, Paris, L’Arche, (1999) 2002.

[3] Céline Roux, Danse(s) performative(s), Paris, L’Harmattan, 2007.

[4] Marie-Christine Lesage (dir.), L’Annuaire théâtral, n°26 : « Regards croisés : théâtre et interdisciplinarité », 1999.

[5] Nicolas Bourriaud, Esthétique relationnelle, Dijon, Les Presses du réel, 1998.

[6] Par exemple, l’entretien entre Chris Burden et Willoughby Sharp : “WS: Why is your work art? CB What else is it? WS: Theater? CB: No, it’s not theater. Theater is more mushy, you know what I mean?... It seems that bad art is theater. Getting shot is for real…”; voir Chris Burden et Willoughby Sharp, « The Church of Human Energy », Avalanche, été/automne 1973, p. 58.

[7] Dans les années 1960, ce climat anti-théâtral pénètre à la fois le champ des arts visuels (Michael Fried, « Art and objecthood », Artforum, juin 1967), le champ du happening (voir par exemple Marielle Pelissero, De l’underground à la performance. L’avant-garde contre le théâtre (1963-1973), Paris, Classiques Garnier, 2023) et se généralise à celui des sciences humaines (Marvin Carlson, « Résistance à la théâtralité », Josette Féral (dir.), Théâtre public, n°205 : « Entre deux du théâtral et du performatif », 2012, p. 28-35). Parallèlement certains artistes de théâtre valorisent eux aussi l’action effective, l’être-là, l’échange direct voire la participation au détriment du jeu, de la fiction et de l’artifice. Voir par exemple : Jean-Marc Larrue, « Son, présence et ontologie. Perspectives intermédiales sur les enjeux du son au théâtre », in Marie-Madeleine Mervant-Roux et Jean-Marc Larrue (dir.), Le son du théâtre. xixe-xxie siècles, Paris, CNRS éditions, 2016, p. 215-234 ou Bénédicte Boisson, « Co-présence », dans Vocabulaire de l’identification dans les arts du spectacle, Mildred Galland-Szymkowiak (dir.), Glossaire en ligne. URL: http://glossaires-transfers.huma-num.fr/Co-presence [consulté le 18 décembre 2024].

[8] Alors que certains travaux récents étayent bien ces liens. Voir par exemple Judith Rodenbecke, « Madness and Method : Before Theatricality »,Grey Room, 13 (automne), 2003, p. 54-79 ou Barbara Satre, « “Vers un théâtre d’artiste” : les incursions théâtrales des membres de l’Arte Povera »,Histoire de l’art, 69, 2011, p. 77-84.

[9] Une des rares exceptions à ce tropisme historiographique est l’ouvrage de Michael Kirby, Happenings, Boston, E.P Dutton, 1965.

[10] RoseLee Goldberg, Performance, l’art en action, Paris, Thames and Hudson, (1998) 1999.

[11] Abigail Lang, « Que fait la performance à la poésie? », dans Poésie et performance, Olivier Penot-Lacassagne et Gaëlle Théval (dir.), Nantes, éditions nouvelles Cécile Defaut, 2018, p. 156.

[12] Olivia Rosenthal et Lionel Ruffel (dir.), Littérature, n° 160, « La littérature exposée 1. Les écritures contemporaines hors du livre », 2010 et n°192 : « La littérature exposée 2. Les écritures contemporaines hors du livre », 2018.

[13] Branden W. Joseph, « What is a minor history? », Beyond the Dream Syndicate. Tony Conrad and the Arts after Cage, New York, Zone Books, 2008, p. 11-58.

[14] Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel, Les avant-gardes artistiques 1918-1945. Une histoire transnationale, Paris, Folio Histoire, 2017.

[15] https://sites-recherche.univ-rennes2.fr/arts-pratiques-poetiques/articles/relire-refaire-les-liens-inverser-le-regard/

[16] Hans-Thies Lehmann, Postdramatic Theatre, London and New York, Routledge, 2006.

[17] Céline Roux, Danse(s) performative(s), Paris, L’Harmattan, 2007.

[18] Nicolas Bourriaud, Relational Aesthetic, Dijon, Les Presses du réel, 2002.

[19] See for example the interview between Chris Burden and Willoughby Sharp : “WS: Why is your work art? CB What else is it? WS: Theater? CB: No, it’s not theater. Theater is more mushy, you know what I mean?... It seems that bad art is theater. Getting shot is for real…” ; see Chris Burden et Willoughby Sharp, « The Church of Human Energy », Avalanche, été/automne 1973, p. 58.

[20] In the 1960’s, this anti-theatrical climate dwelled both in the field of visual arts (Fried, Michael, “Art and objecthood”, Artforum, juin 1967) and happening (concerning the French underground, see Marielle Pelissero, De l’underground à la performance. L’avant-garde contre le théâtre (1963-1973), Paris, Classiques Garnier, 2023) and becomes also widespread in the humanities (Marvin Carlson, “The resistance to theatricality”, Substance, special issue: “Theatricality”, n°98/99, 2002, pp. 238-250; Josette Féral (dir.), Théâtre public, n°205 : “Entre deux du théâtral et du performatif”, 2012, p. 28-35). In the 1960’s, there are also theater artists who value literal action, presence, direct exchange and even participation, against actor play, fiction and artifice. See for example : Jean-Marc Larrue, « Son, présence et ontologie. Perspectives intermédiales sur les enjeux du son au théâtre », in Marie-Madeleine Mervant-Roux et Jean-Marc Larrue (dir.), Le son du théâtre. xixe-xxie siècles, Paris, CNRS éditions, 2016, p. 215-234 ou Bénédicte Boisson, « Co-présence », dans Vocabulaire de l’identification dans les arts du spectacle, Mildred Galland-Szymkowiak (dir.), Glossaire en ligne. URL: http://glossaires-transfers.huma-num.fr/Co-presence [consulté le 18 décembre 2024].

[21] Against this trend, see for example Judith Rodenbecke, « Madness and Method : Before Theatricality », Grey Room, 13 (automne), 2003, p. 54-79 or Barbara Satre, « “Vers un théâtre d’artiste” : les incursions théâtrales des membres de l’Arte Povera », Histoire de l’art, 69, 2011, p. 77-84.

[22] An exception to this historiographical trope is the book by Michael Kirby, Happenings, Boston, E.P Dutton, 1965

[23] RoseLee Goldberg, Performance: Live Art since the 60’s, Thames and Hudson, 1998.

[24] Abigail Lang, « Que fait la performance à la poésie? », dans Poésie et performance, Olivier Penot-Lacassagne et Gaëlle Théval (dir.), Nantes, éditions nouvelles Cécile Defaut, 2018, p. 156.

[25] Olivia Rosenthal et Lionel Ruffel (dir.), Littérature, n° 160, « La littérature exposée 1. Les écritures contemporaines hors du livre », 2010 et n°192 : « La littérature exposée 2. Les écritures contemporaines hors du livre », 2018.

[26] Branden W. Joseph, « What is a minor history? », Beyond the Dream Syndicate. Tony Conrad and the Arts after Cage, New York, Zone Books, 2008, p. 11-58.

[27] Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel, Les avant-gardes artistiques 1918-1945. Une histoire transnationale, Paris, Folio Histoire, 2017.