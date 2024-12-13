Vernon Lee et l’héritage culturel européen. Influences réciproques et dialogue intermédial (Univ. Paris CIté)

Vernon Lee et l’héritage culturel européen :

Influences réciproques et dialogue intermédial

Les 18-19 septembre 2025)

LARCA UMR 8225 / CELIS UR 4280

Bâtiment Olympe de Gouges

8 Place Paul-Ricoeur, 75013 Paris

September 18-19 2025

(Scroll down for the English version)

Colloque organisé en collaboration avec The Vernon Lee Society (https://thesibylblog.com/)

La production artistique de Vernon Lee (1856-1935), auteure et essayiste britannique, cosmopolite et européenne avant l’heure, couvre un très vaste domaine qui s’étend des fictions néo-gothiques aux récits de voyage, en passant par la théorie esthétique, le théâtre et les essais politiques. Cette œuvre instaure un dialogue particulier avec la tradition littéraire passée et contemporaine, qu’il s’agisse de la littérature fantastique (Hauntings, 1890) ou des auteurs du mouvement décadent comme Oscar Wilde, voire des auteurs français (notamment Théophile Gautier avec qui elle partage un intérêt pour les œuvres de l’Antiquité). Mais au-delà de cette dimension intertextuelle, le lecteur est frappé par la part essentielle que joue dans cette œuvre le discours sur l’art dans son ensemble —par exemple dans Belcaro (1881) ou Renaissance Fancies and Studies (1895) — à tel point que certaines nouvelles sont construites en référence directe à des tableaux ou à des pièces musicales spécifiques — comme l’opéra Don Juan dans « The Virgin of the Seven Daggers ». De même, « Amour Dure » réinvente le célèbre portrait de Lucretia Panciatichi, peint par le Bronzino, et « Winthrop’s Adventure » et « A Wicked Voice » sont basés sur le mythe populaire du célèbre castrat Farinelli et sur son portrait, « Il Farinelli » de Corrado Giaquinto. On peut donc se demander dans quelle mesure cette place ménagée aux autres arts dans l’écriture de Lee (sans doute influencée par le retour des études sur la Renaissance, initié par Walter Pater) aboutit à la construction d’une esthétique véritablement intermédiale, qui mêle les procédés narratifs littéraires à une esthétique plus large (picturale et musicale) qui serait évoquée et mise en œuvre dans les textes. Cette présence d’une pluralité d’influences dans les textes se vérifie également à un autre niveau, à savoir dans l’approche mythographique qui fait en partie l’originalité de l’auteure. Vernon Lee se réfère très souvent à un matériau issu de l’Antiquité ou du fonds folklorique pour développer la trame de ses récits. Par exemple, « Prince Alberic and the Snake Lady » réécrit le mythe de Mélusine ainsi que la Lamia de Keats. Ici encore, deux niveaux d’analyse peuvent se rejoindre : comment comprendre cet emprunt aux mythes, et quelles modalités sont-elles mises en œuvre pour intégrer dans le texte littéraire ces récits ou ce fonds mythiques dont les supports (tradition orale, littérature antique) diffèrent le plus souvent du cadre dans lequel ils sont transposés ? Il s’agira donc de poser la question des modalités de ce dialogue entre les arts, de ses motivations (pourquoi Lee choisit-elle de revisiter certains mythes et certaines œuvres du passé ?) et des conséquences de cette relecture sur sa pratique de l’écriture. L’intégration de ces sources intermédiales mettra en évidence chez Lee le désir de réviser une tradition établie de façon personnelle, parfois iconoclaste, afin que ces influences ne résultent pas dans une forme d’angoisse (Harold Bloom) mais dans une créativité renouvelée.

Les pistes suivantes pourront être explorées en lien avec la thématique du dialogue intermédial :

· Le rapport de la culture victorienne à l’art européen, à travers l’œuvre de Lee

· Perspectives stylistiques et esthétiques sur l’intermédialité

· Relecture et adaptation mythographique

· Vernon Lee et la « fin de siècle », ère de renouveau du discours sur les arts

· Art britannique et art continental chez Lee

· La redéfinition des frontières génériques à travers l’intermédialité

Ces pistes d’approche ne sont pas exhaustives. Le colloque se tiendra en anglais et en français.

Merci d’envoyer vos propositions (max. 300 mots) accompagnées d’une courte présentation biobibliographique (max. 150 mots) avant le 1er mars 2025 à cette adresse : vernonleeintermediality@gmail.com. Le comité scientifique fera parvenir sa réponse avant le 1er avril 2025.

Comité scientifique

Christophe Gelly (Université Clermont Auvergne)

Sophie Geoffroy (Université de la Réunion)

Xavier Giudicelli (Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne)

Emilie Laurent (Université Clermont Auvergne)

Laurent Mellet (Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès)

Laurence Roussillon Constancy (Université de Pau et des Pays de l’Adour)

Deux conférenciers invités interviendront lors du colloque :

Pr. Sophie Geoffroy (Université de la Réunion)

Présidente fondatrice de l’International Vernon Lee Society, elle dirige le journal The Sybil. En 2001, elle a traduit plusieurs des récits fantastiques de Lee en français. En 2017, elle a publié Les Femmes et la Pensée Politique : Vernon Lee et les Cercles Radicaux qui regroupe des essais issus de deux colloques internationaux organisés à Paris en octobre 2013 et mars 2015. Ses travaux récents incluent une édition critique de la correspondance de Vernon Lee aux éditions Routledge (Selected Letters of Vernon Lee) en collaboration avec Amanda Gagel. Trois volumes sont déjà parus.

Pr. Catherine Maxwell (Queen Mary University, London, UK)

Le professeur Maxwell est spécialiste de l’esthétisme et du mouvement décadent, et travaille sur les arts visuels, le genre et la sexualité, l’hellénisme et les mythes classiques, ainsi que sur l’influence du Romantisme. Elle est l'auteur de huit articles sur Vernon Lee et des essais suivant : The Female Sublime from Milton to Swinburne : Bearing Blindness (Manchester University Press, 2001), Swinburne (Northcote House/Liverpool University Press, 2006), Second Sight : The Visionary Imagination in Late Victorian Literature (Manchester University Press, 2008), et Scents and Sensibility : Perfume in Victorian Literary Culture (Oxford University Press, 2017), récompensé en 2018 par le prix de la société ESSE (European Society for the Study of English). Avec Patricia Pulham, elle a coédité l’édition Broadview des textes de Vernon Lee intitulée Hauntings and Other Fantastic Tales (2006) et un recueil d’essais, Vernon Lee: Decadence, Ethics, Aesthetics (Palgrave Macmillan, 2006). Avec Stefano Evangelista, elle est l’éditrice de la série MHRA Jewelled Tortoise qui publie des éditions de textes esthétiques et décadents. Son dernier projet est une monographie intitulée « The Flowers of Victorian Poetry: Cultivating the Imagination », sous contrat avec Oxford University Press.

Bibliographie indicative

Evangelista, Stefano. “Vernon Lee and the Aesthetics of Doubt”. British Aestheticism and Ancient Greece, par Stefano Evangelista, Palgrave Macmillan UK, 2009, p. 55‑92. https://doi.org/10.1057/9780230242203_3.

Fraser, Hilary. “Writing Cosmopolis: The Cosmopolitan Aesthetics of Emilia Dilke and Vernon Lee”, 19: Interdisciplinary Studies in the Long Nineteenth Century, vol. 28, 2019. https://doi.org/10.16995/ntn.844

Geoffroy, Sophie. « Images, textes, voix : les modalités de leur co-présence, leurs fonctions respectives, leur interaction dans la création littéraire : le cas de Vernon Lee » Travaux et documents, N° 19, avril 2003, pp. 43-50.

Geoffroy-Menoux, Sophie. « L’esthétique trans-artistique picturo-musico-littéraire de Vernon Lee », Narratologie n°6, « Littérature et représentations artistiques », Fabrice Parisot (ed.), CNA/L’Harmattan, 2005, pp. 121-42.

Kane, Mary Patricia. Spurious Ghosts: The Fantastic Tales of Vernon Lee. Carocci, 2004.

Maxwell, Catherine, et Patricia Pulham (eds.). Vernon Lee: Decadence, Ethics, Aesthetics. Palgrave Macmillan, 2006.

Maxwell, Catherine. “Vernon Lee and the Ghosts of Italy”. Chapman, Alison and Jane Stabler (eds.). Unfolding the South: Nineteenth Century British Women Writers and Artists in Italy 1700-1900. Manchester University Press, 2003, pp. 201-21.

Maxwell, Catherine. “Vernon Lee’s Handling of Words”, Thinking Through Style: Non-Fiction Prose of the Long Nineteenth Century, Michael D. Hurley and Marcus Waithe (eds.), Oxford University Press, 2018, pp. 282-97.

Maxwell, Catherine. “‘Bringing the perfume out of everything’: Vernon Lee, Scent and Memory”, Smell and Social Life: Aspects of English, French and German Literature (1880-1939), Katharina Herold and Frank Krause (eds.). London German Studies 17 (Iudicium, 2021), pp. 178-196

Maxwell, Catherine. « From Dionysus to ‘Dionea’: Vernon Lee’s Portraits ». Word & Image, vol. 13, no 3, juillet 1997, p. 253‑69. https://doi.org/10.1080/02666286.1997.10434288.

Petraschka, Thomas. « “Theirs Is the Future Way of Studying Aesthetics”: Vernon Lee and the German Aesthetics of Empathy ». Empathy’s Role in Understanding Persons, Literature, and Art, par Thomas Petraschka et Christiana Werner, Routledge, 2023, p. 296‑314. https://doi.org/10.4324/9781003333739-19.

Pulham, Patricia. Art and the Transitional Object in Vernon Lee’s Supernatural Tales. Routledge, 2018.

Zorn, Christa. “Aesthetic Intertextuality as Cultural Critique: Vernon Lee Rewrites History Through Walter Pater’s ‘La Gioconda’”. The Victorian Newsletter, vol. 91, printemps 1997, 4-11. https://www.wku.edu/victorian/documents/pdf-files/spring_1997.pdf

ENGLISH VERSION

Vernon Lee and the European cultural heritage:

Reciprocal influences and intermedial dialogue

18-19 September 2025

8 Place Paul-Ricoeur, 75013 Paris

This conference is organized in collaboration with the International Vernon Lee Society.

The work of Vernon Lee (1856-1935), a cosmopolitan British author and essayist who was precociously European-minded, covers a vast field, from neo-Gothic fiction to travel writing, aesthetic theory, theater and political essays. This work establishes a particular dialogue with past and contemporary literary traditions, whether it be fantasy literature (Hauntings, 1890) or authors of the decadent movement such as Oscar Wilde, or even French authors (notably Théophile Gautier, with whom she shares an interest in the art of Antiquity). But beyond this intertextual dimension, the reader is struck by the essential part played in her production by the discourse on art as a whole — for example in Belcaro (1881) or Renaissance Fancies and Studies (1895) — to such an extent that some short stories are constructed in direct reference to specific paintings or musical pieces, such as the opera Don Giovanni used in “The Virgin of the Seven Daggers.” Similarly, “Amour Dure” reinvents the famous portrait of Lucretia Panciatichi by Bronzino, and “Winthrop’s Adventure” and “A Wicked Voice” are based on the popular myth of the famous castrato Farinelli and his portrait, “Il Farinelli” by Corrado Giaquinto. We may therefore wonder to what extent the place given to other arts in Lee’s writings (no doubt influenced by the return to Renaissance studies initiated by Walter Pater) results in the construction of truly intermedial aesthetics, which blends literary narrative devices with a broader aesthetics (pictorial and musical) that is evoked and implemented in the texts. The presence of a plurality of influences in the texts can also be seen at another level, namely in the mythographic approach that is part of the author’s original voice. Vernon Lee very often refers to material from Antiquity or folklore to develop the framework of her stories. For example, “Prince Alberic and the Snake Lady” rewrites the myth of Melusine and Keats’s Lamia. Here again, two levels of analysis can converge. First, we can examine how this borrowing from myths operates, and what it retains from the original sources. Secondly, we can study how the literary text integrates these mythical tales or traditions, which appear originally in expressive modes (such as oral tradition, or ancient literature) which most often differ from the medium in which they are transposed. The research presented will bear on the modalities of this dialogue between the arts, its motivations (why does Lee choose to revisit certain myths and works from the past?) and the consequences of this rereading on her writing technique. The integration of these intermedial sources be approached as pointing to Lee’s desire to revise an established tradition in a personal, sometimes iconoclastic way, so that these influences do not result in a form of anxiety (after Harold Bloom’s famous phrase) but in renewed creativity.

The following perspectives can be explored in connection with the theme of intermedial dialogue. These suggestions are not exhaustive.

- The relationship between Victorian culture and European art, through Lee’s work

- Stylistic and aesthetic perspectives on intermediality

- Re-reading and mythographic adaptation

- Vernon Lee and the “fin de siècle,” an era of renewal for the discourse on the arts

- British and continental art in Lee’s work

- Redefining generic boundaries through intermediality

Two guest speakers will take part in the conference:

Pr. Sophie Geoffroy (Université de la Réunion)

Professor Geoffroy is the founding president of the International Vernon Lee Society; she also edits The Sybil, the journal of the IVLS. In 2001, she translated several of Lee’s fantasy stories into French. In 2017, she published Women and Political Thought: Vernon Lee and the Radical Circles, which brings together essays from two international colloquia held in Paris in October 2013 and March 2015. Her recent work includes a critical edition of Vernon Lee’s correspondence published by Routledge (Selected Letters of Vernon Lee), in collaboration with Amanda Gagel. Three volumes have already appeared.

Pr. Catherine Maxwell (Queen Mary University, London, UK)

Professor Maxwell has specialist interests in Aestheticism and Decadence, the visual arts, gender and sexuality, Hellenism and classical myth, and the influence of Romanticism. She is the author of eight published essays on Vernon Lee and of the following studies: The Female Sublime from Milton to Swinburne: Bearing Blindness (Manchester University Press, 2001), Swinburne (Northcote House/Liverpool University Press, 2006), Second Sight: The Visionary Imagination in Late Victorian Literature (Manchester University Press, 2008), and Scents and Sensibility: Perfume in Victorian Literary Culture (Oxford University Press, 2017), awarded the 2018 European Society for the Study of English prize for Literatures in English. With Patricia Pulham, she co-edited the Broadview edition of Vernon Lee’s Hauntings and Other Fantastic Tales (2006) and an essay collection, Vernon Lee: Decadence, Ethics, Aesthetics (Palgrave Macmillan, 2006). With Stefano Evangelista, she is editor of the MHRA Jewelled Tortoise series which publishes editions of Aesthetic and Decadent texts. Her latest project is a monograph titled ‘The Flowers of Victorian Poetry: Cultivating the Imagination’ contracted to Oxford University Press.

Please send your proposals (max. 300 words) and a short biographical note (max. 150 words) by March 1, 2025 to: vernonleeintermediality@gmail.com. Papers can be given in French or in English. The scientific committee will reply by April 1, 2025.

(Illustr. : Portrait de Vernon Lee (1881) par John Singer Sargent, Tate Britain.)