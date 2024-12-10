Visiting Assistant Professor of French and Francophone Studies at Williams College (Massachusetts)

Visiting Assistant Professor of French and Francophone Studies

The Department of Romance Languages at Williams College seeks to fill a year-long visiting faculty position in French and Francophone Studies for 2025-2026 to teach 5 courses; 2 sections of intermediate French in Fall 2025 (French 103), and then 2 sections of the next level of intermediate French (French 104), as well as 1 advanced literature/culture course (in the candidate’s specialty) in Spring 2026. Specialization open, but preference given to pre-19th century. Ph.D. is preferred; native or near-native proficiency in French is required. A passion for teaching both language and literature/culture is essential, as is a desire to work effectively with a broadly diverse student population. The successful candidate must have significant previous intermediate-level language teaching experience and innovative ideas for an advanced-level literature/culture course (in the candidate’s specialty) in French.

Our program is founded on close student-faculty interaction. We provide visiting faculty with mentoring in teaching, including participation in the college’s professional development program for new faculty (First3) and support through the Rice Center for Teaching.

Application deadline: February 15, 2025.

Applications should include: CV, cover letter, and three reference letters. In your cover letter, please include: a discussion of your experience teaching intermediate-level French; 3 ideas for an advanced literature/culture course in your specialty or field; and a statement regarding your commitment to working with a broadly diverse student population. All materials should be addressed to Leyla Rouhi, Chair, Department of Romance Languages, and must be submitted through Interfolio. Email applications will not be accepted. All queries should be directed to lrouhi@williams.edu. We welcome applications from members of groups traditionally underrepresented in the field.

All offers of employment are contingent upon completion of a background check. Further information is available here: http://dean-faculty.williams.edu/prospective-faculty/background-check-policy/.

