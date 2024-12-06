Literatures without Borders (Brussels)

The international Scientific Research Group (SRN) ‘Literatures without Borders’, funded by the Research-foundation Flanders (FWO) organizes a conference on premodern transnational literatures in the Palace of the Academies in Brussels on 19 and 20 June 2025.

The conference aims to investigate how transnational/cosmopolitan literatures function, and if a conceptual framework could be devised that better characterizes, defines, and understands premodern literary transnationalism.



Keynote speaker will be Prof. dr. Karla Mallette (U-Michigan), whose work on premodern literary cosmopolitanism (e.g. Lives of the Great Languages, 2021) forms an important cornerstone of the current scholarly debate.



We seek 250-word proposals for 30-minute papers that examine the phenomena of cosmopolitanism and transnationalism in premodern Arabic, Byzantine-Greek, Hebrew-Yiddish-Ladino and Latin literatures, as well as their interactions with various vernaculars. More information can be found on our website: https://literatureswithoutborders.com/2024/12/05/call-for-papers-literatures-without-borders/.



We invite scholars of all career stages to submit their proposals to info@relicsresearch.com by December 31st, 2024.

Selected participants will be notified by the end of January 2025.

—

Ivo Wolsing & Simon Smets

On behalf of the Scientific Research Network Literatures Without Borders.