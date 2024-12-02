2nd International Conference on Lyric Theory and Comparative Poetics / II Congreso Internacional de Teoría de la Lírica y Poéticas Comparadas (Salamanque, Espagne)

2nd International Conference on Lyric Theory and Comparative Poetics

Universidad de Salamanca, 2-4 / 07 / 2025

The 2nd International Conference on Lyric Theory and Comparative Poetics aims to bring together current theoretical and comparative research from the field of poetry. The interdisciplinary, multicultural, and inclusive inclination that characterises contemporary poetological investigations has led to a variety of theoretical and analytical approaches that are exceptionally fruitful and valuable to literary studies. This second conference intends to give continuity to the debate at both the national and international levels on theoretical poetry research, while providing space to address issues concerning the production, the translation and the circulation of poetry at present.

Sections

1. Theory and Poetry: Hermeneutics; Phenomenology; Aesthetics; Semiotics

2. Cognition and Poetry: Perception; Emotion; Memory; Consciousness; Empathy

3. Hybridizations: Hybrid Forms and Intermediality

4. Rhythm: Voice; Breathing; Performance

5. Space: Ecocriticism; Geopoetics; Architecture

6. Time: Duration; Anachrony; Instant

7. Intertextuality: Art; Science; Complexity

8. Comparative Poetics: Forms; Languages; Epochs; Contexts

9. Translation: Poetry Translation in Theory and Practice

10. Poets on the Ground: Creation-Investigation; Publishing; Cultural Management

Proposals are welcome in both Spanish and English and should be submitted before 01/02/2025 using the form available on the conference website.

For further information and the complete Call for Papers, please visit the conference website: http://copos.usal.es

—

El II Congreso Internacional de Teoría de la Lírica y Poéticas Comparadas busca reunir la investigación que se realiza actualmente en el ámbito de la poesía desde una perspectiva teórica y comparada. La vocación interdisciplinar, multicultural e inclusiva que caracteriza a los estudios poetológicos contemporáneos ha derivado en diversas aproximaciones teóricas y analíticas para acercarse al suceso poético cuya atención resulta sumamente fructífera e ineludible en el ámbito de los estudios literarios. El propósito de este II Congreso es dar continuidad al debate sobre las propuestas investigadoras de ámbito nacional e internacional acerca de la poesía en su plano teórico, dando igualmente espacio para abordar problemáticas de la producción, traducción y circulación de la poesía en la actualidad.

LÍNEAS TEMÁTICAS

1. Teoría y poesía: hermenéutica; fenomenología; estética; semiótica

2. Cognición y poesía: percepción; emoción; memoria; conciencia; empatía

3. Hibridaciones: formas híbridas e intermedialidades

4. Ritmo: voz; respiración; performance

5. Espacio: ecocrítica; geopoética; arquitectura

6. Tiempo: duración; anacronía; instante

7. Intertextualidad: arte; ciencia; complejidad

8. Poéticas comparadas: formas; lenguas; épocas; contextos

9. Traducción: traducción de poesía en teoría y práctica

10. Poets on the Ground: creación-investigación; edición; gestión cultural

Se aceptarán propuestas tanto en español como en inglés, que deberán enviarse antes del 1 de febrero de 2025 mediante el formulario disponible en la web del congreso.

Pueden encontrar informaciones adicionales y la convocatoria completa en la página web del congreso: http://copos.usal.es