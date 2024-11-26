Poste de doctorat financé en linguistique française à l'Université Goethe de Francfort

The Department of Romance Languages and Literatures, Faculty of Modern Languages, at Goethe University Frankfurt invites applications for the position of a Doctoral Researcher in French Psycholinguistics (E 13 TV-G-U, 50% part time).

Planned starting date on 01.04.2025 for a period of three years with the option of an extension. The job classification is based on the job characteristics of the collective agreement applicable to Goethe University (TV-G-U).

Responsibilities:

Conception and teaching of courses in the field of French and/or Spanish linguistics and collaboration in the coordination of study modules and academic self-administration, as well as scientific collaboration in research projects. The possibility to obtain your own academic qualification is given.

Requirements:

Applicants should have a university degree in linguistics (Master’s or equivalent, e.g., “licenciatura” in Spanish-speaking countries), with the degree completed no later than 31.01.2025. Excellent language skills in French and English are required. Knowledge of Spanish and German is desirable. Interest in French psycholinguistics and multilingualism as well as experience with empirical research are desirable.

The Institute of Romance Languages and Literatures and Faculty 10 offer a stimulating and international research environment in the fields of language acquisition, language processing and theoretical linguistics. The institute has experimental equipment such as mobile eye-trackers and computers for measuring reaction times. We offer training in experimental methods and data analysis as well as funding for networking, conference attendance and individual career development.

The Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt am Main is one of the largest universities in Germany with around 44,000 students and with about 5,700 employees. Founded in 1914 by Frankfurt citizens and since 2008 once again proud of its foundation status Goethe University possesses a high degree of autonomy, modernity and professional diversity. As a comprehensive university, the Goethe University offers a total of 16 departments on five campuses and 154 degree programs along with an outstanding research reputation. Furthermore, the Goethe University is part of the Group of Rhine-Main-Universities (RMU).

The Goethe University is committed to a policy of providing equal employment opportunities for both men and women alike, and therefore encourages particularly women to apply for the position/s offered. Individuals with severe disability will be prioritized in case of equal aptitude and ability.

Please enclose the following documents with your application:

- a motivation letter stating why you are interested in the position (in English, one page)

- curriculum vitae (in English)

- copy of the MA certificate (with certified translations into German or English if necessary)

- contact information of two people who could provide references

Please send applications in the form of a single PDF document to Prof. Dr. Sol Lago (sollago@em.uni-frankfurt.de) by 20.12.2024. If you have questions about the salary, the possible starting date, etc., please also email Prof. Dr. Lago.