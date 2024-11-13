Revue
Nouvelle parution
European Drama and Performance Studies 2024 – 2, n° 23 :

European Drama and Performance Studies 2024 – 2, n° 23 : "Stage and Plate. Eating and Starving in European Drama and Theatres (16th-19th century)"

  • Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. "European Drama and Performance Studies", 2024
  • EAN : 9782406174462
    • DOI : 10.48611/isbn.978-2-406-17447-9
  • ISSN : 2266-9035
  • Numéro : 23
  • 427 pages
  • Prix : 39 EUR
  • Date de publication :
Publié le par Marc Escola (Source : Classiques Garnier)

European Drama and Performance Studies 2024 – 2, n° 23 :

"Stage and Plate. Eating and Starving in European Drama and Theatres (16th-19th century)"

Sous la direction de : Chaouche (Sabine), Sadoun-Édouard (Clara)

Paris, Classiques Garnier, European Drama and Performance Studies, 2024

European Drama and Performance Studies est une revue consacrée à l'histoire des arts du spectacle. Les numéros thématiques sont publiés en français et/ou en anglais.

Sommaire…

Lire les résumés…