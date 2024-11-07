Nineteenth-Century French Studies vol. 53 nos. 1–2 (Fall–Winter 2024–25)

The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 53 numbers 1–2 (Fall–Winter 2024–25). In addition to an Incipit dialogue between Jacques-David Ebguy and Juliette Grange on literature and philosophy in the nineteenth century, and an Invited Essay by Lise Schreier on Creole identity in Alfred Mercier’s novel Johnelle (1891), the issue includes a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from poetics, advertisements, Algeria, still lifes, and prostitution to Catholic missions, Islam, and women’s roles in fashion, work, and politics. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.

All of the journal’s book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription. In addition, the web site offers complete archives of the journal’s publications since it began in 1972: table of contents from every issue, abstracts of all of the articles, and all of the book reviews published online. Finally, the web site also provides complete information about all aspects of the journal’s activities.

Contents

Statement of Retraction

INCIPIT

Jacques-David Ebguy et Juliette Grange

Incipit: Lire la littérature du dix-neuvième siècle avec la philosophie?

Jacques-David Ebguy

“Drôle de ménage!”: quand des philosophes lisent le roman du dix-neuvième siècle

Juliette Grange

Démarche spéculative et roman: le dix-neuvième siècle français

Discussion

INVITED ESSAY

Lise Schreier

“Madmen and Matriarchs: Gender, Race, and the Reimagining of Creole Identity in Johnelle, by Alfred Mercier”

ARTICLES

Madeleine Wolf

“Un son si étrange”: Writing Dissonance in Les Chants de Maldoror

Jean-Nicolas Illouz

Mallarmé et le livre-fétiche (Variations sur un sujet)

Allison Deutsch

“Des œuvres solides et vivantes qu’il rêvait”: Rethinking Claude Lantier’s Chef d’œuvre

Julien Weber

Écrire la fin du monde: poétique de l’ellipse dans “Le Phénomène futur” de Mallarmé

Hyoungee Kong

Scenting Sapphic Elegance and Queer Promises: Advertisements for Amaryllis du Japon (1891–94)

Marion Glaumaud-Carbonnier

La relation des horizons: l’Alsace et l’Algérie, par les liens de la défaite (1870–1914)

REVIEWS

SURVEY AND SURVEIL

Da Costa Meyer, Esther. Dividing Paris: Urban Renewal and Social Inequality

Hannah Kosman

Peterson, Joseph W. Sacred Rivals: Catholic Missions and the Making of Islam in Nineteenth-Century France and Algeria

Erin Twohig

Tanner, Jessica. Sex Work, Text Work: Mapping Prostitution in the Nineteenth-Century French Novel

Hannah Frydman

LIVING IN A MATERIAL WORLD

Beizer, Janet. The Harlequin Eaters: From Food Scraps to Modernism in Nineteenth-Century France

Michael Garval

Davis, Diana. The Tastemakers: British Dealers and the Anglo-Gallic Interior, 1785–1865

Sucheta Kapoor

Falguière-Léonard, Mathilde, Céline Grenaud-Tostain, Jean-Sébastien Macke, and Bruno Martin, editors. Émile Zola et la photographie: Une page d’amour

Isabelle Schaffner

Hiner, Susan. Behind the Seams: Women, Fashion, and Work in 19th-Century France

Sara Phenix

ALTERNATE HISTORY AND BIOGRAPHIES

Eichner, Carolyn J. The Paris Commune: A Brief History

Elizabeth Tuttle

Montbazet, Thibault. Une année terrible: histoire biographique du siège de Paris, 1870–1871

Sima Godfrey

Reid, Martine. Colette avant Colette: trouver sa place, se faire un nom

Kathleeen Antonioli

POLITICS, POETICS, AND THE LAW

Clark, Linda L. Women and the Politics of Education in Third Republic France

Susan Foley

Foley, Susan K. Republican Passions: Family, Friendship and Politics in Nineteenth-Century France

Nicholas White

Mas, Marion, and François Kerlouégan, editors. Le Code en toutes lettres: écriture et réécritures du Code civil au XIXe siècle

Robert O. Steele

NEW READINGS OF CLASSICS

Gamble, Cynthia, and Matthieu Pinette, editors. Ruskin, Proust et la Normandie: aux sources de la Recherche

Alexandre Bonafos

Pézard, Émilie, and Valérie Stiénon, editors. Les Genres du roman au XIXe siècle

Hans Färnlöf

Roman, Myriam. Le Droit du Poète: la justice dans l’œuvre de Victor Hugo

Nicole Ferrari