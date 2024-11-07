Nineteenth-Century French Studies vol. 53 nos. 1–2 (Fall–Winter 2024–25)
The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 53 numbers 1–2 (Fall–Winter 2024–25). In addition to an Incipit dialogue between Jacques-David Ebguy and Juliette Grange on literature and philosophy in the nineteenth century, and an Invited Essay by Lise Schreier on Creole identity in Alfred Mercier’s novel Johnelle (1891), the issue includes a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from poetics, advertisements, Algeria, still lifes, and prostitution to Catholic missions, Islam, and women’s roles in fashion, work, and politics. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.
All of the journal’s book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription. In addition, the web site offers complete archives of the journal’s publications since it began in 1972: table of contents from every issue, abstracts of all of the articles, and all of the book reviews published online. Finally, the web site also provides complete information about all aspects of the journal’s activities.
Contents
Statement of Retraction
INCIPIT
Jacques-David Ebguy et Juliette Grange
Incipit: Lire la littérature du dix-neuvième siècle avec la philosophie?
Jacques-David Ebguy
“Drôle de ménage!”: quand des philosophes lisent le roman du dix-neuvième siècle
Juliette Grange
Démarche spéculative et roman: le dix-neuvième siècle français
Discussion
INVITED ESSAY
Lise Schreier
“Madmen and Matriarchs: Gender, Race, and the Reimagining of Creole Identity in Johnelle, by Alfred Mercier”
ARTICLES
Madeleine Wolf
“Un son si étrange”: Writing Dissonance in Les Chants de Maldoror
Jean-Nicolas Illouz
Mallarmé et le livre-fétiche (Variations sur un sujet)
Allison Deutsch
“Des œuvres solides et vivantes qu’il rêvait”: Rethinking Claude Lantier’s Chef d’œuvre
Julien Weber
Écrire la fin du monde: poétique de l’ellipse dans “Le Phénomène futur” de Mallarmé
Hyoungee Kong
Scenting Sapphic Elegance and Queer Promises: Advertisements for Amaryllis du Japon (1891–94)
Marion Glaumaud-Carbonnier
La relation des horizons: l’Alsace et l’Algérie, par les liens de la défaite (1870–1914)
REVIEWS
SURVEY AND SURVEIL
Da Costa Meyer, Esther. Dividing Paris: Urban Renewal and Social Inequality
Hannah Kosman
Peterson, Joseph W. Sacred Rivals: Catholic Missions and the Making of Islam in Nineteenth-Century France and Algeria
Erin Twohig
Tanner, Jessica. Sex Work, Text Work: Mapping Prostitution in the Nineteenth-Century French Novel
Hannah Frydman
LIVING IN A MATERIAL WORLD
Beizer, Janet. The Harlequin Eaters: From Food Scraps to Modernism in Nineteenth-Century France
Michael Garval
Davis, Diana. The Tastemakers: British Dealers and the Anglo-Gallic Interior, 1785–1865
Sucheta Kapoor
Falguière-Léonard, Mathilde, Céline Grenaud-Tostain, Jean-Sébastien Macke, and Bruno Martin, editors. Émile Zola et la photographie: Une page d’amour
Isabelle Schaffner
Hiner, Susan. Behind the Seams: Women, Fashion, and Work in 19th-Century France
Sara Phenix
ALTERNATE HISTORY AND BIOGRAPHIES
Eichner, Carolyn J. The Paris Commune: A Brief History
Elizabeth Tuttle
Montbazet, Thibault. Une année terrible: histoire biographique du siège de Paris, 1870–1871
Sima Godfrey
Reid, Martine. Colette avant Colette: trouver sa place, se faire un nom
Kathleeen Antonioli
POLITICS, POETICS, AND THE LAW
Clark, Linda L. Women and the Politics of Education in Third Republic France
Susan Foley
Foley, Susan K. Republican Passions: Family, Friendship and Politics in Nineteenth-Century France
Nicholas White
Mas, Marion, and François Kerlouégan, editors. Le Code en toutes lettres: écriture et réécritures du Code civil au XIXe siècle
Robert O. Steele
NEW READINGS OF CLASSICS
Gamble, Cynthia, and Matthieu Pinette, editors. Ruskin, Proust et la Normandie: aux sources de la Recherche
Alexandre Bonafos
Pézard, Émilie, and Valérie Stiénon, editors. Les Genres du roman au XIXe siècle
Hans Färnlöf
Roman, Myriam. Le Droit du Poète: la justice dans l’œuvre de Victor Hugo
Nicole Ferrari