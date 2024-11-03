Agenda
Événements & colloques
Enzo Cormann dramaturge (Lyon)

Enzo Cormann dramaturge (Lyon)

Publié le par Marc Escola (Source : Jérémie Majorel)

Mercredi 13 novembre 2024

Université Lumière Lyon 2, salle Léonie Villard

14h: Sylvain DIAZ, Thibault FAYNER, Jérémie MAJOREL, « Accueil / Introduction »

Session 1: poétique (modération: Julie Sermon)

14h30: Éric EIGENMANN, « “Une écriture éprise de l’autre” : énonciations subjectives chez Enzo Cormann »

15h: Pierre LESQUELEN, « La résurgence du théâtre de chambre chez Enzo Cormann »

15h30: Discussion

16h: Pause

16h30: Thibault FAYNER, « L’atelier d’écriture d’Enzo Cormann »

17h: Arnaud MAÏSETTI, « Cadres, hors-cadres et débords »

17h30: Discussion

Jeudi 14 novembre 2024

ENSATT, théâtre Laurent Terzieff

Session 2: voix (modération: Éric Eigenmann)

9h30: Agnès CUREL, « Vertiges du mensonge »

10h: Chloé LARMET, « Enzo Cormann, artisan sonore. Écrire pour des bouches-oreilles: réflexion sur les “dits” »

10h30: Pause

11h: Yannick HOFFERT, « Jouer avec des voix d’avant : jeux de citations dans L’Histoire mondiale de ton âme »

11h30: Julie PAQUETTE, « Retour sur Sade, concert d’enfers »

12h: Discussion

Session 3: rencontres (modération: Thibault Fayner)

14h30: Mireille LOSCO-LENA, « “Je m’appelle Enzo Cormann. Mettons.” »

15h15: Pause

15h30: Paul BROUSSEAU, Enzo CORMANN, « Manifestation silencieuse » (jazz poem)

16h30: Discussion

17h: Pause

17h30: Table-ronde avec Fernando GOMEZ GRANDE et Dominique LAIDET, animée par Thibault FAYNER

Vendredi 15 novembre 2024

Université Lumière Lyon 2, salle Léonie Villard

Session 4: politique (modération: Mireille Losco-Lena)

9h: Shiho KASAHARA, « Feu poélitique – Représentations de la catastrophe chez Enzo Cormann »

9h30: Sylvain DIAZ, « Un drame voyou »

10h: Discussion

10h30: Pause

11h: Jérémie MAJOREL, « Farces de la disruption : Cairn et Hors-jeu »

11h30: Olivier NEVEUX, « Mise en examen. Déterritorialisation fabulaire »

12h: Discussion

12h30: Sylvain DIAZ, Thibault FAYNER, Jérémie MAJOREL, « Conclusion ».