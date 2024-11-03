Enzo Cormann dramaturge (Lyon)
Mercredi 13 novembre 2024
Université Lumière Lyon 2, salle Léonie Villard
14h: Sylvain DIAZ, Thibault FAYNER, Jérémie MAJOREL, « Accueil / Introduction »
Session 1: poétique (modération: Julie Sermon)
14h30: Éric EIGENMANN, « “Une écriture éprise de l’autre” : énonciations subjectives chez Enzo Cormann »
15h: Pierre LESQUELEN, « La résurgence du théâtre de chambre chez Enzo Cormann »
15h30: Discussion
16h: Pause
16h30: Thibault FAYNER, « L’atelier d’écriture d’Enzo Cormann »
17h: Arnaud MAÏSETTI, « Cadres, hors-cadres et débords »
17h30: Discussion
—
Jeudi 14 novembre 2024
ENSATT, théâtre Laurent Terzieff
Session 2: voix (modération: Éric Eigenmann)
9h30: Agnès CUREL, « Vertiges du mensonge »
10h: Chloé LARMET, « Enzo Cormann, artisan sonore. Écrire pour des bouches-oreilles: réflexion sur les “dits” »
10h30: Pause
11h: Yannick HOFFERT, « Jouer avec des voix d’avant : jeux de citations dans L’Histoire mondiale de ton âme »
11h30: Julie PAQUETTE, « Retour sur Sade, concert d’enfers »
12h: Discussion
Session 3: rencontres (modération: Thibault Fayner)
14h30: Mireille LOSCO-LENA, « “Je m’appelle Enzo Cormann. Mettons.” »
15h15: Pause
15h30: Paul BROUSSEAU, Enzo CORMANN, « Manifestation silencieuse » (jazz poem)
16h30: Discussion
17h: Pause
17h30: Table-ronde avec Fernando GOMEZ GRANDE et Dominique LAIDET, animée par Thibault FAYNER
—
Vendredi 15 novembre 2024
Université Lumière Lyon 2, salle Léonie Villard
Session 4: politique (modération: Mireille Losco-Lena)
9h: Shiho KASAHARA, « Feu poélitique – Représentations de la catastrophe chez Enzo Cormann »
9h30: Sylvain DIAZ, « Un drame voyou »
10h: Discussion
10h30: Pause
11h: Jérémie MAJOREL, « Farces de la disruption : Cairn et Hors-jeu »
11h30: Olivier NEVEUX, « Mise en examen. Déterritorialisation fabulaire »
12h: Discussion
12h30: Sylvain DIAZ, Thibault FAYNER, Jérémie MAJOREL, « Conclusion ».