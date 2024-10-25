Triomphe, chute et renaissance : les représentations de la ville de Détroit (Michigan) et leurs sous-textes idéologiques, politiques et éthiques (Saint-Étienne)

Colloque international bilingue (français et anglais) et pluridisciplinaire,

Université Jean Monnet et cité du design de Saint-Etienne

Les 11-13 juin 2025

Ce colloque propose d’étudier les représentations de la ville de Détroit afin d’interroger leurs

sous-textes idéologiques, politiques et éthiques, dans une perspective résolument diachronique et

pluridisciplinaire. Les communications pourront porter sur des œuvres, qu’elles soient fictionnelles ou

non (littérature, cinéma, séries, photographie, jeux vidéo…), ainsi que sur d’autres types de

représentations, qu’elles soient médiatiques ou politiques, journalistiques, documentaires etc.

Longtemps capitale industrielle des Etats-Unis, Détroit semble ne pouvoir être représentée sans

charrier tout un imaginaire national. Mais si, comme l’affirme Jerry Herron, « Detroit is the most

representative city in America », sa portée symbolique a profondément évolué au fil de son histoire :

« autrefois, Détroit était synonyme de succès. Elle est aujourd’hui synonyme d’échec » (1993 : 9 ; ma

traduction). Depuis quelques années, la perception de la ville a encore évolué, pour être désormais

synonyme de renaissance. Cette évolution symbolique traduit l’histoire mouvementée d’une ville ayant

un temps été le poumon industriel du pays avant d’en devenir la mégalopole la plus précarisée, puis de

regagner en attractivité. Il s’agira d’étudier la manière dont les représentations de Détroit ont pu, à

chaque moment de son histoire, porter des récits validant, analysant, critiquant ou se détournant de la

perception commune de la ville comme exemple de succès, de chute ou de renaissance.

C’est bien sûr grâce à l’industrie automobile que « Motor City » symbolise, dans la première

moitié du XXe siècle, le triomphe du modèle économique et culturel états-unien. A la fin des années

1920, les « Trois grands » (Ford, General Motors et Chrysler) sont tous installés à Détroit, offrant à la

ville une croissance fulgurante. En marge des récits faisant de la ville l’aboutissement du rêve américain,

des voix dissidentes soulignent la violence inhérente au modèle industriel et économique au cœur de son

essor. Nombre d’écrivain⸱es (Philip Levine, Joyce Carol Oates, Jeffrey Eugenides) ont critiqué la vision

de cette période comme un âge d’or (Rashid, 2018). Frank D. Rashid cite notamment le poète afroaméricain Robert Hayden, dont l’œuvre met en exergue les discriminations alors subies par les ouvriers non-Blancs : « le bon vieux temps à Détroit n’avait jamais été bon » (2018 : 123 ; ma traduction).

D’autres artistes célèbrent l’industrie automobile tout en s’opposant au récit dominant. Ainsi, Diego

Rivera rend hommage aux ouvriers dans sa célèbre peinture murale Detroit Industry (1932-1933), mais

évoque également les ravages que l’industrie peut exercer sur les travailleurs. Il dépeint en outre une

usine fonctionnant sans patronat, interrogeant ainsi implicitement le système du Welfare Capitalism dont

Henry Ford fut l’un des pionniers.

L’image de Détroit s’écorne dès les années 1950, alors que la ville entame une longue période

de désindustrialisation. Mais c’est avec les émeutes raciales de 1967, récemment représentées dans

Detroit (Kathryn Bigelow, 2017), qu’elle acquiert la réputation d’une ville en crise. Seuls restent les

habitants Noirs, plus précaires (environ 79% des habitants se déclarent afro-américains en 2018), tandis

que les Blancs aisés fuient vers les banlieues. Engagée dans une spirale de paupérisation, Détroit

s’endette (jusqu’à déclarer faillite en 2013) et se voit décerner le titre peu enviable de « capitale du

crime ». Sa chute fut causée par des éléments structurels : crise de l’industrie automobile, manque de

soutien du gouvernement fédéral et racisme systémique. Pour autant, Dora Apel montre qu’un récit

concurrent, teinté de racisme, est devenu populaire auprès des Blancs conservateurs : « nombre de

personnes n’habitant pas à Détroit […] y compris beaucoup de Blancs des banlieues, affirment que la

responsabilité de la ruine de la ville incombe à ses habitants eux-mêmes. La ville étant majoritairement

Noire, cette perspective raciste fait de Détroit « l’Autre Noir » de la nation […] une ville à isoler, à

craindre et à séparer du reste du pays, comme s’il n’existait pas des centaines d’autres villes sur le déclin

aux Etats-Unis » (Apel, 2015 : 26 ; ma traduction). Une œuvre de non-fiction telle que Devil’s Night

(Ze’ev Chafets, 1990) et des documentaires comme Detroit Halloween (National Geographic, 2015)

valident implicitement ce récit lorsqu’ils sensationnalisent et décontextualisent la violence des habitants.

A l’inverse, plusieurs récits dystopiques situés à Détroit (tels le film RoboCop, Paul Verhoeven, 1987,

ou le jeu vidéo Deus Ex Human Revolution, Eidos Montréal, 2011) mettent en exergue la violence qui

y règne pour mieux critiquer le système néolibéral et ségrégationniste qui en est la cause.

La chute de Détroit a entraîné l’abandon d’un nombre incalculable de bâtiments. Selon Dora

Apel, « étant donné la quantité d’images de ruines de Détroit en circulation, la ville est désormais connue

pour ses usines et gratte-ciels abandonnés » (2015 : 03 ; ma traduction). Les photographies et films sur

les ruines de Détroit (citons The Ruins of Detroit d’Yves Marchand et Romain Meffre, 2010, ou It

Follows de David Robert Mitchell, 2014) alimentent des réflexions sur le déclin du modèle capitaliste

et industriel des Etats-Unis (Hell, 2010). Mais l’esthétisation de la ruine a aussi pu être critiquée pour

sa propension à invisibiliser le vécu des habitants contraints d’habiter ces lieux (Scott, 2019), à

innocenter les agents politiques et économiques responsables de la ruine en la présentant comme

inévitable, ou encore à favoriser un voyeurisme morbide (Apel, 2015 : 75-112). L’attraction paradoxale

suscitée par ces espaces en ruines a également fait de Détroit la capitale mondiale de l’Urbex (Urban

Exploration), pratique visant à explorer des sites désaffectés. Pour certains amateurs d’Urbex, les ruines

de Détroit représentent un espace de transgression permettant d’échapper à une société toujours plus

surveillée et policée (Edensor, 2003). En même temps, l’engouement pour les vestiges et les visites

insolites peut concourir à une forme de patrimonialisation et à une récupération marchande par le biais

d’un « tourisme de l’abandon » (Le Gallou, 2021).

Enfin, ces dernières années, de plus en plus de récits font état d’une renaissance de la cité : « les

représentations de Détroit évoluent. L’accent est aujourd’hui mis sur la beauté de la ville, appréciée non

pas en tant que vestige d’un passé glorieux mais en tant que Frontière latente et sous-développée. La

boucle est bouclée, et l’on parle désormais d’un renouveau historique » (Kinney, 2016 : XV ; ma

traduction). Suite notamment aux investissements massifs de milliardaires, le centre-ville attire plus de

cadres, et développe ses infrastructures. En 2024, la Michigan Central Station est restaurée après des

décennies d’abandon, et la population croit pour la première fois depuis 1957. Rebecca J. Kinney montre

cependant que les récits faisant de Détroit une nouvelle Frontière doivent être interrogés, notamment car

ils favorisent une gentrification qui pourrait s’apparenter à une appropriation de la ville par des cadres

Blancs au détriment des populations Noires historiques (2016). La renaissance de la ville signifie en

outre sa réintégration dans le système capitaliste néolibéral, alors que depuis vingt ans, Détroit est

devenue « une capitale mondiale des mouvements « Do it Yourself » […] et de justice sociale et

environnementale » (Renoir, 2024). Cette renaissance s’oppose par conséquent à celles imaginées dans

les récits faisant de Détroit l’épicentre d’une possible sortie du système économique et industriel dont

la ville fut le symbole. Parmi les nombreuses œuvres imaginant Détroit comme modèle urbain

d’écologie, de décroissance ou encore d’égalité sociale et raciale, citons la nouvelle Stochasticity (Tobias

S. Buckell, 2009) ou l’essai Detroit is the Place to Be (Mark Binelli, 2013).

—

Merci d’envoyer vos propositions de communication (environ 300 mots), accompagnées d’une

courte notice bio-bibliographique, avant le 10 février 2025 à l’adresse suivante :

detroitconference2025@gmail.com

Bilingual (French and English) and Multidisciplinary International Conference, June 11-13,

2025, Université Jean Monnet and Cité du Design, Saint-Etienne, France



This conference aims to study the representations of the city of Detroit in order to examine their

ideological, political, and ethical subtexts from a diachronic and multidisciplinary perspective.

Presentations may focus on works of fiction or non-fiction (books, films, series, videogames,

documentaries, photographs, etc.) as well as on other types of representations, such as news reports or

political speeches.

All representations of Detroit pertain to the American national imaginary. As Jerry Herron asserts,

"Detroit is the most representative city in America," but its symbolic significance has profoundly

evolved throughout its history: "Detroit used to stand for success, and now it stands for failure" (1993:

9). In recent years, the perception of the city has evolved yet again, as Detroit is now synonymous with

rebirth. This symbolic evolution reflects the tumultuous history of a city that was once the industrial

backbone of the country before turning into its most impoverished metropolis and then recently showing

signs of economic recovery. The conference will explore how, throughout the city’s history,

representations of Detroit have developed narratives that validate, analyze, critique, or diverge from the

common perception of the city as an example of national success, decline, or rebirth.

It was of course thanks to the automobile industry that "Motor City" came to symbolize the triumph of

the American economic and cultural model in the first half of the 20th century. By the late 1920s, the

"Big Three" (Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler) were all based in Detroit, leading to the city’s

astounding growth. But alongside narratives depicting the city as the culmination of the American

dream, dissenting voices highlighted the inherent violence of the industrial and economic model that

triggered Detroit’s rise. Many writers (Philip Levine, Joyce Carol Oates, Jeffrey Eugenides) have

critiqued the vision of this period as a golden age (Rashid, 2018). Frank D. Rashid notably cites AfricanAmerican poet Robert Hayden, whose work underscores the discrimination faced by non-White workers: "the good old days in Detroit have never been good" (2018: 123).

Others did celebrate the automobile industry but still opposed the mainstream narrative. For example, artist Diego Rivera paid

tribute to factory workers in his famous mural Detroit Industry (1932-1933) yet he also highlighted the

harm that industry could inflict upon workers. The mural also shows self-sufficient workers operating

without management, thus questioning the system of Welfare Capitalism pioneered by Henry Ford.

Detroit's image began to tarnish in the 1950s, as the city entered a long period of deindustrialization.

But it was with the 1967 race riots, recently depicted in Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit (2017), that Motor

City gained the reputation of a city in crisis. Only the more precarious non-White residents remained

(around 79% of the population identified as African American in 2018), while affluent Whites fled to

the suburbs. Engaged in a spiral of impoverishment, Detroit became indebted - ultimately filing for

bankruptcy in 2013) and came to be known as the most dangerous city in the USA. Its decline was

caused by structural factors: the automotive industry's crisis, lack of federal support, and systemic

racism. Nevertheless, Dora Apel shows that an alternative narrative, tinged with racism, became popular

among white conservatives: "Many outsiders […] including many whites in Detroit’s suburbs, blame

the city’s own population for its ruination. As an overwhelmingly black city, this racist perspective

constructs the city as the nation’s ‘dark other’ in both literal and figurative terms, a city to be isolated,

feared, and cut off from the body of the nation, as if ruins were not to be found in hundreds of other

declining cities across America." (Apel, 2015: 26). Non-fiction books like Devil’s Night (Ze’ev Chafets,

1990) and documentaries like Detroit Halloween (National Geographic, 2015) implicitly validate this

narrative by sensationalizing and decontextualizing the residents' violence. Conversely, several

dystopian narratives set in Detroit (such as Paul Verhoeven's RoboCop, 1987, or Eidos Montréal's video

game Deus Ex: Human Revolution, 2011) emphasize the city’s violence to better critique the neoliberal

and segregationist system at its root.



Detroit's decline led to the abandonment of countless buildings. As Dora Apel summarizes, "what the

city has become best known for, through the pervasive reproduction and circulation of ruin imagery, are

the abandoned factories and skyscrapers […]" (2015: 03). Photographs and films on Detroit's ruins

(including The Ruins of Detroit by Yves Marchand and Romain Meffre, 2010, or David Robert Mitchell's

It Follows, 2014) fuel reflections on the decline of the United States' capitalist and industrial model

(Hell, 2010). However, the aestheticization of ruins has also been criticized for its tendency to conceal

the lived experiences of residents forced to inhabit these spaces (Scott, 2019), to absolve the political

and economic agents responsible for the ruin by presenting it as inevitable, or to foster a form of morbid

voyeurism (Apel, 2015: 75-112). The paradoxical attraction generated by these ruined spaces has also

made Detroit the world capital of Urbex (Urban Exploration), a practice centered around the exploration

of abandoned sites. For some Urbex enthusiasts, Detroit's ruins represent a space of transgression,

allowing them to escape an increasingly surveilled and policed society (Edensor, 2003). At the same

time, the hype around urbex can contribute to considering urban ruins as heritage sites to be exploited

for profits through "abandonment tourism" (Le Gallou, 2021).



Finally, in recent years, more and more narratives have emerged about the city's rebirth: "the

representation of Detroit’s landscape is imagined anew, through narratives of its beauty, not as the

“bombed-out shell” it once was but as a latent and underdeveloped frontier. Indeed, we are now coming

full circle, returning once again to the possibility of Detroit’s historic rise." (Kinney, 2016: XV).

Following massive investments by billionaires, the downtown area is attracting more professionals and

developing its infrastructure. In 2024, Michigan Central Station was restored after decades of

abandonment, and the city’s population grew for the first time since 1957. However, Rebecca J. Kinney

shows that narratives portraying Detroit as a new Frontier must be questioned, particularly because they

could lead to gentrification to the detriment of the city’s historic Black inhabitants (2016). The city's

rebirth might also signify its reintegration into the neoliberal capitalist system, whereas for the past

twenty years, Detroit has become "a global capital of 'Do it Yourself' movements [...] and social and

environmental justice" (Renoir, 2024; my translation). This rebirth therefore stands in contrast to those

imagined in narratives portraying Detroit as the epicenter of a possible way out of the economic and

industrial system that the city once symbolized. Among the many works imagining Detroit as an urban

model of ecology, degrowth, or social and racial equality, let us mention the short story Stochasticity

(Tobias S. Buckell, 2009) or the essay Detroit is the Place to Be (Mark Binelli, 2013).

Please send your abstract (around 300 words) with a short biographical and bibliographical notice before

February 10 2025 at: detroitconference2025@gmail.com

Ouvrages cites / works cited



APEL, Dora, Beautiful Terrible Ruins: Detroit and the Anxiety of Decline, Rutgers University Press, 2015.

EDENSOR, Tim, Industrial Ruins: Space, Aesthetics and Materiality, Oxford, Berg Publishers, 2003.

HELL, Julia, SCHÖNLE, Andreas (eds.), Ruins of Modernity, Durham, Duke University Press, « Politics, history, and culture », 2010.

HERRON Jerry, After Culture: Detroit and the Humiliation of History, Detroit, Wayne State University Press, 1993.

KINNEY, Rebecca J., Beautiful Wasteland: the Rise of Detroit as America’s Postindustrial Frontier, University of Minnesota Press, 2016.

LE GALLOU, Aude, « Géographie des lieux abandonnés. De l’urbex au tourisme de l’abandon : perspectives croisées à partir de Berlin et Détroit », thèse de doctorat en géographie, sous la direction de Maria Gravari-Barbas et Boris Grésillon, soutenue le 3 décembre 2021 à l'université Paris 1 PanthéonSorbonne.

RASHID, Frank S., “Interrogating the Urban Crisis: Teaching Detroit in Literature”, in Robert T. Tally Jr. (ed.), Teaching Space, Place and Literature, New York: Routledge, 2018, 121-131.

RENOIR, Simon, « Détroit dans le cinéma étatsunien : mise en doute du rêve américain et conflits de classe et de race », Les enjeux de l’information et de la communication, n°1, 2024. https://lesenjeux.univ-grenoble-alpes.fr/2024/dossier/01-detroit-dans-le-cinema-etatsunien-mise-endoute-du-reve-americain-et-conflits-de-classe-et-de-race/

SCOTT, Diane, Ruine. Invention d’un objet critique, Paris, Amsterdam, « Les Prairies ordinaires », 2019.

SUGRUE, Thomas J., Origins of the Urban Crisis: Race and Inequality in Postwar Detroit, Princeton UP, 1996.



Comité d’organisation / organizing committee:

Vincent Jaunas (Université Jean Monnet Saint-Etienne)

Emilie Seguin (Université de Lille)

Jonathan Tichit (Aix-Marseille Université)

Comité scientifique / scientific committee:

Oscar Barnay, Université Jean Monnet Saint-Etienne

Sophie Chapuis, Université Jean Monnet Saint-Etienne

Anne-Sophie Letessier, Université Jean Monnet Saint-Etienne

Denis Mellier, Université de Poitiers

Simon Renoir, Université d’Avignon

Aliette Ventéjoux, Université Rennes 2



Evénement initié par Vincent Jaunas grâce au soutien du dispositif ELAN Recherche de l’Université

Jean Monnet / Event initiated by Vincent Jaunas thanks to the support of the ELAN Research grant

awarded by Jean Monnet University