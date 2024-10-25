Orient ancien. Des approches linguistiques à l’acte théologique (Beyrouth)

Orient ancien. Des approches linguistiques à l’acte théologique

Colloque international sur les langues anciennes et orientales en lien avec la réflexion théologique

Les 28-29 mars 2025

Organisé par le Centre de Langues Anciennes et Orientales à l’Institut de Lettres Orientales

et par l’Institut Supérieur des Sciences Religieuses

—

L’Orient ancien, notamment dans la période hellénistique (de la mort d'Alexandre le Grand jusqu'à la montée de l'Empire romain) est marqué par une effervescence culturelle et linguistique singulière. A cause des conquêtes grecques, la rencontre et l'interaction entre différentes cultures et langues ont donné lieu à un environnement interculturel riche. Ce contexte a favorisé non seulement les échanges linguistiques, mais aussi des dialogues théologiques et philosophiques profonds.

Ce colloque vise à examiner les divers aspects de ce foisonnement linguistique et à comprendre comment les interactions entre la langue grecque et les langues orientales ont influencé les dynamiques sociales, politiques, intellectuelles et théologiques du Proche-Orient à cette époque.

Axes proposés :

1. Interactions linguistiques et échanges culturels (bilinguisme et multilinguisme, rôle des traducteurs et des interprètes, influence réciproque des langues grecques et orientales, etc.)

2. Philosophie et science (transmission et transformation des idées philosophiques entre les cultures grecque et orientales, contributions des savants orientaux à la science hellénistique, influence des philosophies orientales sur la pensée grecque, etc.)

3. Théologie et spiritualité (syncrétisme religieux et échanges de pratiques religieuses ou de réflexions théologiques, acte théologique, genre épistolaire, courant apocalyptique, Septante, Écrits de Sagesse, mariage des cultures, préparation à l’ère chrétienne et effets ultérieurs à l’ère chrétienne, etc.)

4. Littérature et mythologie (les motifs littéraires entre les traditions grecque et orientales, influences mutuelles dans les récits mythologiques et épiques, etc.)

5. Art et architecture (interactions artistiques et architecturales entre les cultures grecque et orientales, influence des motifs orientaux dans l'art hellénistique, études de cas d'artefacts et d'édifices témoignant de l'interculturalisme, etc.).

—

Ce colloque se veut un lieu de réflexion et de dialogue où chercheurs et spécialistes pourront partager leurs recherches et leurs perspectives sur le foisonnement linguistique et l'interculturalisme dans l’Orient ancien avant notre ère, ainsi que sur leurs répercussions théologiques.

Nous vous invitons à soumettre vos propositions de communication en relation avec les axes proposés, ou tout autre aspect pertinent de ce vaste et fascinant sujet.

Les chercheurs sont invités à soumettre un résumé de leur proposition de communication (300 mots maximum) accompagné d'un court CV avant le 30 novembre 2024.

Les propositions doivent être envoyées aux adresses suivantes :

directeur.issr@usj.edu.lb / directeur.ilo@usj.edu.lb

Les notifications d'acceptation seront envoyées avant le 15 janvier 2025.

Les communications retenues seront publiées dans un volume des Actes du colloque.

المؤتمر الدوليّ حول اللغات القديمة والشرقيّة في ارتباطها بالتّفكّر اللاهوتي

28-29 آذار 2025

ينظّمه مركز اللغات القديمة والشرقيّة في معهد الآداب الشرقيّة

والمعهد العالي للعلوم الدينيّة

الشرق القديم: من المقاربات اللغويّة إلى الفعل اللاهوتيّ

يتميّز الشرق القديم، وتحديدًا في الفترة الهلنستيّة (من وفاة الإسكندر الأكبر حتّى صعود الإمبراطوريّة الرومانيّة)، بازدهار ثقافيّ ولغويّ فريد. فبفضل الفتوحات اليونانيّة، خلقت اللقاءات والتفاعلات بين مختلف الثقافات واللغات بيئة متعدّدة الثقافات، عزّزت التبادلات اللغويّة والحوارات اللاهوتيّة والفلسفيّة العميقة على حدّ سواء.

يهدف هذا المؤتمر إلى دراسة الجوانب المختلفة لهذا الازدهار اللغويّ، وفهم كيفيّة تأثير التفاعلات بين اللغة اليونانيّة واللغات الشرقيّة في الديناميّات الاجتماعيّة والسياسيّة والفكريّة واللاهوتيّة في الشرق الأدنى في تلك الحقبة.

المحاور المقترحة:

1- التفاعلات اللغويّة والتبادلات الثقافيّة (التعدّد اللغويّ، دور المترجمين والمفسّرين، التأثير المتبادل بين اللغات اليونانيّة والشرقيّة، إلخ ...)

2- الفلسفة والعلم (نقل الأفكار الفلسفيّة وتحويلها بين الثقافات اليونانيّة والشرقيّة، إسهامات العلماء الشرقيّين في العلم الهلنستيّ، تأثير الفلسفات الشرقيّة في الفكر اليونانيّ،...)

3- اللاهوت والروحانيّة (التوفيق الدينيّ وتبادل الممارسات الدينية أو التأملات اللاهوتيّة، الفعل اللاهوتيّ، أدب المراسلة، التيّار الرؤيويّ، الترجمة السبعينيّة، كتابات الحكمة، تزاوج الثقافات- التحضير للعصر المسيحيّ وتأثيراته اللاحقة،...).

4- الأدب والأساطير (الموضوعات الأدبيّة بين التقاليد اليونانيّة والشرقيّة، التأثيرات المتبادلة في الروايات الأسطوريّة والملحميّة،...)

5- الفنّ والعمارة (التفاعلات الفنِّيّة والمعماريّة بين الثقافات اليونانيّة والشرقيّة، تأثير الزخارف الشرقيّة في الفنّ الهلنستيّ، دراسات حالات للتحف والأبنية الَّتي تشهد على التعدُّديّة الثقافيّة،...)

كذلك، يهدف هذا المؤتمر إلى خلق مساحة من التفكير والحوار، حيث يمكن للباحثين والمتخصّصين تبادل أبحاثهم ووجهات نظرهم حول الازدهار اللغويّ والتعدّديّة الثقافيّة في الشرق القديم قبل عصرنا، وكذلك حول آثارها اللاهوتيّة.

ندعو الباحثين إلى تقديم مقترحاتهم للمشاركة في المؤتمر فيما يتعلّق بالمحاور المقترحة، أو أيّ جانب آخر ذي صلة بهذا الموضوع الواسع والمثير للاهتمام.

كما ندعوهم إلى تقديم ملخّصات لمقترحاتهم (300 كلمة كحدّ أقصى)، مصحوبة بسيرة ذاتيّة مختصرة قبل 30 تشرين الثاني 2024. يرجى إرسال المقترحات إلى أحد العنوانين الآتيين:

directeur.issr@usj.edu.lb / directeur.ilo@usj.edu.lb

على أن تُرسَل إخطارات القبول قبل 15 كانون الثاني 2025.

تُنشر الأوراق المقبولة في كتاب يضمّ أعمال المؤتمر.

نتطلّع إلى تلقّي إسهاماتكم لتبادل مثمر وغنيّ حول هذا الموضوع الشيّق.

International Symposium on Ancient and Oriental Languages

in Relation to Theological Reflection

Organized by the Oriental and Ancient Languages Center (ILO)

And the Higher Institute for Religious Studies (ISSR)

March 28-29, 2025

Ancient Orient: From Linguistic Approaches to Theological Engagements

Overview

The ancient Orient, especially during the Hellenistic period (from the death of Alexander the Great to the rise of the Roman Empire near the dawn of the Christian era), was marked by a vibrant cultural and linguistic dynamism. The Greek conquests brought different cultures and languages into contact, creating a rich intercultural environment. This setting facilitated not only linguistic exchanges but also deep theological and philosophical dialogues.

This Symposium seeks to explore the various dimensions of this linguistic vibrancy and examine how interactions between Greek and Oriental languages shaped the social, political, intellectual, and theological dynamics of the Near East during this period.

Key Themes

Linguistic Interactions and Cultural Exchanges

Bilingualism and multilingualism

The role of translators and interpreters

Mutual influences between Greek and Oriental languages

Philosophy and Science

The transmission and transformation of philosophical ideas between Greek and Oriental cultures

Contributions of Oriental scholars to Hellenistic science

The impact of Oriental philosophies on Greek thought

Theology and Spirituality

Religious syncretism and exchanges of religious practices or theological reflections

Theological acts, the epistolary genre, apocalyptic movements

The Septuagint, Wisdom literature, cultural fusion, and preparations for the Christian era

Literature and Mythology

Shared literary motifs between Greek and Oriental traditions

Mutual influences in mythological and epic narratives

Art and Architecture

Artistic and architectural interactions between Greek and Oriental cultures

The influence of Oriental motifs in Hellenistic art

Case studies of intercultural artifacts and edifices

This symposium will serve as a forum for reflection and dialogue, where researchers and specialists can share their findings on the linguistic vibrancy and interculturalism of the ancient Orient, as well as their theological implications.

We invite you to submit proposals related to the themes mentioned above or any other relevant aspect of this broad and fascinating topic. Submissions should include a summary of your proposal (maximum 300 words) and a short CV by November 30, 2024. Please send your submissions to the following addresses:

Directeur.issr@usj.edu.lb / Directeur.ilo@usj.edu.lb

Notification of acceptance will be sent by January 15, 2025.

Accepted papers will be published in the Symposium proceedings.

We look forward to receiving your contributions and engaging in fruitful and enriching discussions on this stimulating theme.