International Conference

28-29 March 2025

John Cabot University Via della Lungara 233, Rome

The conference aims to discuss the use of history for political and religious purposes, more specifically, the use of medieval narratives and traditions in the construction of political and religious visions in the modern era. Given the centrality of the Middle Ages in the development and dissemination of narratives aimed at the creation--or denial--of national and religious identities, the effects of which are long-lasting and touch the contemporary world as well, the conference aspires to re-discuss the importance of analyzing and understanding the past, especially the "medieval" past, in constructing the present. The topics addressed, centered on the political and religious uses of the medieval past, are open to a global perspective and comparison in geographical and chronological terms, and may include, but are not limited to the following topics:

- National identities and historical memory

- Historical narratives and legitimation of political power

- Religious traditions and national/political identities

- Historical interpretation vs. historical revisionism

- Jews and other minorities in medieval Europe

- The Crusades and the Middle East

- Clash of civilizations rediscussed

Using the Past for the Present: Medieval Narratives in Modern Political and Religious Discourse welcomes paper proposals submitted in English.

Please submit the title of your paper, an abstract of up to 400 words, and a short CV by November 30 to: Fabrizio Conti: faconti@johncabot.edu

Tommaso di Carpegna Falconieri: tommaso.dicarpegnagabriellifalconieri@uniurb.it

Serena Di Nepi: serena.dinepi@uniroma1.it

Keynote Speakers:

· Prof. Patrick Geary, Institute for Advanced Study - Princeton

· Prof. Tamar Herzig, Tel Aviv University

· Prof. Gábor Klaniczay, Central European University

The Organizing Committee:



Fabrizio Conti, John Cabot University

Tommaso di Carpegna Falconieri, University of Urbino “Carlo Bo” Serena Di Nepi, Sapienza University of Rome

The Scientific Committee:



Federigo Argentieri, Guarini Institute for Public Affairs, John Cabot University Fabrizio Conti, John Cabot University

Tommaso di Carpegna Falconieri, University of Urbino “Carlo Bo” Michael Driessen, John Cabot University

Serena Di Nepi, Sapienza University of Rome

Vincent Ferré, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle

Laszlo Kontler, Central European University Marina Montesano, University of Messina Marla Stone, Occidental College