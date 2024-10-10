Cahiers d'études italiennes, n° 39 “Objets : genre, pratiques, représentations (Italie, Moyen Âge, Âge baroque)”

Objets : genre, pratiques, représentations (Italie, Moyen Âge - Âge baroque)

Oggetti: genere, pratiche, rappresentazioni (Italia, Medioevo - età barocca)

Objects: Gender, Practices, Representations (Italy, Middle Ages - Baroque)

Ce numéro se propose d’approfondir, à travers des contributions relevant du domaine de l’histoire et de la littérature, une thématique encore trop peu explorée : l’analyse des objets à travers le prisme du genre en Italie, de la période médiévale à l’âge baroque. Il s’agit, grâce aux diverses études de cas proposées par les contributrices et contributeurs, de cerner comment les pratiques et les représentations liées aux objets permettent de saisir les relations des hommes et des femmes aux objets, et des hommes et des femmes entre eux, en identifiant des différences ou des similitudes dans ces rapports à la matérialité, voire des cas de transmission, d’échange, de réinterprétation ou de réappropriation. Le numéro s’articule autour de plusieurs axes, envisageant les objets selon leur matérialité, leur mobilité, leur signification dans la sphère culturelle et artistique et leur rôle actif dans les représentations, notamment littéraires. La prise en compte de ces pôles permet de mieux comprendre les sociétés du passé, à travers la façon dont les hommes et les femmes employaient et percevaient ces éléments du quotidien, qui faisaient partie intégrante de leur environnement.

Attraverso contributi storici e letterari, questo numero si propone di approfondire un tema ancora troppo poco esplorato: l’analisi degli oggetti in una prospettiva di genere in Italia, dal Medioevo all’età barocca. Attraverso i diversi casi di studio proposti dagli autori, si vuole individuare come le pratiche e le rappresentazioni associate agli oggetti permettano di cogliere le relazioni di uomini e donne con gli oggetti, e di uomini e donne tra loro, individuando differenze o somiglianze in queste relazioni con la materialità, e anche casi di trasmissione, scambio, reinterpretazione o riappropriazione. Il numero si articola intorno a una serie di temi, che guardano agli oggetti in termini di materialità, mobilità, significato nella sfera culturale e artistica e ruolo attivo nelle rappresentazioni, in particolare in quelle letterarie. L’analisi di questi aspetti ci permette di comprendere meglio le società del passato, attraverso il modo in cui gli uomini e le donne usavano e percepivano gli oggetti quotidiani, che erano parte integrante del loro ambiente.

The aim of this issue is to explore in greater depth, through its various contributions in the fields of history and literature, a theme that is still too little explored: the analysis of objects through the prism of gender in Italy, from the medieval period to the Baroque age. Through the various case studies proposed by the contributors, the aim is to identify how the practices and representations associated with objects enable us to grasp the relationships of men and women to objects, and of men and women to each other, by identifying differences or similarities in these relationships to materiality, and even cases of transmission, exchange, reinterpretation or re‑appropriation. The issue is structured around a number of key themes, looking at objects in terms of their materiality, their mobility, their significance in the cultural and artistic sphere, and their active role in representations, particularly literary representations. By taking these different aspects into account, we can gain a better understanding of past societies by immersing ourselves in the way men and women used and perceived everyday objects.

Sommaire / Contents

Serena Galasso, Victoria Rimbert, Isabelle Chabot and Élise Leclerc Éditorial [Full text] EditorialEditoriale

Genevieve Warwick Conterie di vetro, lavoro delle donne e commercio di lusso nella prima età moderna [Full text] Perles de verre, travail des femmes et début du commerce de luxe moderneGlass Beads, Women’s Labour, and Early Modern Luxury Trading

Paola Pinelli Tovaglie, lenzuola e sciugatoi: i beni del corredo delle donne e i Monti di Pietà (Toscana, XV‑XVI secolo) [Full text] Nappes, draps et serviettes : trousseaux de femmes et Monts-de-piété (Toscane, XVe‑XVIesiècle)Tablecloths, Sheets and Towels: Women’s Trousseau Goods and the Monti di Pietà (Tuscany, 15th–16th Century)

Maria Adank Women’s Account Books in Venice and the Veneto Region. Material and Emotional Aspects [Full text] Les livres de comptes des femmes à Venise et en Vénétie : aspects matériels et émotionnelsI libri contabili delle donne a Venezia e nel Veneto. Aspetti materiali e emozionali

Alix Kazubek Des portraits portés ? Genre, race et camées dans le Cinquecento italien [Full text] Wearable Portraits? Gender, Race and Cameos in the Italian CinquecentoRitratti indossati? Genere, razza e cammei nel Cinquecento italiano

Tommaso LaganàI nduit se byrro, ut a nemine agnosceretur. Oggetti e cambiamenti di genere nella Cronaca di Novalesa [Full text] Induit se byrro, ut a nemine agnosceretur. Objets et changements de genre dans la Chronique de la NovalaiseInduit se byrro, ut a nemine agnosceretur. Objects and Gender Switch in the Chronicon of Novalesa

Elisa Tosi Brandi La rappresentazione di vilitas e paupertas. Un’analisi dall’abbigliamento di alcune penitenti italiane dei secoli XII‑XIV [Full text] La représentation de vilitas et de paupertas. Une analyse des vêtements de quelques pénitentes italiennes des XIIe‑XIVe sièclesThe Representation of vilitas and paupertas. An Analysis from Clothing Worn by Some Italian Penitent Women during the 12th–14th Century

Micol Long Immagini sacre, candele, borselli e fichi: materialità e agency sensoriale nell’esperienza religiosa femminile bassomedievale [Full text] Images sacrées, bougies, sacoches et figues : matérialité et agence sensorielle dans la vie religieuse des femmes au bas Moyen ÂgeSacred Images, Candles, Bags and Figs: Materiality and Sensory Agency in the Religious Experience of Late Medieval Women

Zuleika Murat Bambini medievali. Oggetti, pratiche, documenti [Full text] Enfants médiévaux. Objets, pratiques, documentsMedieval Children. Objects, Practices, Documents

Isabelle Chabot and Victoria Rimbert Comme on fait son lit, on se couche. Matérialité et symbolique genrées d’un lieu de vies en Italie (XIVe‑XVIe siècle) [Full text] As You Make Your Bed, So You Lie in It. Gendered Materiality and Symbolism of a Living Space in Italy (14th–16th Century)Materialità e simbolismo di genere del letto in Italia (XIV‑XVI secolo).