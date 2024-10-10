Online Bayle Seminar 2025

While secondary literature on Bayle has gained impetus in recent years, with a new generation of researchers (e.g. Argaud, Van der Lugt, Levitin), colloquiums and meetings about Bayle are still rare. The aim of this online seminar is precisely to remedy this situation and is adressed in particular to PhD students, recent PhD graduates and Post-docs, so as to get to know each other and stimulate the research dynamics.

As a result, this seminar will provide a space for reflection on our various research topics (criticism, atheism, toleration, theodicy and more), disciplinary approaches (philosophical, theological, historical and literary) and interpretative debates. Any proposal on or related to Bayle may be submitted, including works or chapter thesis in progress. For instance, it may focus on Bayle's sources of thought, his polemical reception with his contemporaries and intellectual legacy in the Enlightment and beyond. In sum, it is forming a "Republic of Letters 2.0" in the very spirit of the Rotterdam philosopher.

Modalities

30min talk/30min discussion. English is strongly recommended so as to be understood by all. Depending on the number of proposals, several sessions and dates may be possible.

Send proposal to andy.serin@ephe.sorbonne.fr until 15 november 2024.

Selection of proposals and reply by 20 novembre 2024.

The seminar will probably start in Juanary 2025.