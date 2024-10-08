Assistant Professor of Global French (Ohio, USA)

The Department of French and Italian in the College of Arts and Sciences at The Ohio State University invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor of French and Francophone Studies with a specialization in Global French. The start date is August 15, 2025. The term “Global French” is an umbrella term for all French-speaking cultures, including France. We are interested in candidates whose work centers on Francophone, colonial, and/or post-colonial studies. We are especially interested in candidates whose teaching and research demonstrate interdisciplinary engagement with the broader Francosphere and who bring a transnational, translingual and/or comparative approach to Francophone Studies.

This position will focus on research in areas such as African studies, Afro-European studies, Caribbean studies, French Pacific studies, Middle East and North African studies, comparative colonial or postcolonial studies, diaspora studies, environmental studies, screen media/popular culture studies, gender and sexuality studies, the digital humanities, disability studies, or performance studies.

Performance Objectives

We seek a colleague who will:

develop General Education courses in English that appeal to a diverse student body;

create Distance Learning courses;

contribute to interdisciplinary initiatives across campus relating to their research and teaching areas; and

teach undergraduate and graduate courses.

Teaching duties include literary and cultural studies courses at the graduate and undergraduate levels offered in the French and English languages, including the opportunity to run a summer education abroad program in Paris.

How to Apply

A competitive application consists of the following required elements: a cover letter, curriculum vitae, separate research and teaching statements, a writing sample, and three letters of reference.

You will be presented with the opportunity to attach up to FIVE documents in the Application Documents section. Please include the following:

Attachment 1: Cover Letter: 1-2 page letter, which should include a brief summary of your academic background and why you are interested in this opportunity.

Attachment 2: CV (Curriculum Vitae): Detailed overview of your scholarly experience, including your research experience, teaching and mentoring experience, service, funding, and publications.

Attachment 3: Research Statement: 1-2 page summary of your past research accomplishments, current work/research, and proposal for your future research plan as a faculty member.

Attachment 4: Teaching Statement: 1-2 page statement of your approaches, experience and philosophy regarding your teaching, learning, and mentoring.

Attachment 5: A writing sample of up to 25 pages (in English or French).

Review of applications will begin on November 15, 2024. Inquiries may be directed to Dr. Lucille Toth at toth.297@osu.edu