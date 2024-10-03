MA and PhD programs in French and Francophone studies at The University of Colorado Boulder

The Department of French and Italian at the University of Colorado Boulder invites applications to our MA and PhD in French and Francophone studies.

Please visit our website https://www.colorado.edu/frenchitalian/graduate, and join our virtual info sessions on:

Oct. 28, 12:30pm Mountain Time https://cuboulder.zoom.us/j/95552345418

Dec. 2, 4pm Mountain Time https://cuboulder.zoom.us/j/94181445841

Our graduate program offers students the opportunity to pursue their interest in French and Francophone literature and culture, working with faculty members who produce distinguished scholarship in a broad variety of fields. Our stellar faculty are internationally recognized scholars in the fields of contemporary, early modern, and medieval French literature and culture, comparative literature, Caribbean and Francophone studies. Our program also features an exchange program and partnership with the Université de Tours.

We offer four interdisciplinary research tracks:

Gender and Sexuality (Key topics in this track include women’s writing, feminist theory, psychoanalysis, queer theory, and trans* theory)

Black Atlantic (Focus on African and Afro-Caribbean Studies and the nuanced origins and lasting legacies of colonialism, emancipation, and decoloniality)

Comparative (Students can choose to do significant coursework in another tradition - Spanish, English, or Italian, for instance - or take a more interdisciplinary approach, acquiring knowledge, for example, in media and science studies).

Language and Pedagogy (Learn about curricular design, creation of teaching materials, methods of bilingual education, and multicultural classroom instruction)

We offer a competitive funding package at the MA and PhD levels with the possibility of summer funding and research grants.

The University of Colorado is situated in Boulder, a town of 107,000 at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, 30 miles from downtown Denver. As part of the greater Denver metropolitan area, Boulder enjoys the advantages of a nearby large city - symphony, opera, museums, professional sports teams, art cinemas, alternative music, and diverse dining.

Boulder itself lies less than an hour from Rocky Mountain National Park and is surrounded by an outstanding series of open-space lands and local parks, including both prairies and mountain forests with many trails. Boulder is a center for outdoor sports and recreation, throughout summer and winter. The site of several major research labs and high-tech companies, Boulder has a highly educated population that supports a wide array of restaurants, stores and cultural events. Its excellent public transit system is free to CU students.

The University enrolls approximately 35,000 students. It was recently named one of the top 10 public universities in the country, and one of the top three up-and-coming public universities. The several-million-volume library is the largest in the region by far, and the university is a leader in adapting the newest advances in technology towards teaching and research. The University is home to an important Center for Humanities and the Arts, which regularly features public cultural events and offers the opportunity for graduate students to participate in a variety of activities. Our campus offers numerous opportunities for students to develop their pedagogy skills: the Anderson Language and Technology Center, the Center for Teaching and Learning, and the Lead Graduate Student training program, among many others.

The deadline for applications is January 15, 2025. We invite you to explore our website and contact the Director of Graduate Studies, Dr. Kieran Murphy (kieran.murphy@colorado.edu) or the Graduate Program Coordinator, Tish Clendenen (tish.clendenen@colorado.edu) with any questions.