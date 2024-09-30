New perspectives on Suetonius (Paris Nanterre)

New perspectives on Suetonius

International Conference

17-18 June 2025

Paris Nanterre University

In spite of the developments in Suetonian studies since W. Steidle’s ‘rehabilitation’ of Suetonius in 1951, the last international conference on this author was held in 2008 (‟Suetonius the biographer” in Manchester). Yet new perspectives on his works have been explored in the meantime, about his political thought, the literary dimension of his biographies, his relation to other authors...

Therefore the time has come for a new international conference in order to reassess and discuss such progress. Organized by Pauline Duchêne (Paris Nanterre University), Phoebe Garrett (Australian National University) and Clémence Pelletier (Paris Sorbonne University-Grenoble Alps University), it will take place at Paris Nanterre University on 17-18 June 2025, in person and online.

Call for papers

Scholars are invited to propose 20-minute papers on Suetonius. The following topics are suggested, though other proposals are also welcome: Suetonius’ political thought; narrative effects and constructions; Suetonius and the biographical/historiographical genre; the fragments of Suetonius’ lost works; Suetonius and his predecessors/successors; problems of translation/edition/commentary of Suetonius’ works.

Abstracts should be 150–300 words long, accompanied by 2 or 3 bibliographical references, and indicate whether you will participate in person or online (in which case, please also specify your time zone). About 100 words of biographical information about the speaker, with details about why they are interested in Suetonius, should also be included. Submissions should be sent by email to suetoniusconference2025@gmail.com by 15 November 2024. The decision of the abstract committee will be made known in December 2024.

All papers shall be given in English, so as to facilitate exchanges between the participants, but, for the proceedings, Italian, German, French and Spanish may also be accepted.