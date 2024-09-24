Assistant Professor of French & Francophone Studies, Middlebury College

MIDDLEBURY, VT -- The Lois '51 and J. Harvey Watson Department of French and Francophone Studies invites applicants for a full-time tenure track position in the field of 20th and 21st century Francophone Studies, including specialists on the literatures and/or cultures of the following: Sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean, North Africa and the Indian Ocean. Additional expertise in any of the following fields is highly desirable: film, new media, digital humanities, theater and performance, gender and sexuality studies, and race. Ideal candidates will be interested in working in a collaborative environment in a small liberal arts college setting. Applicants must have native or near native command of French (this includes all its varieties: European, Caribbean, North American, African, etc.) and should have completed all Ph.D. requirements by August 2025. Candidates must show evidence and/or promise of excellence in teaching students from diverse backgrounds and have an active research agenda. We are seeking outstanding teachers with demonstrated experience in teaching French language at all levels in an immersive environment. The successful candidate is expected to contribute regularly to the college-wide curriculum, including the first-year seminar program and winter term curriculum. All faculty at Middlebury are also expected to contribute to service to the College throughout their career including, but not limited to, committee membership and serving as Director or Chair of a Program or Department. Ability to teach in English and interest in cross departmental collaboration in Middlebury's Black Studies Program is also highly desirable.

Middlebury College is a top-tier liberal arts college with a demonstrated commitment to excellence in faculty teaching and research and where diversity, equity, and inclusion are core values. The College is committed to hiring world class faculty that represent a breadth of lived experiences and backgrounds. Our faculty fosters innovation in our curriculum and provides a rich and varied educational experience to our diverse student body. Middlebury College encourages applications from women, people of color, people with disabilities, and members of other protected classes and historically underrepresented communities. The College also invites applications from individuals who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to advancing full participation in the Middlebury educational experience.

Middlebury College uses lnterfolio to collect all faculty job applications electronically. Email and paper applications will not be accepted. At Middlebury, we strive to make our campus a respectful, engaged community that embraces difference, with all the complexity and individuality each person brings. With your application materials provide a separate, one-page statement on inclusion that addresses how your teaching, scholarship, mentorship, and/or community service demonstrate a commitment to and/or evidence of engaging with issues of diversity and inclusion.

Through lnterfolio submit: a letter of application addressed to Julien Weber the search committee chair; a curriculum vitae; undergraduate and graduate transcripts; a statement of teaching and research plans; and three current letters of recommendation, at least two of which must speak to teaching ability/promise. More information is available at http://apply.interfolio.com/146618 and https://www.middlebury.edu/colleqe/academics/french.

The application deadline is October 15, 2024. Offers of employment are contingent on completion of a background check. Information on our background check policy can be found here: http://go.middlebury.edu/backqroundchecks

Key words

French and Francophone studies, 20th and 21st Literatures and cultures, Global South, Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, Indian Ocean, Caribbean.