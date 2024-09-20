Call for submission in Issue 30 of the Journal of the Faculty of Languages (December 2024)

The Editorial Board of the Journal of the Faculty of Languages, University of Tripoli, a semi-annual blind peer-reviewed journal (July-December) with ISSN-4016-2790 specialized in Translation Studies, Literature, Arabic, French, English, Italian, and Spanish Languages, welcomes the launch of a call to accept manuscript submissions in Issue 30.

The Journal accepts original high-quality manuscripts. It opens the door for all researchers, including master's and doctoral students.

Manuscripts should meet the guidelines stipulated in the Journal of the Faculty of Languages.

First page should include Title, Name of Author, affiliation, Abstract in Two Languages. All this information should be on the first page and not to extend to the second page. The manuscript should not exceed 20 pages, between 6000 to 7000 words including references and appendices.

It is important for authors to acknowledge the sources they used and hold to APA referencing system when submitting their manuscripts to our journal.

To view the submission guidelines, please visit:

https://uot.edu.ly/lan/local/files/documents/1649111494_doc.pdf

Manuscript submission should follow the instructions in the Template provided by the Journal for Arabic and foreign languages. To download the Template, visit this link:

https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj

The Editorial Board of the Journal of the Faculty of Languages, University of Tripoli, is also pleased to receive the contributions of researchers according to their field of specialization. Manuscripts should be sent to the Editor via this email:

allogat@uot.edu.ly

Authors should review the technical guidelines before submitting their manuscripts.

You can view previous issues of the Journal here:

https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj

Manuscripts will be received until October 15, 2024.

Response with acceptance or rejection to the manuscript is October 30, 2024.

The deadline for receiving amended manuscripts is November 30, 2024.

Issue will be released in December 15, 2024.

ترحّب الهيئة العلمية لمجلة كلية اللغات جامعة طرابلس، مجلة أكاديمية محكمة علمية دولية نصف سنوية (يونيو - ديسمبر) ذات الترقيم الدولي-4016-2790 ISSN ومعرفع لدي معرف DOI متخصصة في الآداب واللغات: العربية ,الفرنسية ,الإنجليزية ,الإيطالية , الإسبانية , الترجمة واللغات الأفروسية ,، بإطلاق دعوة لقبول أبحاث ودراسات لنشرها في العدد 30.

تقبل الأبحـــاث الأصلية ذات الجودة العالية وتفتح المجلة المجال لكل الباحثين من داخل ليبيا وخارجها، وأيضا لطلبة الماجستير والدكتوراه.

تقبل المقالات التي تتوفر فيها الشروط المنصوص عليها في مجلة كلية اللغات

يجب البحث الا يتجاوز 6000 إلى 7000 كلمة

الصفحة الأولى يجب ان تحتوي على عنوان العمل واسم صاحب العمل والانتماء وملخص البحث بلغتين بحيث لا يتجاوز الصفحة الاولى

الكتابة

قائمة المصادر والمراجع

التقيد بذكر المصادر والمراجع الأكاديمية. بنظـــام APA

للاطلاع على الشروط والضوابط يرجى زيارة الرابط التالي:

https://uot.edu.ly/lan/local/files/documents/1649111494_doc.pdf

يجب اتباع التعليمات الواردة وتطبيقها في القالب المخصص من المجلة للغة العربية واللغات الأجنبية. لتحميل القالب المخصص يجب الدخول لموقع المجلة واختيار القالب المخصص للكتابة:

https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj

كما يسعد هيئة تحرير مجلة كلية اللغات جامعة طرابلس بأن تستقبل إسهامات الباحثين وفق مجال تخصصاتهم ووفق القالب المخصص لذلك عبر البريد الإلكتروني للمجلة:

allogat@uot.edu.ly

ملاحظة: يؤمل الاطلاع على شروط النشر الفنية والعلمية قبل إرسال المقال.

يمكنكم الاطلاع على الأعداد السابقة من خلال الرابط التالي:

https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj

تواريخ هامة

- تستقبل البحوث حتي 15-10 2024م

الرد بالقبول أو الرفض على البحوث 30-10 2024م

آخر موعد لاستقبال البحوث المعدلة 30-11-2024م

موعد صدور العدد 15 ديسمبر 2024م