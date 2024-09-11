Écrits sur l’écran. Écrire pour, dans et au sujet des productions cinématographiques et audiovisuelles

Caen, Université de Caen Normandie & IMEC, les 18, 19 et 20 juin 2025

(English Version Below)

Au royaume des images et des sons, l’écrit a toujours tenu une place de choix. Apparent paradoxe, c’est en effet au travers des mots que les productions cinématographiques et audiovisuelles ont été et continuent d’être principalement conçues, pensées et transmises. Partant de ce constat, l’Afeccav propose de se pencher, à l’occasion de son 13e congrès, sur les liens multiples et complexes tissés entre l’écrit et les écrans, dans les processus de création mais aussi de réception ainsi que dans les œuvres, et en considérant tant les productions écrites proprement dites que les modalités d’écriture. Trois types de relations pourront être envisagés. Le premier se déploie lors de la phase de préparation et de réalisation des œuvres, regroupant le vaste ensemble des écrits scénaristiques, soit des formes, des méthodes, des techniques d’écriture (toutes historiquement construites et évolutives), mais aussi des documents matériels et, désormais, numériques (manuscrits, tapuscrits, fichiers divers, annotés ou non). Un deuxième englobe les écrits qui accompagnent et commentent les productions audiovisuelles avant, au moment de leurs sorties ou bien après celles-ci, écrits critiques ou journalistiques, historiques, analytiques ou théoriques – catégories dont on pourra interroger la porosité. Un troisième ensemble, enfin, couvre la présence de l’écrit à l’écran, manifestations attendues (génériques, cartons des films muets, sous-titres…) ou survenant lors de moments spécifiques.

Plutôt que de considérer chacune de ces relations séparément, nous souhaiterions cependant orienter les réflexions autour de quelques problématiques transversales, ouvertes à une pluralité d’approches que celles-ci soient esthétiques, économiques, génétiques, historiques ou encore sociologiques.

1- Nouvelles plumes, nouveaux corpus

Un premier axe propose de partir de celles et ceux qui produisent ces écrits, en se penchant tout particulièrement sur des personnalités aujourd’hui méconnues voire oubliées. On songe, par exemple, à nombre de scénaristes dont les noms ont été éclipsés par ceux des réalisateurs avec lesquels ils ont travaillé, ou à tous ces hommes et ces femmes de presse qui n’ont jamais intégré le panthéon de la critique. En attirant l’attention sur ces outsiders, individus restés dans l’ombre de contemporains plus célèbres, ou bien appartenant à des groupes sociaux longtemps absents du récit dominant – à l’instar des femmes dont la prise en compte a conduit à une relecture toujours en cours de l’histoire du cinéma –, c’est la perception globale du cinéma et de l’audiovisuel, ainsi que leur historiographie, que l’on souhaiterait interroger. Pour ce faire, il s’agira :

- de retracer des trajectoires suivant des contextes historiques et culturels particuliers : dans quelle mesure et en fonction de quels critères ceux-ci ont-ils pu conditionner l’accès à certains métiers ou influencé des carrières ? Quelles stratégies de contournement les personnes empêchées ont-elles pu mettre en œuvre ? Quels espaces et quelles formes d’écritures ont-elles pu investir ?

- d’enrichir et renouveler les sources mobilisées par la recherche, en exhumant des textes dus à des auteurs et des autrices ignorés, ou relevant de genres délaissés (cas par exemple des écrits journalistiques qui n’ont jamais joui du prestige de la critique, ou encore des textes issus du fanzinat), et ainsi de mettre au jour d’autres écritures, de nouveaux regards voire de nouvelles pensées sur le cinéma et l’audiovisuel.

- de questionner l’historiographie du cinéma et de l’audiovisuel en se penchant sur les raisons de l’oubli ou de la mise à l’écart de telle ou telle personnalité suivant une approche dûment contextualisée, et en interrogeant le cas échéant le caractère relatif de ces phénomènes.

2- Des mots et des images

Parce qu’ils ont pour horizon l’écran, les écrits qui nous intéressent ne cessent de se confronter aux images et d’interagir avec elles. Afin de cerner ces jeux entre les mots et les images, et les possibles redéfinitions qu’ils proposent des uns et des autres, on se demandera :

- comment (d)écrire l’image : depuis les tentatives de cinéologie des années 1920, suivant quels procédés techniques, analytiques ou encore poétiques mettre les images en mots ? Si l’exemple de la photogénie est désormais bien connu, quelles autres inventions ou reprises lexicales les images cinématographiques et audiovisuelles ont-elles suscité, et que nous apprend cette terminologie sur la manière dont ces images sont appréhendées ? Qu’en est-il des formes d’écritures, en amont ou en aval des écrans, où les images l’emportent sur les mots (storyboards, photoreportages au studio, romans-photos…) ?

- quels dialogues se tissent entre les mots et les images : effets de redondance, fonction de compléments, décalages. Qu’en est-il par exemple du rôle des illustrations dans la presse, en particulier magazine dans laquelle l’image est reine, mais aussi dans les ouvrages consacrés au cinéma et à l’audiovisuel, tous supports dont on peut interroger et étudier l’iconographie dans son rapport avec le texte, jusqu’aux effets de mise en page.

3- Circulations médiatiques

L’histoire du cinéma et celle des productions audiovisuelles sont fondamentalement intermédiales, et les écrits qui les jalonnent n’ont cessé également de migrer d’un média à l’autre. Si la question de l’adaptation ou encore de la transposition a fait l’objet de nombreux travaux reposant sur la comparaison des œuvres, on souhaiterait davantage mettre l’accent ici sur le faire, sur la production de ces écrits et la manière dont celle-ci peut susciter des formes et des contenus nouveaux. Pourront notamment être explorés :

- les modalités de migration d’un média à l’autre dont l’étude, dans la perspective qui nous occupe, appelle une approche par les archives de la création ou bien encore le recours à des entretiens, afin de cerner des modalités concrètes d’écriture en amont des œuvres elles-mêmes ;

- l’impact du développement de nouveaux médias (radio, télévision, Internet…), et l’apparition d’écritures les mobilisant (on peut penser par exemple aux formes d’écritures propres – ou non – aux webséries, ou encore aux podcasts dans le domaine du journalisme et de la critique) ;

- les écritures nativement transmédiatiques, des serials et autres films à épisodes des débuts du xxe siècle aux formes très contemporaines du Transmedia storytelling, dont on peut se demander si, en modifiant les principes de l’adaptation cinématographique d’un livre, il inaugure une nouvelle conception du récit, dont la dissémination médiatique aurait pour visée (paradoxale ?) de restaurer la toute-puissance de l’écrit.

4- Des mots à l'écran

Que ce soit dans le cinéma muet ou sonore, la présence de l’écrit à l’intérieur de l’écran a toujours été exploitée pour ajouter, surligner, synthétiser du sens directement dans l’image filmique, et/ou en intégrant le signe graphique de la parole dans l’esthétique du plan. Pourront ainsi être envisagées :

- les modalités d’apparition des mots à l’écran : du mot filmé dans l’espace public que le réalisateur peut décider d’inclure ou pas dans le cadre (slogans publicitaires, panneaux de signalisation sur la route, interdictions…) à l’emploi d’inserts (titres de journaux, notes manuscrites dans des agendas ou des calendriers...), en passant par la présence de la lettre à l’écran, riche de conséquences par rapport à la relation de l’image au temps, à la parole et à la communication différées, au rôle de la parole en tant que document et trace, mais aussi comme mobile de l’action. On pourra également se pencher sur les modalités de représentation des formes prises de nos jours par la communication interpersonnelle écrite – mails, textos, messages sur les réseaux sociaux –, et se demander dans quelle mesure celles-ci suscitent des formes nouvelles à l'écran ;

- les mises en scène du processus d’écriture au sein même des productions cinématographiques et audiovisuelles, qu’il s’agisse d’une œuvre littéraire, d’un scénario ou de toute autre forme d'écrit. Là encore, c’est sur la présence des mots à l’écran qu’il s’agira de porter prioritairement l’attention (présence-absence, car la page blanche n’est jamais loin), sans oublier cependant les outils (mains, plumes, stylos, machines à écrire, ordinateurs…), ni les modalités d’avènement de l’écrit et ses aléas (apparition, effacement, raturage…), et en se demandant toujours ce qui unit ces deux matières expressives – l’écrit et l’écran – et ce qu’elles nous apprennent l’une de l’autre.

—

Bibliographie indicative

—

Comité scientifique

Simon Daniellou, Raphaël Jaudon, Myriam Juan, Gwénaëlle Le Gras, Sarah Leperchey, Raphaëlle Moine, Paola Palma, Valérie Vignaux, Baptiste Villenave

Comité d’organisation

Simon Daniellou, Raphaël Jaudon, Myriam Juan, Paola Palma, Baptiste Villenave

—

Soumission des propositions

Les propositions de communications, en français ou en anglais, sont à envoyer à : congres.afeccav.2025@proton.me

Ces propositions comprendront les éléments suivants :

• Nom, prénom, affiliation, mail de contact

• Titre de la communication

• Résumé (2 000 caractères maximum, espaces compris)

• 3 à 6 mots-clés

• Biographie (500 caractères maximum, espaces compris)

Calendrier

Date butoir pour la soumission des propositions : 12 janvier 2025

Avis du comité scientifique : 10 février 2025

Date butoir pour l’inscription au congrès : 31 mars 2025

—

Writing and Screen

Writing for, in and about film and audiovisual productions

Caen, June 18, 19 and 20, 2025

Dates: 18-20 June 2025

Venue: University of Caen Normandy and IMEC

In the domain of images and sounds, the written word has historically occupied a distinct and priviledged position. It is paradoxical that the conception, conceptualisation and transmission of cinematographic and audiovisual productions is predicated on the use of words. In light of the aforementioned observation, the Afeccav is proposing to examine, at its 13th congress, the multifaceted and intricate interconnections between the written word and the screen, encompassing the processes of creation, reception, and the works themselves. This examination will encompass both the written productions themselves and the methodologies employed in their construction. Three types of relationships will be considered. The first of these relationships is evident during the preparation and production phases of the works, wherein the vast body of scriptwriting is brought together. This encompasses the forms, methods, and techniques of writing, which are historically constructed and evolving. Additionally, it includes material and now digital documents, such as manuscripts, typescripts, various files, and annotations. The second group encompasses the written works that accompany and comment on audiovisual productions at various points in time, including before, during, and after their release. These writings may take on a critical, journalistic, historical, analytical, or theoretical form, and their porous boundaries will be examined. The third group pertains to instances where the written word is present on screen, whether as expected (credits, trailers for silent films, subtitles, etc.) or at specific moments.

Rather than examining each of these relationships separately, we propose to concentrate our attention on a number of cross-cutting issues, which we will approach from a variety of perspectives, including aesthetic, economic, genetic, historical and sociological.

1- New pens, new bodies of work

The initial area of investigation concentrates on individuals responsible for the creation of these written works, with a specific focus on those who are currently obscure or even forgotten. One might, for instance, consider the numerous screenwriters whose names have been eclipsed by those of the directors with whom they collaborated, or the multitude of individuals in the field of journalism who have yet to be enshrined in the pantheon of critics. By focusing on these individuals who have remained in the shadow of more famous contemporaries or belong to social groups that have been absent from the dominant narrative, such as women, whose inclusion has led to a re-reading of the history of cinema that is still ongoing, we aim to examine the overall perception of cinema and audiovisual media, as well as their historiography. To achieve this, we will:

- map the pathways of individuals within specific historical and cultural settings. To what extent and according to which criteria have these contexts shaped access to certain professions or influenced career trajectories? What strategies have individuals employed in order to circumvent the obstacles presented by specific social challenges? What forms of writing have they been able to engage with?

- enrich and renew the sources used by research by unearthing texts by unknown authors or from neglected genres. This will bring to light other forms of writing, new ways of looking at and even new ways of thinking about cinema and the audiovisual media.

- submit to scrutiny the historiography of cinema and the audiovisual media, with particular attention paid to the reasons why certain personalities have been forgotten or sidelined. This will be achieved using a contextualised approach and, where appropriate, an interrogation of the relative nature of these phenomena.

2- Words and images

Given that the screen represents the limit of their horizon, the writings we are interested in are in a constant state of confrontation with images and interaction with them. In order to identify the interplay between words and images, and the possible redefinitions they offer of each other, we will pose the following questions:

- how to write about images and how should the image be described? Since the attempts at cineology in the 1920s, what technical, analytical or even poetic processes have been used to put images into words? While the example of photogénie is now well known, it would be beneficial to identify other inventions or lexical revivals that have resulted from the advent of cinematographic and audiovisual images. Furthermore, an investigation into this terminology could provide insights into the manner in which these images are perceived. It would be beneficial to consider the forms of writing that occur upstream or downstream of screens, where images may take precedence over words. This could include storyboards, studio photo essays, photo-novels, and other similar forms.

- what forms of dialogue emerge between words and images? To what extent do words and images interact, and what effects do these interactions have? One might inquire, for instance, about the function of illustrations in the press, particularly in magazines, where the image is of paramount importance. This question could also be raised with regard to works devoted to cinema and the audiovisual media. In these media, one can investigate the relationship between iconography and text, as well as the impact of page layout.

3- Media Circulation

The history of cinema and audiovisual production is fundamentally intermedial, and the writings that mark it out have also constantly migrated from one medium to another. While the question of adaptation or transposition has been the subject of numerous works based on the comparison of works, this study will focus more on the making of these writings and the way in which this can give rise to new forms and content. In particular, we will be exploring the following two areas:

- the methods of migration from one medium to another. From our perspective, the study of this area calls for an approach based on archives or the use of interviews, in order to identify concrete methods of writing upstream of the works themselves.

- the impact of the development of new media (radio, television, internet, etc.). Furthermore, the advent of new media has given rise to novel forms of writing that make use of these platforms, such as web series and podcasts in the realm of journalism and criticism.

- the concept of transmedia writing encompasses a diverse range of forms, from the early twentieth-century serials and episodic films to the contemporary manifestations of transmedia storytelling. This raises an intriguing question: by modifying the principles of cinematic adaptation, does transmedia storytelling inaugurate a new conception of narrative? The objective would be to reinstate the primacy of the written word.

4- Words on screen

In both silent and sound cinema, the written word on screen has been used to add, highlight or synthesise meaning directly in the film image. This is achieved by integrating the graphic sign of the spoken word into the aesthetics of the shot. The following aspects may be considered:

- the ways in which words appear on screen, from words filmed in the public space, which the director can decide whether or not to include in the frame (advertising slogans, road signs, bans, etc.), to the use of inserts (newspaper headlines, handwritten notes in diaries or calendars, etc.), via the use of letters in the film. Furthermore, the appearance of letters on the screen has significant implications for the relationship between time, deferred speech, communication, and the function of speech as a document, trace, and motivating factor. Furthermore, an investigation into the representation of written interpersonal communication, including emails, text messages, and social media messages, could be conducted to ascertain the extent to which these forms give rise to novel forms on screen.

- additionally, an analysis of the staging of the writing process within film and audiovisual productions, encompassing literary works, screenplays, and other forms of writing, could be undertaken. Once more, the emphasis will be on the visual representation of words on the screen (the interplay between presence and absence, considering the persistent presence of the blank page), while also considering the tools (hands, pens, typewriters, computers, etc.) and the processes through which they are created. Furthermore, the ways in which the written word emerges and its inherent nuances (appearance, deletion, erasure, etc.) will be examined. Additionally, an inquiry will be made into the unifying aspects of these two expressive materials – the written word and the screen – and the insights they offer into each other.

—

Suggested bibliography:

See the bibliography in the French version of the call for papers.

Scientifc committee:

Simon Daniellou, Raphaël Jaudon, Myriam Juan, Gwénaëlle Le Gras, Sarah Leperchey, Raphaëlle Moine, Paola Palma, Valérie Vignaux, Baptiste Villenave

Organising committee:

Simon Daniellou, Raphaël Jaudon, Myriam Juan, Paola Palma, Baptiste Villenave

Submission of proposals

Proposals for papers, in French or English, should be sent to the following email address: congres.afeccav.2025@proton.me

Proposals should include the following information:

- Surname, first name, affiliation, contact email

- Title of the paper

- Abstract (maximum 2,000 characters, including spaces)

- 3 to 6 keywords

- Biography (500 characters maximum, including spaces)

Deadlines

The deadline for submission of proposals is January 12, 2025.

The scientific committee will issue its opinion on February 10, 2025.

The deadline for conference registration is March 31, 2025.