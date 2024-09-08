26th South East Conference for Languages, Literatures and Film (DeLand, Floride, USA)

Call for Papers – scfllf

26th Southeast Conference for Languages, Literatures, and Film

Https://scfllf.org/callforpapers

When: Februaray 22-23, 2025

Where: Deland, Florida

Deadline for abstracts: Nov. 15, 2024

The 26th SCFLLF will be held in deland, Florida, on February 22-23, 2024, hosted by Stetson University, with the support of Western Carolina University and the University of South Florida . Abstracts for papers (and panels) are now being considered.

The SCFLLF welcomes papers on all aspects of literature, linguistics, culture, philosophy, cultural history, film, applied linguistics, second language acquisition, and pedagogy pertaining to non-English languages (ancient and modern). We would like to encourage (but not limit) submissions addressing our conference theme: Disputed Realities: Recalibrating the Real in its broadest understanding. The Humanities have always dealt with imaginary worlds and how they are connected to and/ or influencing our conception of the real. In the present cultural climate where facts are more and more presented as disputed realities the humanities are repositioning themselves as a way to navigate, assess but also influence the political and the personal.

Some suggestions of topics and their representations in methodology, philosophy, literature, visual and online media, and art include:

- Reality and perception in literature, art and film

- Constructing reality in film and literature

- Reassessing what is real

- The reality of trauma, how it is expressed, perceived, believed or not

- Disputed facts in methodology

- The reality of what’s happening in the classroom

- The contested reality of culture

- The broader influence of imaginary worlds in film, literature and the visual arts

- …

The keynote speaker is Carine Mardorossian (Professor of English & Global Gender and Sexuality Studies,

Affiliated Faculty, Romance Languages and Literatures, Affiliated Faculty, Environmental and Sustainability Studies, University at Buffalo), author of

Death is but a Dream: Hope and Meaning at Life’s End (narrative nonfiction) with Christopher Kerr, MD, Penguin-Random House, 2020 (with documentary on NPR World).

Framing the Rape Victim: Gender and Agency Reconsidered, Rutgers University Press, June 2014. Winner of The Authors’ Zone Award, 2016.

Reclaiming Difference: Caribbean Women Rewrite Postcolonialism. Charlottesville, VA: U of Virginia Press (New World Series), August 2005.

Selected proceedings will be published in print. To view our previous publications, click here.

—

The deadline for proposal submission is November 15, 2024

Please submit a proposal (of no more than 250 words) for a single paper or a full panel (max. of 3 presentations) here https://scfllf.org/callforpapers .

We can only accept online submissions uploaded to the conference website using the link provided.