10 Research assistants, doctoral positions. DFG “Aesthetic Practice” (Univ. of Hildesheim, Germany)
As of April 1, 2025 at the Faculty of Cultural Studies & Aesthetic Communication at the University of Hildesheim the following positions are to be filled on a temporary basis:
Research Assistants (m/f/d)
Doctoral Positions -
(10x TV-L E 13, 65%)
in the framework of the DFG Research Training Group 2477 “Aesthetic Practice”.
The positions are limited to a period of three years.
Application deadline: October 27, 2024
For the full job advertisement (in English and German), please visit:
https://www.uni-hildesheim.de/die-universitaet-als-arbeitsplatz/stellenmarkt/wissenschaftliche-mitarbeiterinnen
For more information on the Research Training Group, please visit: