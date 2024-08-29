Nouvelle
10 Research assistants, doctoral positions. DFG “Aesthetic Practice” (Univ. of Hildesheim, Germany)

Publié le par Marc Escola (Source : Sonja Dinter)

As of April 1, 2025 at the Faculty of Cultural Studies & Aesthetic Communication at the University of Hildesheim the following positions are to be filled on a temporary basis: 

Research Assistants (m/f/d)

Doctoral Positions -

(10x TV-L E 13, 65%) 

in the framework of the DFG Research Training Group 2477 “Aesthetic Practice”

The positions are limited to a period of three years. 

Application deadline: October 27, 2024 
 
For the full job advertisement (in English and German), please visit:

https://www.uni-hildesheim.de/die-universitaet-als-arbeitsplatz/stellenmarkt/wissenschaftliche-mitarbeiterinnen

For more information on the Research Training Group, please visit: 

https://www.uni-hildesheim.de/grk-2477