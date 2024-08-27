Poste de "Lecturer" de français à l'Université de la Colombie-Britannique (UBC, Vancouver, Canada)

Le Département d’études françaises, hispaniques et italiennes de l’Université de la Colombie-Britannique (Vancouver, Canada) sollicite des candidatures pour un poste de "Lecturer in French" avec une entrée en poste au 1er juillet 2025.

The successful candidate will be expected to teach undergraduate language courses in French at all levels, and engage in innovative curriculum development. Other responsibilities may include: student advising, recruitment and placement, TA training and supervision, course coordination, and service on administrative committees as assigned by the Head. The full-time teaching load for a Lecturer in Arts is 24 credits per year (typically expressed as eight 3-credit courses across the 12-month period of appointment) and service assignments.

This is a full-time position for an initial term of three years, including a probationary first year. Lecturer positions are appointments without review (i.e. non-tenure track), renewable for successive terms, subject to availability of funds and demonstration of excellence in teaching and service, in accordance with the Collective Agreement between UBC and the UBC Faculty Association.

Requirements

Requirements: Ph.D. degree in French Studies, Applied Linguistics, French as a Foreign Language or a relevant field. Candidates with an M.A. degree combined with significant teaching experience in French at the university level will also be considered. Candidates must have exceptional written and verbal communication skills in French, as well as an excellent command of English, and must be able to demonstrate established competence in foreign language pedagogy, technology-assisted instruction, and knowledge of current issues and methods in teaching French as a second language. A good understanding of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and how it relates to language courses in a Canadian Higher Education context is an asset (CEFR-informed teaching and assessment practices). Applicants should demonstrate good communication, teamwork, and organizational skills.

Additional information about the UBC Department of French, Hispanic and Italian Studies may be found at https://fhis.ubc.ca.

Application process

Applications are to be submitted before October 15, 2024, via this online form:

https://fhis.air.arts.ubc.ca/lecturer-in-french-2025-start-application-form/

Applicants should be prepared to upload in the following order and in a single PDF (maximum size 15MB):

- a letter of application;

- a curriculum vitae;

- a two-page statement of teaching philosophy;

- a one-page statement about their experience working with a diverse student body and their contributions or potential contributions to creating/advancing a culture of equity and inclusion;

- two sample course syllabi designed by the applicant (at least one of which must be for a French language course at the CEFR B1/ACTFL Intermediate High-Advanced Low/300-level);

- evidence of teaching effectiveness (e.g., student evaluations, peer evaluations of teaching).

Applications may be submitted in English and/or French. Only completed applications will be considered by the search committee.

In addition, applicants should arrange to have three confidential letters of reference sent directly by their referees, by the above deadline, via email to fhis.search@ubc.ca with the subject line “Lecturer – French”. Enquiries may be made to the Head of the Department of FHIS, Dr. Anne Salamon, at fhis.search@ubc.ca.

Review of applications will begin soon after October 15, 2024, and will continue until the position is filled.

This position is subject to final budgetary approval. The expected pay range for this position is $6,867 – $8,583/month. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.