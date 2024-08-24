Machiavelli nel Risorgimento. Percorsi, interpretazioni, letture, fortuna critica (Pérouse, Italie)

Machiavelli in the Risorgimento

Paths, interpretations, readings, critical reception

Perugia, February 26-27, 2025

In the history of the fortune, diffusion, and critical reception of Machiavelli's work, the nineteenth century represents a crucial period that deserves to be carefully investigated. There is already literature on the subject (which we include, without claiming completeness, at the end of this text), but we are convinced that there is still much to explore, research, and discover. Also – perhaps especially – concerning Italy during the period of the so-called ‘lungo Risorgimento’.

As is known, after the critical reinterpretations and archival research by Tuscan scholars starting from the mid-eighteenth century, it is in the following century that the true rediscovery of Machiavelli can be dated, as evidenced, among other things, by the incredible number of printed editions of his works. The nineteenth century saw the first major historical biographies of the Florentine, as well as some interpretations of his writings destined for lasting fortune. Writers, politicians, poets, activists, academic historians, and scholars all confronted his thoughts during the nineteenth century, offering very different interpretations among them.

It is also important to delve into the underlying, implicit, or indirect presence of Machiavelli in Italian culture at the time, even in its popular and mass expressions, so to speak, aimed at the 'general public' of the era (think of his presence or references to his figure in historical novels, journalism, artistic production, magazines, newspapers, almanacs, and anthologies).

However, the reconstruction of Machiavelli's image during the Risorgimento holds a dual importance. While essential to understanding nineteenth-century political discourse, the interpretation during the Risorgimento era has left a profound mark, still felt at times in studies. Many enduring categories were ‘tested’ during that period, giving special importance to the nineteenth-century elaboration: also to understand subsequent readings, indebted to the reflections of the period of the unifying struggles or arising in reaction against them.

In light of these brief considerations, we are pleased to announce, dear Colleagues, the Conference on the theme Niccolò Machiavelli in the Risorgimento. Paths, interpretations, readings, critical reception, which will be held on February 26-27, 2025 in Perugia.

The conference aims to explore the various interpretations and influences of Niccolò Machiavelli in Italian culture and politics of the nineteenth century, a turning point in the formation not only

of Italian national identity but also of the political traditions and cultures that have marked Italy's history up to the present day. Traditions and cultures that have, in various ways, engaged with Machiavelli's work and legacy.

The temporal scope of the conference is, as mentioned, the ‘lungo Risorgimento’: the period between the late eighteenth century and the first two decades of the twentieth century. To put it simply, from the Napoleonic era to World War I: the chronological scope of relevance for the Istituto per la storia del Risorgimento italiano.

The general themes for which proposals for participation in the conference are solicited include:

• The political interpretations of Machiavelli in the Risorgimento;

• The great readers: Alfieri, Foscolo, Leopardi, Parini, Cuoco, Mancini, Ferrari, De Sanctis, etc.;

• How Machiavelli's works, especially The Prince and The Discourses, were read and interpreted by thinkers and leaders of the Risorgimento;

• Machiavelli and the Unification of Italy: The role of Machiavellian ideas in the movements and political strategies that led to Italian unification;

• Machiavelli's cultural influence: Machiavelli's impact on literature and popular culture of the nineteenth century in Italy;

• Machiavellian celebrations and observances;

• Machiavellian biographers: Tommasini, Villari, Nitti, Mordenti, etc.;

• The editorial fortune of Machiavelli: prints, reprints, publication of unpublished works, complete works, popular publishing;

• Machiavelli and nineteenth-century Italian politics: analysis of the practical applications of Machiavellian theories in the politics of the time;

• International comparisons: the comparison between Italian interpretations of Machiavelli and those of other countries during the same period;

• Machiavelli and European revolutions; • Machiavelli in popular culture;

• Machiavelli in nineteenth-century artistic production: painting, sculpture, graphics, engravings, prints, satirical caricatures, etc.

Within this framework, we invite scholars, researchers, and academics to submit proposals that offer new perspectives and original insights (perhaps based on new or underappreciated historical and archival documents) on the various thematic areas.

Accommodation and stay expenses for speakers will be covered by the Organization. A flat-rate reimbursement will be provided for travel expenses.

Proposals, in Italian or English, should include:

Title of the presentation;

An abstract of up to 300 words;

Brief author biography (maximum 150 words);

Academic affiliation and contact details;

Please submit proposals by October 10, 2024, to the following email address: istituto@risorgimento.it, with the subject line: Conference ‘Machiavelli in the Risorgimento.’ Selected contributions will be notified by October 30, 2024. Authors of accepted proposals must submit a paper, as complete as possible, by January 30, 2025. The publication of the Proceedings will be curated by the Istituto per la storia del Risorgimento italiano.

Further details on the conference organization, including information on accommodation, transportation, and registration, will be provided to participants upon proposal acceptance.

We invite you to participate in and contribute to this important scientific event, which represents a unique opportunity to delve into Machiavelli's figure and his impact on the Italian Risorgimento.



The organizing committee:

Floriana Calitti, Università digitale Pegaso Alessandro Campi, Università di Perugia e Direttore dell’Istituto per la storia del Risorgimento italiano

Frédérique Dubard de Gaillarbois, Sorbonne Université Paris

Gabriele Pedullà, Università di Roma III Giuseppe Sciara, Università di Bologna MaurizioTarantino, Perugia

For contacts and information requests : alessandro.campi@unipg.it.

THE INTERNATIONAL MACHIAVELLI SOCIETY

A RESOURCE FOR MACHIAVELLI SCHOLARS