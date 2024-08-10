Assistant Professor of French (Baylor University, USA)

The Department of Modern Languages and Cultures at Baylor University is seeking applicants for an Assistant Professor position in French. We seek an inspirational colleague to lead innovative research and ignite a passion for French and Francophone language, literature, and culture as an instructor in the dynamic Division of French & Italian. The successful candidate will be able to showcase a research and teaching agenda fitting for an R1 institution and will be encouraged to seek external funding to advance learning and discovery. The area of specialization is open. Study abroad or teaching experience in a French-speaking country preferred.

Located in Waco, Texas, Baylor University is the oldest college in Texas. With a population of 21,000 diverse students, Baylor is one of the top universities in the nation, having been named an R1 institution by the Carnegie Classification in January 2022. Baylor is also on the honor roll of the "Great Colleges to Work For" from The Chronicle of Higher Education; Baylor offers competitive salaries and benefits while allowing faculty and staff to live in one of the fastest-growing parts of the state. Our strategic plan, Illuminate, guides the University as we continue to live up to Baylor's mission of educating men and women for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.

Qualifications

Candidates should demonstrate the ability to teach French for undergraduate non-majors and upper-level courses in French and Francophone language, literature, and culture.

The successful candidate will demonstrate the ability to direct and supervise undergraduate research and to engage with programs directed toward first-generation students.

University-level teaching experience is preferred.

Study Abroad or teaching experience in a French-speaking country preferred.

A record of professional achievement and ongoing professional scholarship and research is expected.

The successful candidate will ideally have evidence of the potential to receive external grant funding.

Earned doctorate is required at the time of appointment.

Application Instructions

Candidates should provide:

A letter of interest/cover letter,

An updated curriculum vitae,

Official transcripts showing the highest degree conferred (if ABD, also submit an official transcript of completed Ph.D. hours), and

Three confidential letters of recommendation in the application process.



Complete applications must be submitted by 10/15/2024. Selected applicants will be contacted to complete a required, self-disclosed Religious Affiliation Form.



Questions concerning the position should be directed to Dr. Cristian Bratu, Search Committee Chair, at Cristian_Bratu@baylor.edu.