Creative Approaches to Epistemic Violence (NeMLA, Philadelphie)

Call for papers for a Creative Session

56th Annual Convention of the Northeast Modern Language Association (March 6-9, Philadelphia, PA).

“Creative Approaches to Epistemic Violence”

In her essay Les Blancs, les Juifs et nous vers une politique de l’amour révolutionnaire, French-Algerian decolonial thinker and political activist Houria Bouteldja critically locates the “je” in the Cartesian cogito. She reformulates Descartes’ statement by emphasizing that coloniality is foundational to this formula, stating: « Je pense donc je suis celui qui décide, je pense donc je suis celui qui domine, je pense donc je suis celui qui soumet, qui pille, qui vole, qui viole, qui génocide. Je pense donc je suis l’homme moderne, viril, capitaliste et impérialiste. » (Bouteldja, 2016). "I think, therefore I am the one who decides, I think, therefore I am the one who dominates, I think, therefore I am the one who submits, who pillages, who steals, who rapes, who commits genocide. I think, therefore I am the modern, virile, capitalist, and imperialist man."

Bouteldja’s quote serves as a reminder of the epistemic violence inherent to the foundations of Western concepts such as knowledge, certainty, subjectivity, rationalism, and the emergence of the modern subject, which are all intertwined with power dynamics. Indeed, the fundamental quote, which lies at the core of the modern scientific method and its genealogy, prompts inquiry into critical theory’s potential to drive radical change and revolution from a subjective vantage point, particularly for minorities and under-represented communities. It raises questions about who has the authority to claim “I think” and who sets the rules for investigating and establishing knowledge. Furthermore, the Cartesian statement dismisses feelings prompting us to consider the role that emotions play in shaping knowledge and establishing its ground.

A range of alternatives is emerging within the humanities, aiming at decolonizing knowledge and power. These methodologies include creative non-fiction, autoethnography, performative writing, critical fabulation, documentary films, digital humanities projects, poetry, fiction, and audio/video essays, among others.

We invite submissions for a creative session that explores themes related to epistemic violence, colonial and neocolonial violence, capitalist violence, patriarchy, and environmental (in)justice. Submissions at the intersection of creative writing, critical thought, and fictional writing are particularly welcome. Whether you are crafting a research metaphor, conducting a qualitative study that centers marginalized voices or tackling issues of underrepresentation in your field of inquiry, consider applying. If you are a researcher, writer, or artist engaging with intersectional narratives and counter-narratives, we encourage you to contribute to this interdisciplinary dialogue.

Submissions guidelines:

Please submit an abstract of 300 words maximum with your name, academic affiliation and a short biography.

All abstracts must be submitted to the NeMLA Convention Portal before September 30th.

Contributions can be in Arabic, English, French, etc. If contributions are in any other language than French or English, please provide a translation in English.