Scientific Employee (Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg)

Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), Interdisciplinary Centre for European Enlightenment Studies (IZEA), offers a temporary position as part of the “Politics of the Enlightenment” Research Training Group (RTG 2999/1), funded by the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2030

(60 months), as a

Scientific Employee (m-f-d), Full time.

Compensation will depend on the tasks assigned and the fulfillment of the personal requirements, up to salary group 13 TV-L.

Work Tasks:

• Development of a research project (“Habilitation”) within the Research Training Group’s thematic spectrum.

• Assistance with Research Training Group activities.

• The research and training objectives of the Research Training Group are available here.

Prerequisites:

• A scientific University degree in one of the areas of study involved in the Research Training Group (English studies, American studies, German studies, Romance studies, comparative literature, history, cultural history, philosophy, political science).

• Very good dissertation results.

• We are seeking a postdoctoral research project with a focus beyond the European space, preferably projects concerning cultural spaces like Africa, the Middle East, or Asia, which have not received enough attention in research to date, as well as projects with a comparative perspective or shedding light on interconnections between different spaces around the world.

• Publications within the Research Training Group’s field of work.

• Experience with international academic cooperation.

• Openness to interdisciplinary collaboration.

• Very good language skills in German and English. Further language skills are desirable.

• Strong communicative and social skills.

We offer you:

• An open, motivating, interdisciplinary, and international research context.

• A structured qualification program for university and non-university career paths.

• A high degree of autonomy for your own research project, with your own budget.

• Active support for research and career training through a network of responsible scholars.

• Funds for research stays abroad.

• Financial support and (if desired) academic advising for publications.

• The opportunity to gain teaching experience

Application Requirements:

• An exposé of your research project of no more than 10 pages (additionally, a schedule and a summary of the planned structure). This should demonstrate a methodologically well-reflected research question with interdisciplinary implications within the thematic framework of the Research Training Group.

• A CV including a list of publications (and, if applicable, a list of courses taught).

• A statement of purpose (with two suggestions for topics and formats for events that could be organized within the Research Training Group, e.g., seminars, workshops, conferences).

• Your dissertation.

• Copies of all relevant transcripts.

• Certificates of employment, if applicable.

—

The applications of persons with disabilities with equal skills and aptitude will be given preference. We strongly encourage women to apply. Applicants with degrees from non-German universities must submit a Statement of Comparability of Foreign Higher Education Qualifications issued by the Central Office for Foreign Education

(https://www.kmk.org/zab/central-office-for-foreign-education).

Please address any questions to Prof. Dr. Elisabeth Décultot, email: graduiertenkolleg.pda@izea.uni-halle.de.

Please submit your application to Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg, Interdisziplinäres Zentrum für die Erforschung der Europäischen Aufklärung (IZEA), Prof. Dr. Elisabeth Décultot, 06099 Halle (Saale), by 4 November 2024. Please remember to indicate your Reg. No.: 4-7744/24-D.

If possible, please send your application documents by email (in a single PDF document) with the subject “Application Documents RTG Post-Doc Position” and your Reg. No. to: graduiertenkolleg.pda@izea.uni-halle.de.

This listing is made subject to possible budgetary restrictions. Any application costs shall not be reimbursed by Martin Luther University. Application documents shall only be returned if an addressed return envelope with sufficient postage is enclosed. Electronic applications are preferred.