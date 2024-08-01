8 Research Associates "Politics of the Enlightenment" (Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg)

Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), Interdisciplinary Centre for European Enlightenment Studies (IZEA), offers 8 temporary positions as part of the “Politics of the Enlightenment” Research Training Group (RTG 2999/1), funded by the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2029 (48 months), as a

Research Associate (m-f-d), Part time (65%)

Compensation will depend on the tasks assigned and the fulfillment of the personal requirements, up to salary group 13 TV-L.

Work Tasks:

• Completion of a dissertation within the Research Training Group’s thematic spectrum.

• Assistance with Research Training Group activities.

• The research and training objectives of the Research Training Group are available here.

Prerequisites:

• Very good scientific university degree (master’s, state exam, or equivalent) in one of the areas of study involved in the Research Training Group (English studies, American studies, German studies, Romance studies, comparative literature, history, cultural history, philosophy, political science).

• Openness to interdisciplinary cooperation.

• Very good language skills in German and English. Further language skills are desirable.

• Strong communicative and social skills.

We offer you:

• An open, motivating, interdisciplinary, and international research context.

• A structured qualification program for university and non-university career paths.

• Funds for research stays abroad.

• Funds for publications.

• A one- to three-month (optional) internship.

• The opportunity to gain teaching experience.

Application Requirements:

• An exposé of your dissertation project of no more than 5 pages (additionally, a schedule and a summary of the planned structure). This should demonstrate a methodologically well-reflected research question that can be answered in the given timeframe and with interdisciplinary implications within the thematic frame-

work of the Research Training Group.

• A statement of purpose (with one suggestion for a topic and format for an event that could be organized within the Research Training Group, e.g., seminar, workshop).

• A CV.

• Your most recent final thesis on a relevant subject.

• Copies of all relevant transcripts.

• A list of courses taught and publications, if applicable• Certificates of employment, if applicable.

• One letter of recommendation.

—

The applications of persons with disabilities with equal skills and aptitude will be given preference. We strongly encourage women to apply. Applicants with degrees from non-German universities must submit a Statement of Comparability of Foreign Higher Education Qualifications issued by the Central Office for Foreign Education

(https://www.kmk.org/zab/central-office-for-foreign-education).Please address any questions to Prof. Dr. Elisabeth Décultot, email: graduiertenkolleg.pda@izea.uni-halle.de.

Please submit your application to Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg, Interdisziplinäres Zentrum für die Erforschung der Europäischen Aufklärung (IZEA), Prof. Dr. Elisabeth Décultot, 06099 Halle (Saale), by 4 November 2024.

Please remember to indicate your Reg. No.: 4-7745/24-D.

If possible, please send your application documents by email (in a single PDF document) with the subject “Application Documents RTG Doctoral Candidate Position” and your Reg. No. to: graduiertenkolleg.pda@izea.uni-halle.de.

This listing is made subject to possible budgetary restrictions.

Any application costs shall not be reimbursed by Martin Luther University. Application documents shall only be returned if an addressed return envelope with sufficient postage is enclosed. Electronic applications are preferred.